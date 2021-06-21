WESTVILLE — After a strong first year, Westville pitcher Abby Sabalaskey is still reaping rewards.
The freshman was named to the All-State second team by the Illinois Coaches Association on Monday.
Sabalaskey was 12-2 this past season for the Tigers with 175 strikeouts and a 0.35 ERA, which was tied for 19th in all classes in the nation.
She also had 10 shutouts with seven no-hitters and four perfect games.
Post 210 Gold 13, Champaign 1
CHAMPAIGN — The Gold Speakers had an easy time on the road on Monday with a five-inning win.
Landon Haurez and Drew Wichtowski each had two hits and two RBIs for the Gold Speakers, while Conlon Moore had two RBIs, Zach Russell had two hits and a RBI, Grant Morgan, Braxton Waller and Karson Stevenson each had one RBI.
Stevenson also go the win on the mound, going four innings and getting five strikeouts.
Post 210 were coming off two wins on Friday against Rantoul. The Gold Speakers won the first game 5-0 as Haurez had two RBIs, Hayden Prunkard had two hits with a home run and a RBI and Grant Morgan had a RBI.
In the second game, Post 210 held on for a 5-4 win. Russell ahd three hits and a RBI, while Haurez, Waller and Prunkard each had two hits anda RBI and Moore had three hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.