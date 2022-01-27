DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy boys basketball team jumped out to a good lead and hung on to beat Chrisman 58-46 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Caleb Kelly had 25 points for the Hilltoppers, who had a 19-9 first quarter lead and got it up to 50-33 after the third quarter, while Jerry Reed had 13, Jason Craig had 10, Chris Brown had five and Aiden Gallagher added four.
Karson Lewsader had a game-high 27 points for the Cardinals, while Colton Brazelton had nine points.
Schlarman will travel to Milford on Friday.
Salt Fork 58, Westville 40
CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team outpaced Westville 58-40 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Blake Norton had 23 points to lead the Storm, while Garrett Taylor had 15 and Jameson Remole added nine.
Cole Maxwell had 11 points to lead the Tigers, while Kamden Maddox had nine, Drew Wicthowski had eight and Bryce Burnett added six.
The Storm will face Iroquois West on Friday, while the Tigers will take on Watseka on Friday.
Oakwood 61, Geo-RF 44
GEORGETOWN — The Oakwood boys basketball team was able to shine in the second half as they beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 61-44 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Josh Young had 14 points for the Comets, who had a 26-23 halftime lead, but outscored the Buffaloes 35-21 in the second half, while Tanner Pichon had 13, Griffin Trees had 12, Alec Harrison and Gaven Clouse each had eight and Grant Powell added six.
Kaden Mingee had 14 points for the Buffaloes, while Cale Steinbaugh had 11, Zack Roach had eight and Cameron Steinbaugh added six.
The Comets will play Cissna Park on Friday, while the Buffaloes will host Chrisman on Friday.
BHRA 55, Watseka 35
WATSEKA — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team played its first game since winning the Vermilion County Tournament on Tuesday and cruised to a 55-35 win over Watseka.
Brett Meidel had 15 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Ned Hill had 14, Hayden Rice had 11, Dawson Dodd had five and Ayden Ingram and Asa Ray each added four.
The Blue Devils will return home to play Hoopeston Area on Friday.
Hoopeston Area 58, Cissna Park 51
HOOPESTON — After scoring 37 points on Monday, Hoopeston Area's Ben Brown scored 26 points as the Cornjerkers beat Cissna Park 58-51 on Tuesday.
Owen Root had 11 points for Hoopeston Area, while Anthony Zamora had eight and Nick Hofer and Preston Van De Veer each had six points.
The Cornjerkers will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
N. Vermillion 51, Crawfordsville 33
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team had a balanced effort on Tuesday as the Falcons beat Crawfordsville 51-33.
Braxtyn Dunham had 15 points for the Falcons, while Ava Martin had 14, Cami Pearman had 12 and Olivia Pearman added eight points.
The Falcons will play West Vigo on Thursday.
Fountain Central 25, S. Vermillion 24
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team rallied from six down in the fourth quarter to beat South Vermillion 25-24 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Jerzi Hershberger had nine points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Mustangs, who outscored the Wildcats 7-0 in the fourth quarter, while Larissa Bowers had seven points and seven rebounds, Hannah Prickett had three points and seven rebounds, and Brailey Hoagland had three points and six rebounds.
The Mustangs will host Senior Night on Thursday against Riverton Parke.
PREP SWIMMING
Fountain Central loses to Tri-West
HENDRICKS, Ind. — The Mustang boys and girls team both lost to Tri-West in action on Wednesday.
The boys lost 87-69 as Riley Nelson won the 200 yard (2:05.59) and 500 (5:49.14) freestyles and Chase Witsman won the 50 (23.61) and 100 (52.83) freestyles for Fountain Central, while the 200 freestyle relay team of Ethan Mellady, Eli Davis, Nelson and Witsman won in 1:42.46.
The girls team lost 105-59 as Maddie Medley won the 100 freestyle (1:09.49) and diving (150.65) and Josie Harshbarger won the 100 breaststroke (1:20.61). The Girls 200 medley relay team of Harshbarger, Mary Rice, Alydia Mellady and Marylee Muniz won in 2:19.37.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Colorado State 77, Nevada 66
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Danville native Kendle Moore had nine points with five rebounds and three assists as the Rams beat the Wolfpack on Tuesday.
Colorado State is 16-1 overall and 6-1 in the Mountain West Conference and will face UNLV on Friday in a game that will be shown on FS1.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lincoln Land 73, DACC 66
SPRINGFIELD — The Lady Jaguars were outpointed in the second half as they lost to the Loggers.
DyJhanik Armfield had 16 points for Danville Area Community College, while Alexus Mobley and Carsyn Todd each had 14 points, Asaya Bulgin had nine points, Tannah Ceader had five points and Sahara Kubwalo added six points.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin grad Emily Meidel had a game-high 20 points for Lincoln Land.
Illini game postponed
CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois' women's basketball team postponed its game with Northwestern that was scheduled for Sunday.
Illinois also had a game with Indiana that was set for today postponed because of Covid protocols.
Young named Player of the Week
MURRAY, Ky. — Oakwood native Katelyn Young was named Ohio Valley Player of the Week for the fifth time this season on Tuesday.
Young averaged just shy of 20 points per game last week, shooting 54.1 percent from the floor and went 17-for-17 from the free-throw line and averaged 7.3 rebounds per game.
The Racers will play Morehead State on Saturday.
SPHL HOCKEY
Bobcats return to Palmer Arena
DANVILLE — After two weeks away from the David S. Palmer Arena because of the Vermilion County Tournament, the Vermilion County Bobcats will return home on Friday.
The Bobcats will face the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday at 7 p.m. and the Peoria Rivermen on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Vermilion County lost both of its games on the road last weekend, falling to the Evansville Thunderbolts 3-2 in overtime on Friday and 5-1 to Knoxville on Saturday.
Chase DiBari scored the first goal of the game for the Bobcats in the first period on Friday, and Egor Borschev made some noise early in the third with a goal to tie things up at 2-2.
Mike Fahie and Alexis Girard each had an assist for the Bobcats, while Ben Churchfield had 36 saves.
Christian Faggas scored for the Bobcats on Saturday with Alexis Girard and Mitch Atkins each getting a assist. Churchfield had 29 saves in goal and Joe Sheppard had 11 saves in goal.
