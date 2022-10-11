CATLIN — The Salt Fork football team took the first shot from Westville, but made sure it would hit the hardest.
After the Tigers scored the first touchdown of the game, the Storm would score three straight touchdowns to put the game away and get a 39-14 win on Friday.
Landon Haurez scored for Westville to start the game, but Ben Jessup had a one-yard run to give Salt Fork a 7-6 lead after the first quarter. In the second, Ethan Davis had a two-yard touchdown run and Garrett Taylor had a 30-yard interception return for a 21-7 lead.
Westville would score on a 16-yard run to cut the lead to 21-14, but Jessup would open the game up with a 51-yard run for a 27-14 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, McLain ran for 26-yard score and Jessup would get his third touchdown of the game on a 8-yard run in the fourth.
Jessup ended up with 185 yards while Davis and McLain combined for 61 yards, Jameson Remole had 116 yards passing with Brayden Maskel getting three catches for 65 yards and Taylor had four catches for 42 yards.
BHRA 58, GRFC 0
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team were able to set the pace from the start in beating Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 58-0 on Friday.
HAAP 42, Oakwood 0
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football team won its second straight game on Friday with an 42-0 win over Oakwood.
Anthony Zamora had 143 yards rushing with a touchdown and passed for 167 yards and three more scores for the Cornjerkers, while Grant Morgan caught four passes for 71 yards and Ryker Small caught two passes for 50 yards.
HAAP is 3-4 and 2-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference South and will play Salt Fork next week. Oakwood is 2-5 and 0-3 in the VVC South and will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman next week.
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team cruised to its third win in a row with a 38-12 win over Fountain Central on Friday.
Jerome White had 163 yards rushing with three touchdowns for the Falcons, while Andrew Botner had 94 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Owen Acton had a one-yard touchdown run for the Mustangs and completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Blue.
The Falcons are 5-3 and 4-2 in the WRC and will face Seeger next week, while the Mustangs are 2-4 and 2-6 and will end the regular season against Parke Heritage.
Covington 46, Attica 0
ATTICA, Ind. — The Covington football team rebounded from last week's loss to Seeger with a 46-0 win over Attica.
Wyatt Moncrief passed for 296 yards and four touchdowns for the Trojans and ran for 44 yards and two more scores. Duncan Keller caught nine passes for 179 yards and three scores, Andrew Bechtold had four catches for 50 yards and score, Cian Moore had two catches for 47 yards and a score and Landon Hardy had two catches for 45 yards.
With the win, the Trojans are 3-5 and 2-4 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Riverton Parke next week.
Decatur Lutheran 52, Schlarman 34
DANVILLE — The Hilltoppers were down 28-6 at halftime and could not recover as they lost their final home game of the season.
Schlarman Academy will play Milford/Cissna Park on Friday.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Seeger girls advance
OXFORD, Ind. — The Seeger girls cross country team took second in an IHSAA sectional on Saturday to advance to regional action.
Hadessah Austin won the individual race for the Patriots with a time of 18:58.1, Caleigh Purcell was fifth (20:55), Adara Austin was 10th (21:57), Hayden Frodge was 11th (22:02), Emily Greene was 13th (22:09),Claire Nern was 22nd (23:26) and Emma Hays was 27th (23:53).
Fountain Central did not make it as a team, but Brailey Hoagland was in third place (20:42) to advance along with teammates Raley Messinger (23:55) in 29th and Alydia Mellady (24:26) in 35th.
In the boys race, no local teams advanced, but local runners did move on.
Fountain Central's Hayden Kler was second (17:45) while teammates Ethan Mellady (19:29) was 26th and Jessie Frazee (20:06) took 33rd to also advance.
Nathan Odle was 10th (18:30) for Seeger and Landon Wesch was 38th (20:39) for North Vermillion.
The advancing teams and runners will move on to Saturday's regional at West Lafayette.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Oakwood/SF 6, Judah Christian 0
OAKWOOD — The Comets started regional play on Saturday with a shutout of Judah Christian.
Brody Taflinger had a goal and an assist for Oakwood/Salt Fork, while Ethan Merritt, Jacob Pricer, Grant Powell, Ty Smoot and Tucker Pesek each had one goal, Macen Phillips had two assists and Derek Drews had one assist.
Joshua Ruch had a save in goal for the Comets, who are 20-4-2 overall and will play Urbana University High today in a regional semifinal at Urbana University High.
Geo-RF/Westville 3, Unity 0
GEORGETOWN — Luke Barney had a hat trick as the Buffaloes advanced in an IHSA Class 1A regional on Saturday.
Nathan Blue and Riley Heck each had an assist, while Matthew Darling had a shutout in goal for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, who will face Monticello today in a regional semifinal at Urbana University High.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Seeger 3-1 in tourney
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Patriots went 3-1 on Saturday to take second at the North Montgomery Tournament.
Chase Lemming had 56 kills with 16 digs and nine aces for Seeger, while Anna Moore had 73 assists, Paige Laffoon had 25 kills, 23 digs and six aces and Addie Shrader had 73 digs.
The Patriots are 17-11 and will start sectional play Saturday against either Delphi or Lafayette Central Catholic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.