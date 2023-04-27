BISMARCK — The Salt Fork baseball team did just enough to hold off Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6-5 on Wednesday.
Blake Norton had two RBIs for the Storm, while Pedro Rangel had two hits and a RBI, Brayden Maskel and Jameson Remole each had two hits and Hayden Prunkard and Blake Hettmansberger each had one RBI.
Owen Miller had three hits and one RBI for the Blue Devils, while Chaz Dubois had two hits and a RBI, Cruz Dubois had two hits and Karson Stevenson had two hits and two RBIs.
The Storm wins coming off a 16-3 win over Schlarman Academy on Tuesday. Prunkard had two hits with a home run and three RBIs, while Rangel had four hits, two RBIs and three stolen bases, Hayden Chew had two RBIs and Derrek Richards and Hettmansberger each had two hits.
Nathan Berryman and Wrigley O'Brien each had one RBI for the Hilltoppers.
The Blue Devils were coming off getting 18 hits in a 13-2 win over Prairie Central on Tuesday.
Tuff Elson had four hits with a home run and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Cruz Dubois and Karson Stevenson had two hits and two RBIs, winning pitcher Amani Stanford had two RBIs, Miller, Caden Keleminic and Chaz Dubois each had two hits and one RBI, Enrique Rangel had two hits and Jordan Johnson had a RBI.
The Blue Devils will play Milford today, while the Storm will take on Westville on Friday.
Oakwood 7, Paris 1
PARIS — Alec Harrison and Grant Powell combined to give up only two hits as the Comets beat the Tigers.
Harrison had seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings for Oakwood, while Powell had two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings. Josh Ruch had two hits and three RBIs, while Dalton Hobick had two hits and one RBI and Cort Vermilion had one RBI.
The Comets are coming off a 16-0 win over North Vermillion on Tuesday.
Bryson Myers had three RBIs for the Comets, while Brody Marcinko, Hobick, Christian Esquinca, Powell, Chase Harrison and Brody Taflinger each had one RBI. Taflinger gave up three hits on the mound and had eight strikeouts.
Brody Rice had two hits for the Falcons, while Aidan Hinchee had a hit.
St. Joe-Ogden 7, Westville 3
ST. JOSEPH — The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Spartans scored five runs in the third to go on to deny Westville its 20th win of the season.
Landon Haurez and Cade Schaumburg each had two hits and one RBI for Westville, while Matthew Darling had one RBI.
Milford 15, Hoopeston Area 8
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area baseball team had a 5-1 lead in the second inning, but Milford scored seven runs in the third to go on to win 15-8.
Caleb Clutteur had two hits and three RBIs for Milford, while Gavin Schunke had three RBIs, Adin Portwood and Beau Right had two RBIs, Chase Clutteur and Owen Halpin each had two hits and a RBI and Max Cook had one RBI.
Cole Miller had three hits and a RBI for Hoopeston Area, Zach Huchel had two hits and a RBI and Grant Morgan, Mason Ruch and Wyatt Eisenmann each had one RBI.
Seeger 10, S. Vermillion 3
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Patriots scored five runs in the first inning and went on to beat the Wildcats.
Peyton Reynolds and Landon Walker each had two hits and two RBIs, while Luke Plumer had two RBIs, Noah Stephen had three hits and a RBI, Caleb Edwards had two hits and one RBI and Gatlin Swaney had one RBI.
The Patriots will play South Vermillion again today.
Fountain Central 4, Covington 3
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to beat Covington 4-3 on Tuesday.
Brayden Prickett had two hits and a RBI for the Mustangs, while Owen Acton and Cole Garbison each had one RBI and Luke Foxworthy had two hits.
Cian Moore had two hits with a home run and two RBIs, while Kyven Hill had two hits.
Both teams will play each other today.
PREP SOFTBALL
Westville 11, BHRA 6
BISMARCK — The Westville softball team broke open a 6-6 tie with four runs in the sixth as the Tigers beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 11-6 on Tuesday.
Winning pitcher Lilly Kiesel had three RBIs for the Tigers, while Ariel Clarkston had three hits and two RBIs, Laney Cook had two hits and a RBI and Jazmyn Bennett had a RBI.
Mikayla Cox had two hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Elli Tittle had two RBIs, Addison Wallace had one RBI and Natalie Clapp and Ava Acton each had two hits.
The Tigers are 17-2 and 6-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Paris 15, Hoopeston Area 9
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area softball team had good offense, but Paris had more as the Cornjerkers lost to the Tigers 15-9 on Tuesday.
Maddie Barnes had two hits and two RBIs, Alexa Bailey had two RBIs and Tobi West had three hits and a RBI.
Fountain Central 10, Covington 3
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team scored seven runs in the third and went on to beat Covington 10-3 on Tuesday.
Katie Brown hit a three-run home run for the first homer of her career for the Mustangs, while Kacey Kirkpatrick had two hits and two RBIs and Kyra Kiger and Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett each had one RBI.
Karma Kingery had two RBIs for the Trojans.
Both teams will play each other again today.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Danville 10, Peoria Manual 0
PEORIA — The Danville High girls soccer team cruised to an easy 10-0 over Peoria Manual on Tuesday.
Reese Rundle had three goals for the Lady Vikings, while Lindsey Porter and Josie Hotsinpiller each had two goals and Maya Towne, Ava Towne and Trayonna Jefferson each had one goal.
Danville will travel to Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy on Monday.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Seeger 191, Fountain Central 192
ATTICA, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys golf team lost to Seeger 191-192 on Tuesday at Harrison Hills Golf Course.
Jaylin Payne won medalist honors for the Mustangs with a 41, while Wes Jackson had a 43, Kam Krug had a 53 and Ayden Donaldson shot a 55.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Smith moves to Cleveland State
CLEVELAND — Danville native Tevin Smith announced on his twitter page on Wednesday that he will play at Cleveland State next season.
Smith announced his entrance into the transfer portal last month after his second season at the University of Denver. He averaged 10.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds per game and 19 blocks.
Cleveland State is coming off a 21-14 season with a trip to the College Basketball Invitational.
