WESTVILLE — The Westville baseball team started the week with a 17-0 win over Schlarman Academy on Monday.
Cade Schaumburg ended pitching a perfect game with six strikeouts for the Tigers and also had two RBIs. Zach Russell had three hits with four RBIs, while Gage Lange had two hits and three RBIs, Ethan McMasters had two hits and two RBIs, Bryce Burnett had two hits and a RBI and Kamden Maddox had a RBI.
BHRA 4, Hoopeston Area 3
HOOPESTON — The Blue Devils took the early lead and held on to beat the Cornjerkers.
Enrique Rangel had two hits and two RBIs, while Asa Ray had two hits.
Nick Hofer had two RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Ryker Small had one RBI.
The Blue Devils were coming off a 5-2 loss to Paris on Saturday. Tuff Elson had two RBIs for BHRA.
Salt Fork 10, Geo-RF 4
GEORGETOWN — Down 4-0 after the third, the Storm scored six runs in the fifth and would go on to beat the Buffaloes.
Blake Hettmansberger had two hits and three RBIs for Salt Fork, while Hayden Prunkard had two hits and two RBIs and Blake Norton and Hayden Chew each had two hits and one RBI.
Kaden Mingee had two hits and two RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Oakwood 11, A-P 2
POTOMAC — The Comets had 13 hits as they beat the Trojans.
Grant Powell had three hits and three RBIs for Oakwood, while Josh Ruch and Travis Tiernan each had two RBIs, Matthew Miller had three hits and a RBI, Bryson Myers had two hits and a RBI and Brody Taflinger had one RBI.
Brody Howard and Cole Bailey each had two hits and a RBI for Armstrong-Potomac.
Traders Point Christian 10, N. Vermillion 0
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The Falcons only had two hits as they lost in five innings to Traders Point Christian.
North Vermillion were coming off a 26-2 and 19-4 wins over Attica on Saturday.
Brody Rice had three hits and four RBIs in the first game, while Brayten Rice had three hits and three RBIs, Andrew Botner had two hitns four RBIs, Aidan Hinchee had two hits and three RBIs, Adam Milewski had two hits and two RBIs and Gavin Bean and Cameron Cheuvront each had three RBIs.
In the second game, Broc Balding had four RBIs, while Jerome White had three RBIs, Bean, Hinchee and Brody Rice each had tow hits and a RBI and Botner, Kayden Aguirre, Cheuvront, Brayten Rice and Quintin Holt each had one RBI.
PREP SOFTBALL
Salt Fork 6, Geo-RF 3
GEORGETOWN — The Storm scored three runs in the sixth to break a 1-1 tie as they would get past the Buffaloes/
Brynlee Keeran had four hits and a RBI for Salt Fork, while winning pitcher Kendyl Hurt had three hits with a RBI and 11 strikeouts on the mound and Kenzie had a RBI.
J'Lynn Walktz had two RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Claire Renaker had three hits and Makaelyn Lagacy had two hits.
BHRA 16, Hoopeston Area 9
HOOPESTON — Down 4-3 after two innings, the Blue Devils score four runs in the third and five in the fourth to get the win.
Ella Myers had four hits and five RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Raeghan Dickison had three hits and three RBIs, Alexus Jaskula had two RBIs, Ava Acton and Addison Wallace each had one RBI and Draycee Nelson had three hits.
Alexa Bailey had two RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Madison Barnes had three hits and a RBI, Logan Watson had two hits and a RBI and Riley Miller and Jalyn Cobb each had one RBI.
A-P 9, Oakwood 7
POTOMAC — The Trojans had six runs in the first inning as they beat the Comets.
Denley Heller had two hits and two RBIs for Armstrong-Potomac, while Laney Duden had two RBIs and Brynn Spenser and Kelsey Blackford each had one RBI.
Karsen Rupp had two RBIs for Oakwood, while Bella Bradford had two hits and one RBI and Samantha Dunavan added one RBI.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Covington 190, F. Central 207
COVINGTON, Ind. — Nolan Potter shot a 39 for medalist honors as the Trojans beat the Mustangs at Rivercrest Golf Club.
Jaylin Payne shot a 49 to lead Fountain Central, while Wesley Jackson had a 51, Ayden Donaldson had a 53 and Koby Wolf shot a 54.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Fountain Central wins Bi-County title
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Mustangs won all three singles titles as they were able to win the Bi-County title on Saturday.
Lillie Fishero won the No. 1 title, Haley Webb won the No. 2 title and Angela Gonzalez took the No. 3 title for Fountain Central, while the doubles team of Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett won the No. 2 title.
