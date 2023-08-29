DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy football team got the season started on the right foot on Saturday with an 52-22 win over Peoria Quest Academy.
The Hilltoppers were up 14-6 after the first quarter, but then scored 30 points in the second quarter to put the game away.
Owen Jones ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 97 yards and another touchdown for Schlarman while Princeton Rush had 71 yards and a touchdown, Jerrius Atkinson had 40 yards on the ground with two touchdowns and caught four passes for 107 yards and another score and Jamie Rapier had 16 yards rushing with a touchdown and caught a pass for 16 yards.
The Hilltoppers will hit the road to play South Fork next week.
HAAP 10, Iroquois West 6
GILMAN — The Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football team was able to win the first game for new coach Carrick MacDonald on Friday with a 10-6 win over Iroquois West.
The Cornjerkers scored on a rushing touchdown and a field goal in the first quarter and the HAAP defense was able to hang tough and turn away the Raiders.
HAAP will have its first home game of the season next week against Salt Fork.
Momence 28, Oakwood 21
MOMENCE — The Oakwood football team fought back from an early deficit, but could not get the win as the Comets lost 28-21 to Momence on Friday.
The Redskins scored 20 points in the first quarter, but the Comets slowly fought back. Jackson Dudley hit Alec Harrison for a 27-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and Cameron Black had a conversion run to cut the game to 20-8.
Momence scored again and was up 28-8 at halftime. Jack Ajster had an interception in the third quarter and Black would score on a 10-yard run to cut the lead to 28-15.
Black scored again on 19-yard run in the fourth and the Comets were driving in the fourth quarter, but the Redskins got an interception with under a minute left to preserve the game.
The Comets will have their home opener next week against Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman.
Watseka 27, Geo-RF/Chrisman 0
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman football team could not get any offense going on Friday, losing its opener 27-0 to Watseka.
Rylan Mosier had 196 yards on the ground for the Buffaloes, who will hit the road next week to play Oakwood.
Covington 55, S. Newton 16
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington football team scored early and often as they got a 55-16 win over South Newton on Friday.
The Trojans had a 22-8 halftime lead and would put an exclamation point in the fourth quarter with 33 points to make new head coach Justin Wheeler 2-0 in his first season.
Cian Moore had 18 carries for 221 yards and two touchdowns, passed for a touchdown and 13 yards and caught two passes for 53 yards and another score for the Trojans, while Wyatt Moncrief had 125 passing yards with two touchdowns and ran for 64 yards and a score and Max Waddell had three catches for 46 yards and a score.
AJ Asbury returned a fumble for a score, while Moore and Seth Ellmore each had an interception
Covington will face North Vermillion next week in the Wabash River Conference opener for both teams.
Seeger 49, B. Central 28
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger football team rebounded from a week 1 loss to beat Benton Central 49-28 on Friday.
Hunter Thomas had six catches for 132 yards and a touchdown and ran for 56 yards and another score
The Patriots are 1-1 and will play Attica next week in their first Wabash River Conference game
Fountain Central 28, Crawfordsville 12
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central football team evened its record to 1-1 as they beat Crawfordsville 28-12 on Friday.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 22-6 halftime lead and was able to cruise from there to beat the Athenians.
Dawson Blue had 152 yards rushing with two touchdowns for Fountain Central, while Owen Acton had 145 yards with a touchdown, Eli Foxworthy passed for 109 yards and a score and Issac Gaylor had two catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Fountain Central will start Wabash River Conference play next week against Riverton Parke.
Paris 21, N. Vermillion 14
PARIS — The North Vermillion football team went across the border on Friday to play Paris.
The Falcons fought to get the lead, but the Tigers would score in the fourth quarter to get a 21-14 win.
Paris jumped to a 13-0 lead after the first quarter, but Andrew Botner scored on a one-yard run to cut the lead to 13-6 at halftime. Cody Tryon scored on a 26-yard run in the third and hit Matthew Dawson for a two-point conversion for a 14-13 lead.
Tryon passed for 110 yards and ran for 71 yards, while Botner had 24 yards and Dawson had three catches for 56 yards.
The Falcons are 1-1 and will face Covington next week in the Wabash River Conference opener for both teams.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Vikings 11th at Paris
PARIS — The Danville boys track team started the season on Saturday with a 11th place finish at the Paris Invitational.
Andrei Pacheco led the Vikings in 26th place with a time of 19 minutes, 15 seconds, while Revan Bailey was 47th (20:29) and Josiah Williams was 51st.
Fountain Central competes in invite
MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Fountain Central cross country teams went to the Riverton Parke Invitational on Saturday.
The girls team finished fifth with Brailey Hoagland taking 12th with a time of 24 minutes, 23 seconds for the Mustangs, while Raile Messinger was 22nd (25:53), Madisyn Morgan was 39th (28:07) and Alydia Mellady was 40th (28:11).
The boys team did not have a team score, but Hayden Kler was eighth at 19:26, while Taden Dahl was 63rd (26:52).
PREP BOYS GOLF
Casey-Westfield 186, Westville 231
CASEY — The Tigers could not get past Casey-Westfield at Casey Country Club.
