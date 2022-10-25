FITHIAN — The Salt Fork football team did all of their scoring in the first half as they cruised past Oakwood 41-0 on Saturday.
Jameson Remole threw for 116 yards with two touchdowns with a 65-yard pass to Ethan McLain and a 19-yard pass to Derrek Richards for Salt Fork, while Blake Hettmansberger had 57 yards with three touchdowns and Ethan McClain had 37 yards on the ground.
Chase Harrison ran for 29 yards and passed for 59 yards for Oakwood, who end the season 3-6 and 1-4 in the Vermilion Valley Conference South.
The Storm (6-3, 4-1) will travel to Bridgeport Red Hill on Saturday for a IHSA Class 1A first-round game.
Martinsville 45, Schlarman 28
MARTINSVILLE — The Hilltoppers were only down 29-22 at halftime, but could not get past the Bluestreaks on Saturday.
Owen Jones passed for 138 yards and ran for 13 yards and two touchdowns for Schlarman Academy, while Jerrius Atkinson ran for 99 yards and a score, Jerry Reed ran for 90 yards and Chris Brown ran for 76 yards and a score.
The Hilltoppers end the season at 3-6.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Danville runners advance
OLNEY — While both Danville teams did not move on in an IHSA Class 2A regional on Saturday, there were two runners that did.
In the boys race, Andrei Pacheco made the cut with a time of 18 minutes, 49 seconds while Allison Thompson made the cut in the girls race with a time of 20:19.
Both runners will be in Saturday’s sectional at Chatham Glenwood High School.
Oakwood, BHRA advances in regional
CHRISMAN — The Comets’ boys team and the Blue Devils’ girls team got past IHSA Class 1A regional action on Saturday.
The Comets took the seventh and last qualifying spot, led by Thomas Wells, who took 27th with a time of 18 minutes, 34 seconds. Saul Carrillo was 39th (19:23), Bryson Capansky was 47th (20:06), Brayden Edwards was 52nd (20:26), Logan Henthorn was 55th(20:40) and Ben Darling was 65th (21:39).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin had Josh Gernand advancing with a 24th place finish (18:21) and Hoopeston Area’s Keenan Anderson advanced in 26th (18:34).
Notre Dame de LaSalette won the meet with Marco Cruz winning the race with a time of 16:36, while Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Seth Ellis tok seventh (17:31).
In the girls race, the Blue Devils took sixth with Aleah Potter taking 10th (20:43), Addie Hensold getting 36th (23:51), Reesey Labean taking 45th (24:58). Nevaeah Scott taking 46th (25:10) and Maya McCool taking 63rd (36:45).
Oakwood’s Macie Russell was seventh (19:57), while Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Leah Phipps was 20th (21:47) to also advance to Saturday’s sectional.
Austin advances to state
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. — Runners from Fountain Central and Seeger competed in Saturday’s IHSAA semi-state.
In the girls meet. Seeger’s Hadessah Austin was able to take one of the 10 spots for non-qualifying teams with a time of 19:46 to take 20th overall. Fountain Central’s Brailey Hoagland was 75th (21:12) and Seeger’s Caleigh Purcell was 103rd (21:54).
In the boys meet, Fountain Central’s Hayden Kler was 90th with a time of 17:58.
Austin will go to the state meet on Saturday in the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Ind.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Knights fall short in title game
JACKSONVILLE — The First Baptist soccer team lost 2-1 to Chicago’s Logos Christian in Saturday’s IACS Championship Game.
Eli Epling had the lone goal for the Knights, while Josiah Watson, Noah Watson and Derek Wayne were named to the All-Tournament team.
The Knights got to the title game on Friday with a 7-0 win over Mississippi Valley Christian. Epling had three goals, Josiah Watson had two goals and Noah and Jeremiah Watson each had one goal. Jake Cummins had the shutout in goal.
First Baptist ends the season 9-1-2.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Danville falls in regional opener
RANTOUL — The Danville volleyball team fell in an IHSA Class 3A regional quarterfinal on Monday to Urbana 25-18, 17-25, 25-16.
The Tigers will play Normal University today.
Hoopeston Area 2, Oakwood 0
BISMARCK — The Cornjerkers beat the Comets 25-8, 25-13 in an IHSA Class 2A regional quarterfinals.
Bre Crose had nine kills and eight digs for Hoopeston Area, while Kaitlynn Lange had seven kills and six aces, Tobi West had 18 assists and Logan Watson had two kills and two blocks.
Nikita Taylor had three kills for Oakwood, while Maria Adams had nine digs and four assist and Luci Morris had six digs and three blocks.
The Cornjerkers will face St. Joseph-Ogden today in a regional semifinal.
SPHL HOCKEY
Bobcats 0-2 in weekend
DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats had a tough start to the season this past weekend against the Birmingham Bulls.
In Friday’s season opener, TJ Delaney scored for Vermilion County early in the first period on an assist from Davis Kirkendall and Matt O’Shaugnessy, but the Bulls won 4-1.
In the second game, Birmingham scored the first seven goals of the game in an 8-4 win. Aaron Ryback had two goals for the Bobcats, while O’Shaugnessy and Sullivan Shortreed each had one goal and Delaney, Kirkendall, Chase DiBari, Charlie Bedard and Gianni Vitali each had an assist.
Brett Epp had 34 saves in goal in Friday’s game for the Bobcats, while Chris O’Shaugnessy and Matt Kuhn each had 21 saves in Saturday’s game.
The Bobcats will hit the road today to face the Evansville Thunderbolts for an 10 a.m. matchup.
