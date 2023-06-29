DANVILLE — Danville High School boys basketball coach Durrell Robinson will hold his sixth annual free basketball clinic on Tuesday at Hope Unlimited Church.
The clinic will run from noon-1:30 p.m. and boys and girls ages five and up from everywhere is invited.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Illini game tickets set for sale
CHAMPAIGN — Single-game tickets for the University of Illinois football season will be on sale to the public on July 13 at noon.
July 13 will start the preseason pricing special, which will run until Aug. 7. The prices will range from $50 in the Prime A, $45 in Prime B, $35 in Prime C, $25 in sideline and $15 in the horseshoe/east balcony for games with Toledo and Florida Atlantic to prices of $105 in Prime A, $99 in Prime B, $75 in Prime C, $60 in sideline and $30 in horseshoe/east balcony for games with Penn State and Wisconsin.
I Fund members will have an exclusive pre-sale on July 11 at noon and will get first choice of prime seats.
For more information, go to www.fightingillini.com.
Illinois' 1983 team to reunite
CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois will host the 40th reunion of the 1983 football team, which won the Big Ten Championship, in the season opener on Sept. 2 against Toledo.
The team will be honored during the game and will sign autographs at Grange Grove pregame.
The team will also be in Champaign the Friday night before the game for a facility tour and event at the Smith Football Center. A celebration brunch is planned for the morning of game day on Sept. 2.
Illinois went 10-2 in 1983, including a perfect 9-0 record in the Big Ten. The 1983 Illini were the only team in Big Ten history to beat all other conference schools in the same season.
Led by fourth-year head coach Mike White, Illinois' season was highlighted by wins over No. 6 Ohio State (17-13) and No. 8 Michigan (16-6) at Memorial Stadium. The Illini finished 10th in the final AP Top 25 Poll following a trip to the Rose Bowl against UCLA.
Former Illini who are expected to be in attendance will be announced in the coming weeks. The Illini and Rockets kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
