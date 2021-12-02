ST. JOSEPH — The Schlarman boys basketball team rebounded from a first-night loss to Oakwood with a 67-52 win over Cissna Park on Wednesday at the Toyota of Danville Classic.
C.L. Dye had 21 points for the Hilltoppers, while Caleb Kelly had 19 points, Jason Craig had nine and Jerry Reed added six.
Schlarman lost to Oakwood 50-41 on Tuesday with Craig getting 17, Kelly getting nine and Dye collecting eight points.
Josh Young had 17 for the Comets in the win, while Dalton Hobick had nine and Grant Powell and Josh Ruch each had eight.
Oakwood lost the last game of Wednesday's action with a 62-57 loss to host St. Joseph-Ogden. Young had 23 points, while Hobick had 10 and Powell added 11.
In another game on Wednesday, Georgetown-Ridge Farm started play in the Classic with a 49-41 win over Watseka. Cale Steinbaugh had 22 points for the Buffaloes, while Kaden Mingee had 12 and Cameron Steinbaugh had 10 points.
The Buffaloes will face LaSallette Academy while the Comets will face Cissna Park today in Classic action.
Salt Fork 59, Arcola 58
CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team fought hard with Arcola on Tuesday and won 59-58 in overtime.
Garrett Taylor had 28 points to lead the Storm, while Colden Earles had 15 points, Blake Norton had eight and Camden Smoot added six.
The Storm will try to regroup on the road on Friday against Monticello.
Unity 61, BHRA 53
TOLONO — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team hit the road on Tuesday to face Unity.
After a slow first half, the Blue Devils rallied, but could not overcome the Rockets in a 61-53 loss.
Brett Meidel had 30 points, while Braden Sackett had nine points and Hayden Rice added six points.
The Blue Devils will take on Prairie Central at home on Saturday.
PBL 50, Hoopeston Area 41
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team returned home on Tuesday to play Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
The Cornjerkers had a slow first half and could not recover as the Panthers won 50-41.
Anthony Zamora had 15 points for Hoopeston Area, while Ben Brown and Ethan Steiner each had eight and Preston Van de Veer added five points.
The Cornjerkers will travel to Clinton Central on Saturday.
PREP SWIMMING
Fountain Central sweeps Benton Central
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central swim teams both got wins on Tuesday against Benton Central at home.
The boys team won 91.5-66.5. Rile Nelson won the 200 yard freestyle (2:05.20) and the 500 freestyle (5:55.91)., while Noah Fruits won the 200 individual medley (2:24.97) and the 100 yard butterfly (1:01.07), Chase Whitsman won the 50 (23.06) and the 100 (52.22) freestyle races, Jacob Harshbarger won the 100 backstroke (1:15.98) and Ethan Mellady won the 100 breaststroke (1:19.92).
Also the 200 medley team (Harshbarger, Mellady, Dylan Songer and Fruits) won in 2:03.85, the 200 freestyle team (Whitsman, Songer, Fruits, Nelson) won in 1:44.07 and the 400 freestyle team (Nelson, Songer, Mellady, Whitsman) won in 3:59.29.
The girls team beat the Bison 84-71. Haley Webb won the 200 freestyle (2:35.30) and the 100 freestyle (1:07.72) while Alydia Mellady won the 50 freestyle (28.87), Josie Harshbarger won the 100 backstroke (1:19.87, Mary Rice won the 100 breaststroke (1:19.58) and Maddie Medley won diving (152.70).
The 200 freestyle team of Medley, Rice, Emily Keeling and Mellady won in 2:01.83 and the 400 freestyle team of Webb, Marylee Muniz, Mellady and Medley won in 4:43.94.
PREP WRESTLING
Westville 48, BHRA 22
WESTVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Westville wrestling teams started the season with a match against each other on Tuesday.
The Tigers ended up winning 48-22 as Logan Mahaffey (113), Hayden Weaver (138), Houston Bryant (145) and Rylee Edwards (195) were among those that got pins, while Gabriel Kiddo (126) won by decision.
Evan Parish won by decision for BHRA.
N. Vermillion 42, Attica 39
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion wrestling team's numbers was the major story of Tuesday's match with Attica.
While the Falcons did not win a match by pin or decision, the amount of forfeit wins were enough to beat the Red Ramblers 42-39.
Wyatt Walters (113), Dalton Burch (120), Andrew Botner (138), Tony Tucker (170), Quintin Holt (182), Brayden Schrader (195) and Aiden Hinchee (220) each won by forfeit for North Vermillion.
Junior Arizmendi (106) and Braeden Haddock (285) won by pin for Attica while Bo Rice (160) won by decision and Logan McClimens (126), Ryleigh Douglass (132), Maggie Branstetter (145) and Xavier Chandler (152) won by forfeit.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC 68, Carl Sandburg 38
DANVILLE — The Lady Jaguars cruised to a home win over Carl Sandburg on Tuesday.
Danville Area Community College will face Triton College today.
Murray State 85, Evansville 77
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Oakwood High School grad Katelyn Young had 28 points with 13 rebounds as the Racers won their fifth game in a row on Tuesday.
Murray State is 6-1 and will play Samford on Saturday.
