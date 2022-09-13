DANVILLE — For the first time in almost three years, the Schlarman Academy football team picked up a win on Saturday, beating Edwardsville Metro East 58-12.
Chris Brown had 138 yards on 11 carries with three touchdowns for the Hilltoppers, who last won a game on Oct. 19, 2019 with a 68-38 win over Elgin Westminster Christian, while Owen Jones was 7-of-10 passing for 130 yards and three touchdowns.
Jerry Reed Jr. had 64 yards rushing and caught two passes for 29 yards and a score, Lincoln Cravens ran for 57 yards and caught four passes for 31 yards and a score, Damien Linares ran for 37 yards and two touchdowns and Jerrius Atkinson caught a 70-yard touchdown pass.
The Hilltoppers are 1-2 and will next play Sept. 24, when they host Ashton Franklin Center.
BHRA 55, Watseka 8
WATSEKA — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team continued to put points on the board, cruising to a 55-8 win over Watseka on Friday.
Michael Hackman ran for 246 yards with three touchdowns and caught two passes for 25 yards and another score for the Blue Devils, while Liam Oxendine ran for 103 yards and a score and Karson Stevenson threw for 100 yards.
The Blue Devils are 3-0 and has scored at least 40 points in each game. They will stay on the road next week to play Momence.
Westville 34, Dwight 7
DWIGHT — The Westville high school football team hit the road for the first time and made the most of it, beating Dwight 34-7 on Friday.
The Tigers are 2-1 and will return home next week for a Saturday matinee against Clifton Central.
Momence 20, HAAP 16
MOMENCE — The Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football team could not hold on to it lead late in the game and lost to Momence 20-16.
The Cornkjerkers were down 7-0 after the first quarter before Anthony Zamora scored on a 20-yard touchdown run. Kollin Asbury ran for a two-point conversion to give HAAP an 8-7 lead.
The Redskins would score later in the quarter to take a 14-8 lead at halftime, but the Cornjerkers took the lead back in the third on 35-yard fumble recovery by Angel Zamora. Anthony Zamora ran the ball in for two and a 16-14 lead.
The Cornjerkers would hold on to the lead until late in the game, where the Redskins would score on a touchdown run with under a minute left.
Anthony Zamora ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and passed for 143 yards. Angel Zamora caught five passes for 88 yards and Asbury had six catches for 31 yards.
The Cornjerkers are 0-3 and will try to regroup against Watseka.
Clifton Central 39, Oakwood 0
CLIFTON — In a battle of two teams named Comets, it was Oakwood who did not have enough to hang with Clifton Central, losing 39-0.
Oakwood is 1-2 and will try to regroup next week against Dwight.
Iroquois West 62, Geo-RF/Chrisman 7
GEORGETOWN— The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman football team had a tough home game with Iroquois West on Friday, losing 62-7.
Rylan Mosier had 125 yards and scored the lone touchdown for the Buffaloes, who are 0-3 and will face Seneca next week.
Fountain Central 38, Covington 14
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Down 14-0 early in Friday's game, Fountain Central scored the last 38 points of the game on Friday to beat Covington 38-14.
Owen Acton had 119 yards rush with three touchdowns for the Mustangs and passed for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Dawson Blue caught seven passes with two touchdowns and Luke Foxworthy had 56 yards.
The Mustangs are 1-3 and 1-1 in the Wabash River Conference.
S. Vermillion 35, N. Vermillion 19
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team saw themselves down 28-7 after the first half and could not recover in a 35-19 loss to South Vermillion at Gibson Field.
Jerome White passed for 119 yards with three touchdowns for the Falcons and ran for 76 more yards. Matthew Dawson caught four passes for 52 yards and two scores and Daniel Woody had two catches for 40 yards and a score.
The Falcons are 2-2 and 1-1 in the WRC and will face Riverton Parke next week.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Thompson among top runners
PEORIA — The Danville boys and girls cross country teams hit the First to the Finish invitational on Saturday at Detweiler Park.
In the girls meet, Allison Thompson was 46th overall with a time of 19 minutes 35 seconds which earned her a medals as part of the top 50 finishers. Teammate Brooklyn Warfield had a personal best at 24:42.
Evan Vredenberg led the boys team with a time of 18:57, while Andrei Pachecho had a 18:34, Josiah Williams had a 19:56, Revan Bailey finished in 20:35, Jesse Grupe ran in 22:22 and Brady Ohlmiller finished in 24:16. Pacheco, Williams, Bailey and Ohlmiller each had personal bests.
PREP BOYS GOLF
BHRA wins triangular
DANVILLE — The Blue Devils defeated Salt Fork and Westville on Monday at Harrison Park.
Leighton Meeker had a 41 for medalist honors for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Cruz Dubois had a 46, Colin Deck had a 48 and Cooper Carpenter added a 52.
Salt Fork was second with Kendal Shults carding a 47, Amelia Birge had a 49, Brock Wantland had a 53 and Brant Hackman had a 55.
