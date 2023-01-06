CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team built a strong halftime lead and would go on to beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 55-32 on Thursday.
Alexa Jamison had 29 points to lead the Storm, who had a 32-11 halftime lead, while Shelby McGee had eight points and Macie Russell and Brylie Smith each had seven.
Sydney Spesard had 11 points to lead the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts had nine and Savana Cunningham and Addi Spesard each had five.
The Storm will play Tri-County today, while the Buffaloes will take on Watseka on Monday.
Oakwood 50, Chrisman 13
CHRISMAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team started fast as the Comets beat Chrisman 50-13 on Thursday.
Addie Wright had 12 points for the Comets, who was up 21-0 after the first quarter, while Nikita Taylor and Jaydah Arrowsmith each had eight points, Cherokee Hanner had six points and Kalie Tison added five points.
Jaidyn Alexander had four points to lead the Cardinals, while Olivia Radke added three.
The Comets will face Milford on Monday.
Iroquois West 38, BHRA 29
GILMAN — The Blue Devils were outscored 10-4 in the fourth quarter on Thursday to lose to the Raiders.
Natalie Clapp had six points, six rebounds and four steals for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Ava Acton and Mikayla Cox each had five and Mayzee Myers had four points with six rebounds. Acton had 10 rebounds.
The Blue Devils will try to regroup on Monday against Armstrong-Potomac.
Watseka 63, Schlarman 5
WATSEKA — The Schlarman Academy girls basketball team lost to Watseka 63-5 on Thursday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Deana Linares had four points and Izzy Bogen had one for the Hilltoppers, who will play Hoopeston Area on Monday.
Becca Benoit had 16 points for the Warriors, while Jasmine Essington had nine and Kaylie Lange and Megan Martin each had eight.
Covington 36, Attica 24
ATTICA, Ind. — The Covington girls basketball team were able to beat Attica 36-24 on Thursday in Wabash River Conference action.
Peyton Brown had 12 points for the Trojans, while Sydni Crain had 11 point with six rebounds, Kali Pettit had seven points and Lilly Hacquet had seven rebounds.
Covington will host Rossville today.
Riverton Parke 51, N. Vermillion 49
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team lost a hard-fought 51-49 game to Riverton Parke in overtime on Thursday.
Callie Naylor had 14 points for the Falcons, while Braxtyn Dunham had 11, Olivia Pearman had seven and Cadence Dunham and Savannah Pollard each had five.
The Falcons will play Attica on Tuesday.
Clinton Prairie 53, Seeger 50
FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team lost a close 53-50 game to Clinton Prairie.
The Patriots will try to rebound on Tuesday against Tri-County.
PREP SWIMMING
North Vermillion hosts meet
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion swimming teams hosted Attica, Lafayette Central Catholic and Covington on Thursday.
In the girls meet, Lafayette Central Catholic won the team title with Attica second, Covington third and North Vermillion fourth. Emma Weir was fourth for the Falcons in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 32.43 seconds. Ashlyn Livengood won in diving (151.75) for Covington and was third in the 100 freestyle (1:11.53) and Lily Pigg was sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:53.30).
In the boys meet, the Falcons was third to Attica and Lafayette Central Catholic. Owen Hazelwood was fourth in the 200 individual medley (3:58.30), while Austin Ball was third in the 100 freestyle (1:15.79) and Brandon Miller was fourth in the 500 freestyle (7:54.19).
The boys 200 yard medley relay team of Elle Spivey, Hazelwood, Miller and Ben Winland was third (2:33.75) while the 200 freestyle relay team of Ball, Spivey, Winland and John Clay was third (2:33) and the 400 freestyle team of Clay, Ball, Winland and Miller was second (5:36.62).
PREP WRESTLING
Crawfordsville 39, Fountain Central 27
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central wrestling team lost 39-27 against Crawfordsville on Thursday.
Waylon Frazee (132 pounds), and Andrew Mendoza (285) won by pin for the Mustangs, while Ayden Donaldson (113) won by decision and Uriah Wildman (160) and Ely Thompson (220) each won as their opponents had injuries.
The Mustangs will travel to Southmont on Tuesday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois 85, Northwestern 79
CHAMPAIGN — The Illini beat the Wildcats for the first time since 2014 on Thursday and won their seventh straight game.
Makira Cook had 23 points for her seventh straight game over 20 points for the Illini, while Kendall Bostic had her second straight double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds, Genesis Bryant had 16 points and Adalia McKenzie and Brynn Shoup-Hill each had 14 points.
The Illini are 14-2 and 4-1 in the Big Ten Conference and will have their biggest test on Sunday, when they will face No. 3 Ohio State.
