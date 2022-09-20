ROCKFORD — The Schlarman Academy football team won its second straight game on Saturday with a 58-37 win over Rockford Christian Life.
Lincoln Cravens had 200 yards and four touchdowns on the ground for the Hilltoppers, while Chris Brown ran for 102 yards and Owen Jones ran for 91 yards and two scores. Jones also passed for 103 yards and two scores, with all passes completed to Jerry Reed Jr.
Brown also had 24 tackles and five sacks on defense for the Hilltoppers, who are 2-2 and will host Ashton Franklin Center on Saturday.
Oakwood 32, Dwight 27
FITHIAN — The Oakwood football team broke its two-game losing streak in an exciting fashion on Friday.
With Dwight driving, Chase Harrison got an interception in the end zone to clinch a 32-27 win for the Comets.
Dalton Hobick ran for 134 yards and two scores for Oakwood, while Bryson Myers ran for 127 yards and two scores.
The Comets are 2-2 overall.
BHRA 63, Momence 20
MOMENCE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team ended non-conference play with an 4-0 record against the Vermilion Valley Conference North with a 63-20 win over Momence on Friday.
The Blue Devils jumped to a 35-6 first quarter lead and a 49-14 halftime lead against the Redskins.
Liam Oxendine ran for 129 yards and three touchdowns for BHRA, while Michael Hackman ran for 81 yards and two touchdowns and Nathan Gnaden ran for 49 yards and a score.
Karson Stevenson passed for 127 yards with two scores, including a 79-yard touchdown pass to Hackman and a 30-yard scoring pass to Ayden Ingram.
Enrique Rangel also intercepted a pass and ran it back 32 yards for another score.
BHRA will start VVC South play Friday when they host Oakwood.
HAAP 52, Watseka 12
WATSEKA — After losing its first three games, the Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football team took all of its frustration out on Watseka on Friday.
The Cornjerkers ran for 343 yards as they beat the Warriors 52-12.
Anthony Zamora ran for three touchdowns and connected with Kollin Asbury with two more as HAAP took a 38-6 halftime lead. Angel Zamora scored on a 10-yard run in the third quarter and Ayden Larkin ran for a four-yard score in the fourth.
Anthony Zamora ran for 136 yards and passed for 132 yards, while Angel Zamora ran for 123 yards and Asbury caught four catches for 90 yards and ran for 45 yards.
The Cornjerkers are 1-3 and will face Westville Friday.
Iroquois West 23, Salt Fork 20
GILMAN — The Salt Fork football team suffered its second straight loss on Friday, losing to Iroquois West 23-20.
Ben Jessup ran for 91 yards for the Storm, while Ethan McLain ran for 30 yards, Ethan Davis ran for 26 and Jameson Remole passed for 105 yards and two touchdown passes.
The Storm drop to 2-2 and will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville next week.
Seneca 52, Geo-RF/Chrisman 0
SENECA — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman football team could not get the win on Friday, losing to Seneca 62-0.
The Buffaloes are 0-4 and will face Salt Fork next week in Vermilion Valley Conference South action.
Seeger 48, Parke Heritage 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger football team continued its strong start in the Wabash River Conference with a 48-0 win over Parke Heritage on Friday.
Peyton Chinn ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter to give the Patriots a quick 14-0 lead, while Noah Stephen hit Rayce Carr for a 65-yard touchdown pass for a 21-0 first quarter lead.
In the second quarter, Stephen completed touchdown passes to Carr and Hunter Thomas and Carr ran for a 56-yard touchdown to give Seeger a 41-0 halftime lead.
Tucker Herndon had a two-yard scoring run in the fourth to end the scoring and help improve the Patriots' record to 3-2 and 3-0 in the WRC. Seeger will play Fountain Central next week.
Riverton Parke 16, N. Vermillion 6
MONTEZUMA, Ind. — For the first time in 15 years, the North Vermillion football team played Riverton Parke and did not get a win.
The Panthers beat the Falcons 16-6 on Friday in the first win for Riverton Parke in the series since 2007.
After a scoreless first half, Riverton Parke scored all of its points in the third quarter. Cody Tryon scored the lone touchdown for North Vermillion in the fourth, but the Falcons could not do anything else.
Tryon ran for 42 yards, while Jerome White ran for 71 yards and passed for 51 yards.
North Vermillion is 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the Wabash River Conference and will try to battle back next week when they host Attica.
S. Vermillion 53, Covington 6
CLINTON, Ind. — The Covington football team could not get the upset against Wabash River Conference leader South Vermillion in a 53-6 loss on Friday.
The Trojans are now 1-4 and 0-3 in the WRC and will try to regroup next week against Parke Heritage.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Fountain Central competes at Invite
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central cross-country teams competed in the New Prairie Invitational on Saturday.
The boys team was 29th out of 33 teams in the event with Hayden Kler leading the way with a run of 19:06, which was good for 54th. Ethan Mellady was 134th (21:13), Jessie Frazee was 143rd (21:24), Taden Dahl was 232nd (24:42) and Maddox Carson had a personal best 36:32.
The girls team did not have a team score, but Brailey Hoagland was 20th with a season-best 21:42. Alydia Mellady was 103rd (25:11), Madi Morgan was 166th (27:29) and KayLee Spragg was 184th (28:35).
PREP BOYS GOLF
BHRA wins triangular
DANVILLE — The Blue Devils beat out Oakwood and Westville on Monday at Turtle Run Golf course
Leighton Meeker and Cruz Dubois each had a 44 for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Jordan Johnson had a 47 and Cooper Carpenter and Colin Deck each had a 53.
