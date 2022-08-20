ROSSVILLE — The Salt Fork golf team found a way to beat Hoopeston Area on Friday at Hubbard Trail Golf Course.
Brock Wantland and Amelia Birge each had a 49 for the Storm, while Kendal Shults had a 50 and Brant Hackman and Davis Canady each had a 59.
Wyatt Eisenmann was the medalist for the Cornjerkers with a score of 43, while Ethan Steiner had a 55, Trenton Montez had a 57 and Brian Armstrong added a 58.
GCMS 177, BHRA 197
FILLMORE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys golf team dropped to 4-1 on Thursday after losing 177-197 to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Indian Springs Golf Course.
Leighton Meeker had a 41 to win medalist honors for the Blue Devils, while Jordan Johnson had a 51, Cooper Carpenter scored a 52 and Oliver Sroufek carded a 53.
Cornjerkers fifth in meet
WATSEKA — The Hoopeston Area boys golf team was fifth in a meet with Iroquois West, Watseka, Milford and St. Anne on Thursday at Shewami County Club.
Wyatt Eisenmann led the Cornjerkers with a 43, while Trenton Montez had a 50, Ethan Steiner carded a 58 and Brian Armstrong had a 59.
Milford was third with Adin Portwood and Salym Estes each scoring a 43. Iroquois West won the team title with a 166 with Kyler Meentz getting a 36 for the Raiders.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Fountain Central competes in Hokum Karen
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys and girls traveled to Seeger to run the Hokum Karen.
In the boys race, Hayden Kler was second at 14 minutes, 49 seconds and Taden Dahl was 21st at 22:12.
In the girls race, Brailey Hoagland was second at 13:01, while Raley Messinger was eighth (14.46), Madi Morgan was 17th (16:06) and KayLee Spragg was 19th (16:55)
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Covington 1, Lebanon 0
LEBANON, Ind. — Kennedie Cadman scored in the 62nd minute to give the Covington girls soccer team the 1-0 win on the road against Lebanon on Thursday.
Rhyane Beck had the assist on the goal, while Karma Kingrey had nine saves in goal for Covington, who will host Rensselaer Central today.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Covington 4, Western Boone 1
THORNTOWN, Ind. — The Covington boys tennis team won all of its singles matches as the Trojans beat Western Boone 4-1.
Evan Norton, Urban Roarks and Emmett Reynolds each won in singles for the Trojans, while the team of Myles Potter and Jackson Kindell won in doubles.
Covington will play in the West Vigo Viking Invitational on Saturday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Delphi 3, Fountain Central 0
DELPHI, Ind. — The Fountain Central volleyball team lost on the road to Delphi on Thursday 25-14, 25-7, 25-15.
Katie Brown had six kills for the Mustangs, who will play in the West Central Tournament on Saturday.
