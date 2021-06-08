CHAMPAIGN — The Salt Fork baseball team went for an IHSA Class 1A regional title on Monday against St. Thomas More.
The Storm took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and would hold that lead until the fifth inning, when the Sabers scored four runs and would end up with a 4-1 win.
Salt Fork ends the season at 4-12 while St. Thomas More will start sectional play on Wednesday against Mount Pulaski.
Milford 10, A-P 3
MILFORD — The Bearcats scored eight runs in the first three innings as they won an IHSA Class 1A regional against the Trojans.
Sawyer Laffoon had a two hits with a grand slam for Milford, while Nicholas Warren had two hits and a RBI, Luke McCabe, Aaron Banning and Adin Portwood each had one RBI.
Kolin Asbury had three hits for Armstrong-Potomac.
The Bearcats will advance to semifinal action, where they will face Warrensburg-Latham on Wednesday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Ludwig advances to state
DANVILLE — Schlarman Academy freshman Charles Ludwig won a pair of sectional matches on Friday to earn a spot in next week's IHSA Class 1A state tournament.
Ludwig wound up finishing fourth in singles at the IHSA Class 1A Danville High Sectional on Saturday.
On Friday, Ludwig defeated Lalit Gurrapu of Champaign Central 6-2, 6-2, along with Ashton Fifield of Charleston 6-2, 6-2 to reach the semifinals and secure his berth in the state tournament.
On Saturday, Ludwig lost Lucas Wood of Urbana University High, 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals and Ludwig lost to Bill Layton of Urbana, 6-2, 6-0 in the third-place match.
Champaign Centennial won the sectional title with Urbana University High finishing second.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Engle, Taylor advance to state
KOKOMO, Ind. — Covington juniors Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor won twice on Saturday to advance to the Indiana State Doubles Tournament on Friday at North Central High School in Indianapolis.
Engle and Taylor, who improved to 26-0, defeated Ella Franz and Hallie Sullivan of Mississinewa, 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinal match on Saturday.
The Covington duo then punched their ticket to state with a 7-5, 7-5 triumph over Belle Broullette and Mayah Love of Lafayette Central Catholic in the championship match.
Engle and Taylor are on of eight teams still alive for the state title in doubles.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Potter wins sectional title
ATTICA, Ind. — Covington junior Nolan Potter claimed his second sectional championship of the school year on Friday.
Potter shot a even-par round of 72 to win the individual title for the Attica Sectional at Harrison Hills Golf Course. Greencastle's Keaton Parmley was second with a 4-over 76.
During his round on Friday, Potter had four birdies to go along with 11 pars. He shot a 1-over 37 on the front nine at Harrison Hills, but it was his 1-under 35 on the back nine with a birdie to cap his day on the 18th green that sealed the victory.
Earlier this school year, Potter teamed with young brother, Myles, to win the sectional tennis title.
Joining Potter at the IHSAA regional tournament on Thursday at Country Oaks Golf Club in Washington, Ind., will be Seeger's Dalton Snoeberger, who was the final individual to advance as he shot a 13-over 85 on Friday.
Greencastle easily won the team title by 35 shots as the Tiger Cubs shot a 322 with the Southmont Mounties taking second with a 357.
Seeger was the top local finisher, taking sixth (387), while Fountain Central (402) was seventh and Covington (412) finished ninth.
