DANVILLE — Gabe Huddleston shot a 38 for medalist honors as the Hilltoppers beat Westville and Cissna Park in a meet at Danville Country Club on Thursday.
Duece Provost had a 50 for Schlarman Academy, who had a score of 198, while Jake Giraourd had a 53 and Jason Craig scored a 57.
Kenny Clarkston had a 51 to lead Westville, who had a 217 to take second, while Jack Duensing had a 52, Ty Williamson carded a 54 and Noah Crose had a 60.
Fountain C. 223, N. Putnam 234
ATTICA, Ind. — Cassadi Parks had a 53 as the Mustangs won over North Putnam at Harrison Hills Country Club.
Nola Walls had a 54 for Fountain Central, while Aubrey Hicks had a 56 and Emily Keeling added a 60.
LCC 3, Fountain Central 2
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Carson Eberly won in singles, but the Mustangs lost their first match of the season.
The doubles team of Jacob Keeling and CJ Yager won for Fountain Central, who is 5-1 and will host the Fountain Central Invitational on Saturday.
Covington 3, Attica 2
COVINGTON, Ind. — The doubles teams of Nolan and Myles Potter and Calvin Springer and Peyt Shumaker won for the Trojans against the Red Ramblers.
Evan Norton won for Covington, who is 7-3 overall.
Reed Goodwin and Dusty Marlatt won for Attica.
Parke Heritage 3, Seeger 2
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Thomas Lemming won in singles, but the Patriots lost at home.
THe team of Drew Holland and Logan McFatridge also won for Seeger, who will travel to Attica on Tuesday.
Parke Heritage 3, Seeger 0
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — Aubry Cole had five kills but the Patriots lost 25-13, 25-18, 25-19 to the Wolves.
Sophia Ashby had 11 assists for Seeger, who is 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the Wabash River Conference.
Covington releases guidelines
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington High School athletic department announced guidelines for today’s game against North Vermillion.
Two family members per varsity underclassmen football player are permitted into the game along with two family members per varsity cheerleader, dance team and band member. There will also be 25 student-body tickets reserved for the north end of the field that students can sign up for at the school.
The visiting team will receiver two spectator slots for each of their varsity players and cheerleaders.
