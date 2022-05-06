DANVILLE — Because of the weather in the area, a lot of schedules changed, especially the Region 24 Softball Tournament.
The tournament, set at Winter Park, will start on Sunday at 10 a.m. with Danville Area Community College taking on Illinois Central, while Parkland College will face Spoon River at noon.
The winners of the first two games will play at 2:30 p.m. while the losers will play at 4:45 p.m.
On Monday, the winner of Game 4 will face the loser of Game 3 at 11 a.m. The winner of that game will play the winner of Game 3 at 1:15 p.m. with an extra game if needed set at 3:30 p.m.