The doubles team of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor won the No. 1 doubles title for Covington, who ended up second as a team.
The Trojans would go on to beat McCutcheon 4-1 on Monday as Engle and Taylor and Addison Streuer and Lily Hacquet each won in doubles and Cora Reynolds and Halle Grady won in singles.
PREP TRACK
Local teams compete in Invite
COVINGTON, Ind. — The top boys and girls track teams in the area competed on Saturday at the Covington Invitational.
In the girls meet, Kennedie Cadman won the 200 meter dash (30.11) and Ashlynn Livengood won the 100 hurdles (17.62) for the host Trojans.
Paige Laffoon won the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and long jump (15-8) for Seeger, while Avah Watson won the 400 (1:07.75), Jennifer Romero won the 1,600 and the 400 relay team of Laffoon, Charlee Dillon, Emily Smith and Zara VanVactor won in 55.02.
Savannah Pollard won the 100 meter dash for North Vermillion (13.60), while teammates Isabell Edney won the shot put (34-9) and Lauren Ellis won in the discus (90-6).
In the boys meet, Ethan Hernandez won the 400 (54.11) for Seeger, while Konner Brenner won the 800 (2:13.06), Gabe Coffman won the high jump (5-6) and Gabe Coffman won the long jump (19-7 1/2). Then 1,600 relay team of Coffman, Hernandez, Brenner and Finn McLain won in 3:44.37.
Attics Blank won the shot put for North Vermillion (42-5) and Jeremiah Ziebart won the discus (137-10).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
DACC splits with ICC
PEORIA — The Jaguars won Monday's first game 6-4 against the Cougars, but lost the second game 8-7.
In the first game, Jackson Micheels had two RBIs for Danville Area Community College, while Jaden Miller had two hits and a RBI, Dustin Dupont Jacob More and Isaiah Ruch each had a RBI and Nic Ancelet had two hits.
In the second game, Ruch had two RBIs, while Angel Lobo and Mote each had three hits and a RBI and Ancelet and Carter Wambach each had one RBI.
The Jaguars were coming off a 14-13 and 3-0 doubleheader sweep on Sunday.
Noah Laurent had four hits and three RBIs for DACC< while Dupont had two hits and three RBIs, Ancelet and Miller each had two hits and two RBIs, Ruch had two hits nd a RBI and Lobo and Kyle Bartman each had a RBI. In the second game, Dupont, Mote and Ruch each had one RBI.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
DACC 4-for-4 for weekend
DANVILLE — The Lady Jaguars turned away Spoon River in a doubleheader on Friday and John Wood on Saturday.
Danville Area Community College rallied to a 9-8 win over the Snappers with Danielle Shuey getting four hits and Beth Pavy, Ashlynn McTagerrt, Raven Morrison and Baylee Parker each had one RBI. In the second game, McTagertt and Parker each had two RBIs in a 6-3 win, while Shuey and Kaitlyn Loewenstein each had one RBI.
Against John Wood, DACC won 7-2 as Ashlynn McPeak each had three hits and two RBIs and Shuey, McTagertt and McKenzie Richardson each had one RBI. Shuey had two hits and two RBIs in a 9-1 win in the second game. Morrison, Richardson and McPeak each had two hits and a RBI and Parker and Lucy Pursley each had one RBI.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Illinois says no to hockey
CHAMPAIGN — After years of exploration into a possible hockey team, the University of Illinois decided to call off the exploration on Monday.
“After more than five years of extensive evaluation and intense effort to generate interest and support, we have determined that it is not viable to bring Division I men’s ice hockey to the University of Illinois at this time," Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman said. "Since we began our exploration of hockey years ago, meaningful landscape changes have pushed us to this unfortunate conclusion. We have stated repeatedly that we would not advance the hockey project without a sound funding and financial plan. To date, we have been unable to generate the financial support necessary to greenlight the project — a concern that grew even more daunting through the pandemic, when we saw cost projections for the new facility increase by 30%."
INDOOR FOOTBALL
Power adds more dates
DANVILLE — The Chicago Power will extend their stay at the David S. Palmer Arena this month.
The Power will play the Missouri Monarch on May 14 for the Division Championship and the Central Illinois Royals on May 21 for the League Championship and will host the Midwest Defenders on May 28 for the Armed Forces Bowl.
Kickoff will be 6:30 p.m. for each game with seats going for $12 for adults, $6 for kids ages 5-12 and free for kids ages 0-4.