Case Kopacz won medalist honors for the Comets with a 41, while Mason Goodner and Kyle McFarland each had a 50 and Gage Warren had a 61.
Ty Williamson led Westville with a 50, while Jackson Priest had a 56, Garyson McBride had a 57 and Noah Atwood had a 62.
All three teams, along with Schlarman Academy, each competed in the Paris Invitational on Saturday.
The Blue Devils had the lowest team score at 393 with Dubois shooting a 92, Meeker shot a 95, Carpenter had a 101 and Johnson had a 105.
Schlarman shot a 420 with Duece Provost shooting a 93, Adam Duncan shot a 97, Will Stout had a 105 and Charles Medlin had a 125.
Westville had a 511 and Williamson had a 109, while McBride had a 122, Austin Shannon had a 137 and Atwood scored a 143.
Oakwood did not have a team score with Case Kopacz shooting a 95, Mason Goodner had a 111 and Gage Warren had a 132.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Seeger advances to regional
ATTICA, Ind. — The Seeger girls golf team took third in an IHSAA sectional on Saturday at Harrison Hills Golf Corse.
Macy Kerr shot a 92 to lead the Patriots, who had a score of 398, while Jayci Halsema had a 95, Joey Salts had a 101 and Lauren Lloyd added a 110.
Joining Seeger will be Covington's Sydni Crane, who shot a 84 to advance as an individual.
Seeger and Crane will be playing at the Lafayette Jefferson regional at Battleground Golf Course on Saturday.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
OSF 11, Iroquois West 0
OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team cruised to an easy 11-0 win over Iroquois West on Saturday.
Joshua Ruch had three saves in goal to get his 21st career shutout for the Comets, breaking current assistant coach Landon Turner's record set in 2014.
Jacob Pricer, Saul Carrillo and Ty Smoot each had two goals for the Comets, while Grant Powell had a goal and four assists, Derek Drews, Reef Pacot, Zane Trimmell and Ruch each had one goal, Brody Taflinger had four assists and Macen Phillipos and Ethan Merritt each had one assist.
The Comets are 13-3-2 and 8-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference after losing a 1-0 game on Monday against St. Thomas More. Ruch had five saves.
Hoopeston Area 3, Unity 0
HOOPESTON — Cameron Zorns had a goal and a assist as the Cornjerkers beat the Rockets on Monday.
Talan Gredy Nelson and Owen Root each had a goal for Hoopeston Area, while Dylan Jonekis had a assist and Dylan Judy had two saves in goal.
The Cornjerkers will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville today.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Benton Central 3, Covington 2
OXFORD, Ind. — Evan Norton and the team of Myles Potter and Jackson Kindell won, but the Trojans lost to the Bison.
The Trojans are 10-3 overall and will play in the Wabash River Conference tournament on Saturday.
Seeger second in tourney
FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Patriots ended up second to University on Saturday at the Frankfort Tournament.
Seeger will take on Benton Central today.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Danville second in tourney
DUNLAP — The Danville High girls tennis team battled to take second in Saturday's Dunlap Tournament.
The Vikings started the day with a 4-1 win over the Dunlap Maroon team. Cici Brown and Reese Rundle won in singles, while the teams of Lexi Ellis and Anna Houpt and Josie Hotsinpiller and Brooklynn Behrens won in doubles.
Danville would get past Peoria Richwoods 3-2 as Hotsinpiller and Behrens won in singles and Rundle and Brown won in doubles.
In the final, the Vikings lost to host Dunlap 3-2. The teams of Houpt and Ellis and Hotsinpiller and Behrens won in doubles.
Danville will host Champaign Centennial on Tuesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
A-P 2, J. Christian 0
ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team won 25-20, 25-23 over Judah Christian on Friday.
Lily Jameson had 18 kills, six digs, three kills and two blocks for the Trojans, while Gracie Gordon had seven kills and a block, Kyla Bullington had five kills 10 digs and Tinley Parkerson had 11 digs.
Seeger wins own invite
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team beat Delphi, North Montgomery and West Vigo as it defended home court at the Seeger Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Chase Lemming had 40 kills, 10 aces and 19 digs for the Patriots, while Paige Laffoon had 22 kills and 19 digs, Anna Moore had 75 assists and Addie Shrader had 38 digs.
The Patriots are 8-9 and will face West Lafayette on Tuesday.
T. H. North 3, Covington 1
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Trojans lost on the road 25-8, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20 on Monday.
Alex Sutherlin had 10 kills and 23 digs for Covington, while Maddix Minick had eight kills and three blocks, Lauren Vale had seven kills and Elli Williamson had 14 digs.
The Trojans are 13-8 and will host South Newton today.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
DACC competes at Classic
KANKAKEE — The Danville Area Community College cross country teams competed in the Olivet Nazarene University Tiger Classic on Friday.
The men's team had one competitor in Pearson Kolton, who was 79th at 30 minutes, 53 seconds. Allie Pickett was 37th (22:56) for the women's team, while Hamilton Madison was 67th (26:25) and Rachael Smith was 76th (33:57).
JUNIOR HIGH SOFTBALL
Westville 2, Bis-Henn 1
ST. JOSEPH — The Wildcats beat the Eagles in nine innings to win an IESA Class 2A sectional.
Westville will start state action on Friday against Braidwood Reed Custer