Ben Johnson had a 53 to lead Westville, while Austin Shannon carded a 54, Gavin Long had a 58 and Jacob McCool had a 66.
The Tigers will host Salt Fork and Heritage at Harrison Park Golf Course today.
In girls action, Westville had a team score of 257 with Katelyn Callahan leading the way with a 59. Piper Heiser had a 64 and Brooklyn McCoy and Faith VanCamp each had a 67.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Fountain Central third in meet
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Mustangs took third in a meet with Attica and host North Montgomery at Rocky Ridge Golf Course.
Autumn Payne had a 58 for Fountain Central, while Bella Bacon had a 60, Rya Jackson scored a 61 and Savannah Freed added a 65.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Danville 1-1 at tourney
CHARLESTON — After being delayed for the week, the Vikings finally got the season started on Saturday at the Charleston Tournament.
The Vikings started the day by losing 3-2 to Effingham. Aiden Perez and Carlos Juarez each had a goal for Danville, while Cesar Segura and Erik Vasquez each had an assist.
The game was tied 2-2 after overtime, but Effingham won 4-3 on penalty kicks. Perez, Shaw Black and Rylan Anderson scored in the PK round and Isaiah Patton had 19 saves in goal.
The second game was much better for the Vikings as they won 4-0 over Robinson. Segura had two goals, while Anderson and Juarez each had one. Adam Perez had three assists, Liam Rome had one assist and Ace Sumila and Austin Brown combined for 19 saves in goal.
The Vikings will host Rantoul on Wednesday.
OSF 3, Monticello 0
OAKWOOD — The Comets rebounded from a loss on Saturday to beat the Sages at home on Monday.
Brody Taflinger had a goal and an assist for Oakwood/Salt Fork, while Ethan Merritt and Jacob Pricer each had a goal, Macen Phillips had an assist and Jakob Rupp had a save in goal.
The Comets were coming off a 2-0 loss to Watseka on Saturday in a big Vermilion Valley Conference matchup.
The Comets had 16 shots on goal, but could not get any of them past Watseka goalkeeper Santiago Solorzano. Watseka's Narciso Solorzano scored both of the goals for the Warriors.
Jakob Rupp had a save in goal for the Comets, who are 2-1.
SJO 4, Hoopeston Area 2
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team hosted St. Joseph-Ogden in the season opener on Friday and the Cornjerkers lost 4-2.
Hoopeston Area scored the first goal eight minutes into the game when Harrison Woods scored on a header from Talan Gredy-Nelson on a corner kick. St. Joseph-Ogden however, would tie the game later in the half for a 1-1 halftime tie.
In the second half, Gredy-Nelson would score to give the Cornjerkers a 2-1 lead. But the Spartans would score three goals to counter that and get the win.
Hoopeston Area will play Oakwood/Salt Fork on Tuesday.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Southmont 2, Covington 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls soccer team could not get its first win of the season on Saturday with a 2-1 loss to Southmont.
Emma Holycross scored the lone goal for the Trojans on an assist by Kenzie Gassaway and Karma Kingery had five saves in goal.
Covington is 0-2 and will face Crawfordsville on Tuesday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Seeger wins invite
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — The Seeger boys tennis team beat Rensselaer, Laporte and host Logansport with 5-0 scores at the Logansport Invitational.
Christian Holland, Thomas Lemming and Zachary Reynolds each won singles titles for the Patriots, while the doubles teams of Peyton Reynolds and Dylan Walters and Garrett Cooksey and Macyn Hughes each won titles.
The Patriots will play Southmont on Tuesday.
Covington 3, S. Vermillion 2
COVINGTON, Ind. — Urban Roarks, Carson Schaeffer and Luke Holycross won in singles to give the Trojans a win over the Wildcats.
Covington was coming off a 0-3 record in the Western Boone invite on Saturday.
Schaeffer won two matches at No. 2 singles for the Trojans, Urban Roarks also won two matches. Covington will face Fountain Central today.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Westville wins own invite
WESTVILLE — The Tigers rolled past Chrisman, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hutsonville-Palestine and Okaw Valley to win the Tiger Tournament on Saturday.
Ella Miller was named the best player in the tournament with 24 kills, 18 digs, seven aces and three blocks for Westville, while Lainey Wichtowski had 63 assists, five kills and four aces, Maddy Doggett had 16 kills and three blocks, Aubrie Jenkins had 27 digs and three aces and Maddie Appl had 15 kills and three blocks.
Wichtowski, Jenkins and Doggett joined the All-Tournament team with Miller for the Tigers, who will play North Vermillion today.
Covington fourth in meet
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team beat host Lafayette Central Catholic and Parke Heritage and lost to Barr Reeve and Andrean at the Lafayette Central Catholic tourney on Saturday.
Alex Sutherlin had 17 kills, 27 digs and two aces for the day for the Trojans, while Ashlyn Alexander had 11 kills, 32 digs and two aces, Maddix Minick and Brooke Rottmann each had 12 kills and Peyton Brown had 52 assists.
The Trojans are 7-2 and will face North Putnam on Tuesday.