Ty Williamson had a 51 for Westville, while Jackson Priest hada 52 and Noah Atwood and Jacob McCool each had a 62.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Seeger wins WRC title
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Patriots cruised to a win against the rest at the Wabash River Conference meet at RiverCrest Golf Course.
Macy Kerr was second individually at 96 for Seeger, while Jayci Halsema shot a 101, Joey Salts had a 106 and Lauren Lloyd shot a 113.
Covington was fourth as a team as Sydni Crain won medalist honors with a 89, while Fountain Central was fifth as Autumn Payne shot a 111.
Seeger followed the WRC win up with a win in quadrangular with Attica, Seeger and Crawfordsville on Monday. Kerr and Halsema each shot a 49, while Lloyd had a 55 and Salts added a 57. Crain was the medalist with a 41.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Cornjerker Classic finishes up
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerker Classic finished up on Saturday with Bloomington Central Catholic winning the title.
Oakwood/Salt Fork ended up in third place, beating Arthur Christian 3-0 as Grant Powell had a goal and a assist, Reef Pacot had a goal and Ty Smoot had an assist.
The Comets finished up with a 5-0 win over Covington as Powell had three goals, Brody Taflinger and Jacob Pricer each had one goal and Smoot, Macen Phillips and Saul Carrillo each had one assist.
Hoopeston Area lost to Covington 2-0 as Shea Springer and Bradley Lewsader scored for the Trojans, but the Cornjerkers rebounded with a 7-2 win over Danville. Talen Nelson-Gredy, Owen Root and Harrison Woods each had two goals, while Owen Crase had a goal, Cameron Zorns had two assists and Mason Rush, Preston VanDeVeer and David Ramero-Pinzon each had one assist.
Christian Davis had both goals for the Vikings, while Rylan Anderson had a assist.
Geo-RF/Westville 7, Blue Ridge 0
GEORGETOWN — Luke Barney had a hat trick as the Buffaloes won at home on Saturday.
Easton Barney, Nathan Blue, Aiden Vice and Simonas Ankstatis each had a goal for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville while Matthew Darling had a shutout in goal.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Covington 2, Benton Central 2
COVINGTON, Ind. — Summer Krepton and Kennedie Cadman each had a goal, but the Trojans settled for a tie on Saturday.
Zoey Anderson had two goals for the Trojans.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Fountain Central wins Seeger Invite
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Mustangs beat out Northview, Rossville and host Seeger at the Seeger Invitational on Friday.
Skyler Hoagland and Gabe McCollum each won singles titles for Fountain Central, while the doubles team of Lukas Miller and Wes Jackson also won a title.
Covington third at invite
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Trojans ended up third as a team on Saturday at the Lafayette Jefferson Booster Club INvitational.
Urban Roarks was third in No. 2 singles and the team of Myles Potter and Jackson Kindell were third in No. 1 doubles. The team of Carson Schaeffer, Aiden Miller and Luke Holycross took fourth at No. 2 doubles, Evan Norton was fifth in No. 1 singles and Emmett Reynolds was sixth in No. 3 singles.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Danville competes in invite
BLOOMINGTON — The Vikings were able to win some individual titles at the Bloomington Purple Invite on Saturday.
The doubles teams of Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne and Reese Rundle and CiCi Brown each won doubles crowns for Danville, while the team of Lexi Ellis and Anna Houpt took third and Brooklynn Behrens was fifth in No. 1 singles.
The Vikings returned to action on Monday with a 9-0 win over St. Thomas More. Ellis, Houpt, Hotsinpiller, Brown, Rundle and Behrens each won in singles, while the teams of Ellis an Houpt, Brown and Rundle and Hotsinpiller and Hannah Schroeder each won in doubles.
Paris 7, Schlarman 2
DANVILLE — Maya Jenny won singles, but the Hilltoppers lost to the Tigers at Danville Country Club.
Jenny and Vivian Ludwig teamed up to a doubles win for Schlarman Academy.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Westville second in slam
WESTVILLE — The host Tigers went 3-1 and took second to South Vermillion in the Inaugural Tiger Slam on Saturday.
Ella Miller, Maddison Appl and Lainey Wichtowski were named to the All-Tournament team for Westville., Miller had 38 kills, 14 digs, two aces and a block, while Wichtowski had 70 assists, four kills and 12 aces and Appl had 13 kills and four blocks.
Covington 2-2 at tourney
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Trojans beat Lowell and Covenant Christian and lost to Benton Central and Pioneer at the Lafayette Harrison Tournament.
Alex Sutherlin had 31 kills and 29 digs for Covington, while Maddix Minick had 26 kills and five blocks, Lauren Vale had 19 kills, Ashlyn Alexander had 34 digs and Avery Jumps had 17 digs and five aces.
The Trojans are 11-4 and will host Benton Central today.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
DACC second at invite
VINCENNES, Ind. — The Jaguars ended up second on Sunday at the Vincennes Invitational at the Country Oaks Golf Club.
Grady Lancaster ended up tied for third individually with a 145, while Luke Mettemeyer and AJ Johnson each had a 152 to tie for 14th and Cameron Bergman and Caleb Lavender each had a 154 to tie for 23rd.
