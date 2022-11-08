PEORIA — The top runners in the state participated in the IHSA State Cross Country Meets on Saturday and Danville’s Allison Thompson and Oakwood/Salt Fork’s Macie Russell was a part of the action.
Thompson ran in the Class 2A meet at Detweiller Park and finished 167th in a time of 20 minutes, 54 seconds in the senior’s final race.
Russell, a junior, was in the Class 1A meet and was 112th with a time of 20:02.
Local swimmers finish season
CHAMPAIGN — Swimmers from Danville, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Salt Fork competed in an IHSA sectional at Champaign Centennial High School.
The highest local finish was from BHRA’s Natalie Clapp in diving with a score of 341.90, which was good for second.
The highest finish for the Vikings was a sixth-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. The team of Polly Norton, Lindsey Porter, Amelia Burgin and Brooklyn Phillips had a time of 2 minutes, 11 seconds.
Also, the 200 freestyle team of Phillips, Norton, Addison Ohlmiller and Porter was eighth (2:04.57) and the 400 relay team of Burgin, Phillips, Norton and Porter took ninth (4:32.04)
Burgin was seventh in the 500 freestyle (6:01.14) and 14th in the 50 freestyle (27.63), Norton was 14th in the 100 backstroke (1:14), Porter was 20th in the 100 breaststroke (1:23), Ohlmiller was 21st in the 200 freestyle (2:43) and 22nd in the 100 freestyle (1:15.68) and Anna Gonzalez was 31st in the100 backstroke (1:51) and 38th in the 50 freestyle (40.05)
Hazelyn Hunter took seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.33) and was tied for ninth in the 50 freestyle (26.35) for Salt Fork.
Fountain Central 53, Frankfort 15
FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Mustangs had three players in double digits in beating Frankfort on Saturday.
Kacey Kirkpatrick had 19 points to lead Fountain Central ,while Hannah Prickett had 13 and KayLee Spragg added 10.
The Mustangs will face Clinton Central today.
DACC 0-2 in tournament
MOBERLY, Mo. — The Lady Jaguars started the season with two losses at the Orschlen Classic at Moberly Area Community College.
Danville Area Community College started the tournament on Friday with a 83-54 loss to host MACC. The Lady Jaguars were down only 40-30 at halftime, but could not get any closer.
In Saturday’s game against Vincennes University, DACC were down 39-22 at halftime. The Lady Jaguars outscored Vincennes 55-43 in the second half, but lost the game 82-77.
DACC will return to action on Wednesday, when it will host Kankakee at 5:30 p.m. at Mary Miller Gym.
