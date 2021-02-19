DANVILLE — Jason Craig had 32 points as the Schlarman boys basketball team beat beat Chrisman 66-55 in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Friday.
Josh Wright had 11 points for the Hilltoppers, while Charles Ludwig had eight and Cody Abernathy added seven.
Chris Francis had 13 points to lead Chrisman, while Nic Eddy had 11 points and Layne Smith added 10.
Terre Haute North 51, Covington 50
COVINGTON, Ind. — Logan Pinkerton had 27 points, but the Trojans lost at home to Terre Haute North.
Calvin Springer had 11 points for Covington, while Neil Ellmore had eight rebounds and Alan Karrfalt had six points.
A-P 44, BHRA 12
BISMARCK — After suffering its first loss of the season on Wednesday, the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans bounced back with a 44-12 triumph over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
Junior Mattie Kennel was the only player to score double figures for either team as she finished with 12 points for the Trojans (3-1 overall, 2-0 in the VVC). Kyla Bullington and Candence Crull each chipped in with eight.
Sophomore Audrey Taylor was the leading scorer for the Blue Devils with five. BHRA falls to 0-4 on the season.
Oakwood 42, Geo-RF 18
GEORGETOWN — The Oakwood girls basketball team took the lead early and did not let up as they beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 42-18 on Thursday.
Addie Wright had 14 points to lead the Comets, while Ashlynn Pinnick had 11, Aaliyah Denius had eight and Karsen Rupp added six.
Kendall Roberts had eight points to lead the Buffaloes.
The Comets will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Monday, while the Buffaloes will take on Salt Fork on Monday.
Hennessey wraps up season
INDIANAPOLIS — Seeger’s Nathaniel Hennessey wrapped up his career at the IHSAA State Finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Hennessey lost in the first round of the 120-pound bracket as Westfield’s Braxton Vest pinned him in 1:07.
Hennessey ends his senior season with a 23-4 record.
Parkland 89, DACC 58
CHAMPAIGN — The Danville Area Community College men’s basketball team had its first battle with rival Parkland College on Thursday.
But the Jaguars could not keep up with the Cobras as they lost 89-58.
Ahmoni Weston had 13 points to lead DACC, while Lewis Richards had 11 points, Daylen Davis-Williams and Raymond Terry each had eight and Kameron Barnett and William Keno each added six. Terry had six rebounds and Tyshay Epps had three assists.
Sean Ealy led Parkland with 22 points, while Kelvin Swims had 14, Kevin Bishop and Savon Wykle each added 12 and Jamil Hardaway added 11.
The Jaguars are 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference and will play John Wood Community College on Sunday.
IPFW 71, Robert Morris 67
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Schlarman alum Sierra Bell had 14 points with four assists and five rebounds as the Mastodons finally won their first game of the season.
Shayla Sellers had 21 points and seven rebounds for IPFW, who are 1-20 overall and 1-18 in the Horizon League and will face Robert Morris again today.
Murray St. 69, E. Illinois 52
MURRAY, Ky. — Oakwood alum Katelyn Young had 20 points with 13 rebounds as the Racers beat the Panthers on Thursday.
Murray State is 12-10 and 9-8 in the OVC and will face SIUE today.
Parkland 72, DACC 21
CHAMPAIGN — The Danville Area Community College women’s basketball team had a tough task at hand on Thursday against No. 5 Parkland College.
The Lady Jaguars were only down 30-19 at halftime, but the Lady Cobras were outscore them 42-2 in the second half for a 72-21 win.
Asaya Bulgin, Rylee Dowers and Allasha Alexander each had four points for DACC. Bulgin had six rebounds, Hunter Edwards had five rebounds, Dowers had two assists and Alexander had four steals.
Ariana Booker had 17 points for Parkland, while Mady Harper had 11 and Naomi McDaniel added 10.
The Lady Jaguars are 3-4 and 1-2 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference and will face John Wood Community College on Sunday.
