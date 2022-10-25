Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.