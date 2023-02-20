ARMSTRONG — While the season has been tough at times for the Schlarman Academy boys basketball team, Saturday's IHSA Class 1A regional with Armstrong-Potomac was not one of them.
The Hilltoppers were able to beat the host Trojans 36-31 to continue the season.
CL Dye led Schlarman with 14 points, while Jerry Reed had 12 points, Ricky Soderstrom had six points and Jamarrea McNeal added four.
Kollin Asbury had 13 points to lead the Trojans, while Cain Buhr had seven points and Cole Bailey had five points.
The Hilltoppers will face Salt Fork on Wednesday in a regional semifinal.
Salt Fork 79, Urbana Uni. 31
CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys basketball team cruised to a 79-31 over Urbana University on Saturday in an IHSA Class 1A regional at Salt Fork High School.
Blake Norton had 24 points for the Storm, who had a 40-22 lead at halftime and held Urbana University scoreless in the fourth quarter, while Garrett Taylor had 22 points and Jameson Remole added 17 points.
The Storm will travel to Armstrong-Potomac on Wednesday to play Schlarman Academy at 6 p.m. in a regional semifinal.
BHRA 59, Westville 36
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team cruised to a 59-36 win over Westville in the opening game of an IHSA Class 2A regional.
Ayden Ingram had 25 points for the Blue Devils, who had a 33-19 halftime lead, while Isaiah Tidwell had eight, Chaz Dubois had seven and Hayden Rice and Brett Meidel each added six points.
Drew Wichtowski had 17 points to lead the Tigers, while Landon Haurez had seven points.
The Blue Devils will play Unity on Wednesday in a regional semifinal.
Oakwood 75, Hoopeston Area 68
FITHIAN — The Oakwood boys basketball team did just enough to beat Hoopeston Area 75-68 in an IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal on Saturday.
Dalton Hobick had a game-high 35 points for the Comets, while Jackson Dudley had 12, Joshua Ruch and Brody Taflinger each had nine points and Tanner Pichon added eight points.
Anthony Zamora had 17 points to lead the Cornjerkers, while Preston VandeVeer had 14, Wyatt Eisenmann had 11, Owen Root had a 10 and Kendrick Sigerill added nine points.
With the win, the Comets will face St. Joseph-Ogden on Wednesday at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois 85, Penn State 62
CHAMPAIGN — The Illini got their 20th win of the season on Sunday against the Nittany Lions.
It was the first time the Illini (20-7, 10-6) has won 20 games in a season since the 2007-08 season and has 10 wins in the Big Ten since the 1999-2000 season.
Kendall Bostic had 22 points with a season-best 18 rebounds for Illinois, while Genesis Bryant had 21 points, Makira Cook had 18 points and Adalia McKenzie added eight points.
The Illini will have its final home game of the season on Wednesday against Nebraska.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.