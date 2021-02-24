CATLIN — Chase Norton’s basket with three seconds left gave the Salt Fork Storm a 33-32 victory over the Georgetown-Ridge Farm Buffaloes in a Vermilion Valley Conference contest on Tuesday night.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm overcame a 26-20 deficit heading into the final eight minutes as junior Cale Steinbaugh scored 8 of his game-high 15 in the final quarter.
Junior Colden Earles and sophomore Garrett Taylor were the leading scores for Salt Fork with 8 points each, while Brady Tevebaugh and Norton each contributed 6.
Cameron Ford had 8 points in the losing effort for the Buffaloes.
Schlarman 62 Westville 49
WESTVILLE — Caleb Kelly scored all 11 of his points in the third quarter as the Schlarman Academy Hilltoppers pulled out a 62-49 victory over the Westville Tigers in Vermilion Valley Conference boys basketball.
Kelly was one of three players in double figures for Schlarman Academy. Jason Craig scored a game-high 25 points with 15 of those points coming in the first half and Jamal Taylor chipped in with 10.
Cole Maxwell scored 10 of his team-high 14 points in the second half for Westville, while Bryce Burnett finished with 13 and Kamden Maddox had 12 in the losing effort.
Milford 75 Chrisman 33
MILFORD — Trey Totheroh had a game-high 19 points as the Bearcats cruised past the Cardinals in a VVC contest on Tuesday.
Trace Fleming had 16 points and William Tieg scored 14 for the Milford.
Comets, Devils are postponed
BISMARCK — Tuesday’s prep boys basketball contest between the Oakwood Comets and the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils was postponed because of COVID-19 tracing protocols.
The two teams are planning to makeup the Vermilion Valley Conference contest later this season.
Oakwood is scheduled to host Hoopeston Area this Friday, while Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin is scheduled to play at Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Salt Fork 50, Chrisman 11
CATLIN — Carsyn Todd and Mackenzie Russell each had 16 points as the Storm easily beat the Cardinals.
Olivia Chew had six points for Salt Fork, who had 33-3 halftime lead.
Makenzie Mitchell had five points to lead Chrisman, while Kylee Blair and Kendl Lemmon each added three.
The Cardinals will play Armstrong-Potomac today, while the Storm will play Oakwood on Saturday.
Northwestern 67, Illinois 61
CHAMPAIGN — The Illini had a hot start and a strong finish, but could not get the job done against the Wildcats.
Jada Peebles and Solape Amusan each had 15 points to lead Illinois, who had a 19-9 first quarter lead, but was outscored 22-3 in the second quarter by Northwestern.
Illinois would come back and outscore Northwestern 25-17, but could not get the win.
Kennedi Myles had 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Aaliyah Nye also had a11 with five assists.
The Illini are 3-16 and 1-15 in the Big Ten and will face Purdue on Sunday.
Bieleman adjusts recruiting staff
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema announced a couple of changes with his staff on Wednesday.
Patrick Embleton was promoted to executive director of personnel and recruiting, while Nathan McNeal has rejoined the Fighting Illini as the director of recruiting.
Embleton, who is in his ninth season on the recruiting staff, oversees all recruiting efforts, including high school and collegiate transfers. He manages the Illinois recruiting team, which coordinates all on-campus admissions for incoming freshmen and transfers, performs preliminary transcript evaluations for those prospective student-athletes and manages all official and unofficial visits. The recruiting department serves as football admissions coordinators and works closely with the academics staff in that pursuit, and also works with the compliance staff regarding the recruitability of prospective student-athletes.
Embleton served as Director of Recruiting at Illinois from 2015-20 following a stint as a player personnel/football operations graduate assistant from 2013-14. In that role he assisted with on-campus recruiting including scheduling visits and itineraries, scheduling meetings with academic professors and arranging campus tours. He also coordinated recruiting travel for coaches and served as the program’s liaison for NFL scouts. During his time as a graduate assistant, Embleton helped the Fighting Illini bring in the No. 6 recruiting class in the Big Ten in 2014.
McNeal, who had been the director of high school relations for Illinois from 2016-18, returns to Champaign-Urbana after spending the past two seasons at the director of player personnel for the Temple Owls.
McNeal has deep ties to the state of Illinois, including playing and working on the football staff at his alma mater Northern Illinois. He spent three years on staff at NIU as a graduate assistant for football operations and video for two seasons before being promoted to director of player personnel for one season.
