CATLIN — Salt Fork freshman Alexa Jamison added a major accomplishment for her season on Wednesday.
Jamison, a 5-foot-5-inch guard, was named an honorable mention selection in the AP Class 1A All-State girls basketball team after leading the Storm to a Vermilion County title and a perfect Vermilion Valley Conference season.
In Class 3A, some Big 12 Conference players were honored. Denali Craig-Edwards of Peoria was named to the second team, while Peoria's Aaliyah Guyton, Peoria Notre Dame's Mya Wardle and Bloomington's Marissa Hilt was named to honorable mention.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois 75, Wisconsin 66
INDIANAPOLIS — Aaliyah Nye scored 17 points, Kendall Bostic notched her sixth double-double of the season and 14th-seeded Illinois snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 75-66 win over 11th-seeded Wisconsin on Wednesday in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.
Illinois (7-19) is the first 14th seed to advance to the second round since Purdue in 2015. The Illini, whose only other conference win came in a regular-season split with Wisconsin, will take on sixth-seeded Nebraska Thursday.
Bostic had 12 points, 16 rebounds and six assists as all five Fighting Illini starters scored in double figures. Erika Porter, averaging 3.6 points coming in, scored a career-high 15, Adalia McKenzie had 14 points and seven assists and Jada Peebles added 12 points on 4-of-5 3-point shooting. Illinois was 9 of 12 from the arc to 7 of 29 for Illinois.
Katie Nelson scored 27 points with eight assists to lead Wisconsin (8-21). Julie Pospisilova added 17 points and Halle Douglass had 15.
Nye hit 5 of 6 from the 3-point line including her final one with just under a minute left for a seven-point lead. Nelson replied with a 3-pointer but Wisconsin didn't score again. McKenzie took back her inbounds pass from Bostic and drove to the hoop to score, and three free throws wrapped up the victory.
Illinois led by 12 with just over three minutes to before Pospisilova hit consecutive 3-pointers to begin Wisconsin’s late push.
Illini outscored Wisconsin 25-10 — including a 12-0 run — in the pivotal third quarter, outshooting the Badgers by nearly 30% in leading 55-43 heading into the final period.
Wisconsin led by two after the first quarter and maintained a slim lead throughout the second quarter for a 33-30 halftime edge.
MEN'S COLLEGE TRACK
Davis makes NCAAs
CHAMPAIGN — Oakwood native and University of Illinois grad student Jon Davis qualified for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Davis qualified for his third NCAA indoor championships at the Indoor Music City Challenge on February 11-12 in Nashville. He took third with a time of 3:54-59 in the mile, which broke his own school record from 2019 and is the fifth-best time in the NCAA.
The championships will be held March 11-12 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala.
SPHL HOCKEY
Quad City 7, Vermilion Co. 1
MOLINE — The Vermilion County Bobcats could not get past the offense the Quad City Storm was putting on.
The Storm scored the first seven goals of the game in a 7-1 win over the Bobcats on Tuesday.
Davis Kirkendall scored the lone goal for Vermilion County with Connor Graham getting a assist and Chase Perry had 32 saves in goal and Marcus Gloss had 12 saves in goal.
The Bobcats will return home to the David S. Palmer Arena for the weekend. They will play the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday and will take on the Huntsville Havoc on Saturday and Sunday.
