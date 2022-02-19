AUBURN — The Schlarman Academy 8th grade boys basketball team won the IESA Class 8-1A championship with a 36-31 win over Jacksonville Our Saviour on Wednesday.
Keison Peoples had 14 points to lead the Hilltoppers, who was down 5-4 after the first quarter, but had an 11-4 second quarter for a 15-11 halftime lead. Jerrius Atkinson had 10 and Lincoln Cravens added eight.
Schlarman ends the season at 21-1 and ends a period of success for the boys and girls teams. The girls' seventh and eighth grade teams each took third, while the seventh grade boys team was fourth.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
PBL 55, Oakwood 40
PAXTON — The Comets were down only 36-33 entering the fourth quarter, but the Panthers would deliver to clinch an IHSA Class 1A regional title on Friday.
In the 3-point contest, Oakwood's Karsen Rupp and Hoopeston Area's Claire Dixon and Lacie Breymeyer advanced to sectional action.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lincoln Land 76, DACC 74
DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team had a back and forth battle with Lincoln Land on Wednesday before losing 76-74 at Mary Miller Gym.
Dameriz Merriweather had 22 points with eight rebounds to lead the Jaguars, while Stephen Atkinson had 17 points, Ty Shay Epps had 15 points, Donell Carter had eight points, Kendall Taylor had six points and two steals, and Ahmoni Weston had six points, four assists and five rebounds.
The Jaguars will face Rend Lake College on Sunday.
In women's basketball, Lincoln Land beat DACC 75-66 in overtime.
Colorado St. 83, New Mexico 68
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Danville native Kendle Moore had five points with four assists as the Rams won on the road on Thursday.
Colorado State is 21-3 overall and 11-3 in the Mountain West and will face UNLV today.
Omaha 72, Denver 69
OMAHA, Neb. — Danville native Tevin Smith had four points with two rebounds, two assists and two blocks, but the Pioneers were edged out on the road on Thursday.
Denver is 9-20 and 5-11 in the Summit League and will face St. Thomas on Feb. 24.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Purdue 70, Illinois 54
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Illini were down 32-31 at halftime, but could not keep up with the Boilermakers in the second half on Thursday.
Adalia McKenzie had 12 points, while Erika Porter had nine points, Kendall Bostic had six points with 15 rebounds, Geovana Lopes had six points and six rebounds and Jada Peebles had five assists.
Brooke Moore had 14 points for Purdue, while Ava Learn had 12, Ricki Woltman had 11 and former Illini Jeanae Terry had 11 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.
Illinois is 6-6 and 1-10 in the Big Ten and will face Northwestern on Sunday against Northwestern at 4 p.m.
Notre Dame 72, Georgia Tech 66
ATLANTA — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples had eight points with three rebounds and two assists as the Irish beat the Yellowjackets on Thursday.
Notre Dame is 20-6 and 11-4 in the ACC and will face Clemson on Feb. 24.
Mercer 74, Wofford 57
SPARTANSBURG, S.C. — Danville native Erin Houpt had seven points and two assists as the Bears won on the road on Thursday.
Mercer is 13-11 and 8-2 in the Southern Conference and will face Furman today.
Murray State 68, Austin Peay 61
MURRAY, Ky. — Oakwood native Katelyn Young tied her career-high with 31 points and added eight rebounds, three assists and three steals as the Racers won in overtime.
Murray State is 19-7 overall and 11-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference and will face UT-Martin today.
Cleveland St. 85, Oakland 65
ROCHESTER, Mich. — Schlarman Academy grad Sydney Gouard had four points and five rebounds, but the Golden Grizzlies lost at home on Wednesday.
Oakland 11-3 and 9-8 in the Horizon League and will face Purdue-Fort Wayne today.
IUPUI 71, Milwaukee 59
MILWAUKEE — Fountain Central graduate Macee Williams had 27 points with nine rebounds as the Jaguars beat the Panthers on Thursday.
IUPUI is 19-5 and 16-3 in the Horizon League and will face Green Bay today.
SIUE 86, Tennessee St. 76
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Danville native Mikala Hall played three minutes as the Cougars won on the road on Thursday.
SIUE is 10-16 and 6-9 in the OVC and will face Belmont today.
Stephen F. Austin 73, Chicago State 49
CHICAGO — Schlarman Academy grad Janiah Newell had 19 points with six rebounds, but the Cougars lost at home on Wednesday.
Chicago State is 4-18 and 3-10 in the WAC and will face Tarleton State University today.
Geo. Washington 65, Geo. Mason 57
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Schlarman Academy grad Sierra Bell had seven points as the Colonials won at home on Wednesday.
George Washington is 11-14 and 4-8 in the Atlantic 10 and will face St. Joseph's on Sunday.
