PHILADELPHIA — For years, Danville native Chuckie Robinson was close to action in an Major League Baseball game.
On Wednesday, the Cincinnati Reds catcher achieved that goal as Robinson played his first game as the Reds played the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.
Robinson struck out on his first at-bat in the third inning, but in the fifth, Robinson would get his first MLB hit with a single. He would later score on a double by Jonathan India.
The Reds will play the Phillies again today at 6:05 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Danville 198, Westville 245
DANVILLE — The Danville boys golf team got past Westville in a meet at Turtle Run Golf Course.
Coillin Lomax and Zach Spencer each had a 49 for the Vikings, while Cole Osborn and Ryan Jaruseski each had a 50.
Ty Williamson had a 55 to lead the Tigers, while Jackson Priest had a 59, Grayson McBraide had a 65 and Austin Shannon carded at 66
Oakwood, Westville competes in meet
DANVILLE — The Oakwood and Westville boys golf teams were part of a quadrangular meet with Milford and Watseka on Tuesday at Harrison Park Golf Course.
Watseka would win with a team score of 169, while Milford was second at 193, Oakwood was third at 212 and Westville took fourth at 224.
Case Kopacz shot a 45 to lead Oakwood, while Mason Goodner and Kyle McFarland each had a 55 and Nate Stewart added a 57.
Ty Williamson led Westville with a 46, while Jackson Priest had a 56, Grayson McBride had a 57 and Austin Shannon added a 65.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Seeger 209, Tri-County 239
ATTICA, Ind. — The Seeger girls golf team beat out Tri-County 209-239 at Harrison Hills Golf Course on Tuesday.
Jayci Halsema had a 51 to lead the Patriots, while Macy Kerr and Maddie Hays each had a 52 and Joey Salts added a 54.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Oakwood/SF 8, Schlarman 0
DANVILLE — After getting a tie with St. Joseph-Ogden on Monday, the Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team took all of its frustrations out on Schlarman Academy in a 8-0 win on Tuesday.
Macen Phillips had two goals for the Comets, while Grant Powell had a goal and two assists, Saul Carrillo, Brody Taflinger and Ty Smoot each had a goal and a assist, Jacob Pricer had a goal and Reef Pacot had an assist.
Joshua Ruch had one save to get the shutout for OSF, who is 1-0-1.
Ace Sumila had eight saves in goal for the Hilltoppers, while Anthony Dye had six saves.
Hoopeston Area 3, Watseka 0
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area soccer team started the season with a 3-0 win over Watseka.
Cameron Zorns scored the first goal of the season for the Cornjerkers in the first half for a 1-0 halftime lead, then Talan Gredy-Nelson would score two goals in the second half with one of the goals assisted by Harrison Woods.
Owen Root had four saves for the Cornjerkers, who will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville on Thursday.
Geo-RF/Westville 7, ALAH 2
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville soccer team cruised to a 7-2 win in its season opener against Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond on Tuesday.
Luke Barney had a hat trick for the Buffaloes, while Simonas Ankstatis had two goals and a assist, Wes Curry and Kyler Chesrown each had a goal and Matthew Darling and Elijah Jones each had a assist.
The Buffaloe will play Hoopeston Area on Thursday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Schlarman 6, Watseka 3
DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy girls tennis team started the season on Tuesday with a 6-3 win over Watseka.
Maya Jenny, Madi Watson, Lilli Perez and Anna Lehmann each had singles wins for the Hilltoppers, while the teams of Jenny and Vivian Ludwig and Karlee Belton and Teresa La won in doubles.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Salt Fork 2, Urbana University 0
CATLIN — The Salt Fork volleyball team started the season on Tuesday with a 25-13, 25-12 win over Urbana University High.
Alexa Jamison had two kills and 12 assists for the Storm, who will play Heritage today.
PBL 2, Hoopeston 1
PAXTON — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team lost their first game of the season 25-23, 19-25, 25-19 to Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Wednesday.
The Cornjerkers will have its home opener today when they will face Attica.
Seeger 3, Fountain Central 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team swept Fountain Central 25-10, 25-15, 25-11 on Tuesday in Wabash River Conference action.
Paige Laffoon had 12 kills and six digs for the Patriots, while Addie Shrader had eight kills, nine aces and 11 digs, Aubry Cole had six kills and six digs, Anna Moore had 26 assists and Rylea Wetz had six kills.
The Patriots are 2-4 overall and 1-1 in the Wabash River Conference.
Covington 3, West Vigo 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team swept West Vigo 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 at home on Tuesday.
Micah Stonecipher had nine kills and three blocks for Covington, while Alex Sutherlin had seven kills and three aces, Maddix Minick had five kills and Peyton Brown had 25 assists and six digs.
The Trojans are 3-0 and will face Southmont on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.