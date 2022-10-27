FISHER — The Salt Fork volleyball team was able to beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-16, 25-16 on Wednesday to advance to an IHSA Class 1A regional final.
The Storm will face LeRoy today at 6 p.m. for the regional title. LeRoy beat Armstrong-Potomac 25-13, 25-22.
The Trojans had a 27-25, 25-19 win over Urbana University High on Tuesday.
Lily Jameson had 22 assists, 12 digs and four kills for the Trojans, while Gracie Gordon had eight kills and three blocks, Kyla Bullington had seven kills and eight digs, Ella Lund had six kills and two blocks and Kaylee Blackford had six kills.
Also, in a IHSA Class 2A regional at Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond on Tuesday, Westville lost 25-23, 25-16 to Sullivan.
SPHL HOCKEY
Evansville 2, Vermilion County 1
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Vermilion County Bobcats had an early lead, but would lose to the Evansville Thunderbolts 2-1 on Tuesday.
After a scoreless first period, Adam Eby scored for the Bobcats with Peter DiMartino getting the assist in the second period.
But Evansville would tie it up with a goal by Mike Ferraro and Ferraro would win the game for the Thunderbolts in overtime.
Sean Kuhn had 35 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will return home to the David S. Palmer Arena on Friday to take on the Quad City Storm for a two-game set.
