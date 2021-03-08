CATLIN — Salt Fork senior Mackenzie Russell scored five of her game-high 20 points in the third overtime period as the Storm capped a perfect season with a 43-40 victory over the Watseka Warriors on Saturday afternoon.
Salt Fork (11-0) overcame a 5-point halftime deficit (22-17) to send the game into overtime tied at 32. Both teams scored 1 point in the first overtime and 2 points in the second overtime.
Russell had a pair of baskets and made 1-of-2 free throws in the third overtime to secure the victory for the Storm.
Joining Russell in double figures was senior Carsyn Todd with 10 points, including six in the first quarter for the Storm.
Kennedy McTaggart led Watseka with 15 points.
Danville 46, Paris 41
PARIS — Erin Houpt had 20 points and went 10-from-10 at the line as the Vikings got past the No. 2 Tigers, who were 13-0 entering the game.
McKaylee Allen had eight points for Danville, while Nau’Tika Conaway had six, Tharija Rose and Aanija Reed each had five and MacKenzie Blanden hit two clutch free-throws in the fourth to clinch the win.
The Vikings are 8-2 and will face St. Joseph-Ogden tonight.
Hoopeston Area 34, A-P 32
ARMSTRONG — Adasyn Jones had 12 points as the Cornjerkers got past the Trojans.
Lexie Breymeyer had 10 points for Hoopeston Area, while Ali Watson had six and Bre Crose added five.
Carlyn Crozier led Armstrong-Potomac with 12 points, while Lily Jameson and Kyle Bullington each added eight points.
Milford 65, Iroquois West 46
MILFORD — Trey Totheroh scored 12 of his team-high 17 points in the first half as the Milford Bearcats capped their boys basketball season with a 65-46 victory over the Iroquois West Raiders.
Totheroh was one of three scorers in double digits for Milford, which ends the year with a 12-5 record. Also reaching double figures for the Bearcats was Luke McCabe with 13 and Trace Fleming had 11.
Jack McMillan had a game-high 18 points for the Raiders, who fall to 9-4 on the season.
Mahomet-Seymour 93, Danville 34
DANVILLE — Alexander Faulkner won the only event for the Vikings as they lost at home to the Bulldogs.
Faulkner won the 200 yard freestyle in a time of 1 minute, 58.55 seconds.
William Bruett was second in the 50 freestyle (25.34) and 100 freestyle (58.02), while Faulkner was second in the backstroke (1:04.20.
The 200 medley relay team of Dominic Kelly, Bruett, Faulkner and Alex Ritchie was second at 2:05.55 and the same foursome teamed up to take second in the 200 freestyle relay at 1:48.81.
John Wood 79, DACC 74
DANVILLE — The Jaguars scored 51 points in the second half, but could not fully overcome a tough first half in a loss to the Trailblazers on Sunday.
Daylen Davis-Williams had 18 points to lead Danville Area Community College, while Drew Reifsteck had 17 points, Tyshay Epps had 12 points, and Kameron Barnett added 11.
The Jaguars will host Parkland College on Thursday.
John Wood 53, DACC 52
DANVILLE — The Lady Jaguars fought hard, but fell one point short on Sunday against the Trailblazers.
Alexus Mobley had 16 points and nine rebounds for Danville Area Community College, while Rylee Dowers had 12 points, Anaiya Robinson had seven points and nine rebounds, Asaya Bulgin had six points and 12 rebounds and Hunter Edwards added six points.
The Jaguars will host Parkland College on Thursday.
IUPUI 56, Milwaukee 46
INDIANAPOLIS — Fountain Central alum Macee Williams had 17 points and 15 rebounds as the Jaguars upset Milwaukee to reach the Horizon League Tournament final.
Rachel McLimore had 19 points for IUPUI, while Williams, who was named Horizon League Player of the Year last week, had three assists and a steal.
The Jaguars will face top-seeded Wright State today in the Horizon League Championship.
Rademacher, Panthers pull upsets
CHARLESTON — Former Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin alum Chase Rademacher made his debut for Eastern Illinois as the Panthers pulled off a sweep of Big 12 member Kansas State.
Rademacher pinch-hit in the first game, a 6-3 win on Friday, but in Saturday’s game, he got the start at catcher and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in a 6-5 victory. In Sunday’s 14-7 game, Rademacher was 0-for-1.
The Panthers are 7-5 and will face Bellarmine today.
Burton named OVC player of the week
CHARLESTON — Danville native Megan Burton was rewarded for a strong week by being named the OVC Player of the Week.
Burton hit .500 over the weekend in a sweep of Morehead State. She had a double, two home runs and eight RBIs. She also scored three runs and drew three walks.
Burton is hitting .304 and is tied for the league-lead with five home runs and has an OVC best 22 RBIs.
