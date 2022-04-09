CATLIN — The Salt Fork track teams hosted the third annual Salt Fork Invite on Thursday and a lot of meet records were set.
The Storm’s boys team won the team title with Garrett Taylor setting meet records in the shot put (15.11m) and discus (49.40m), Nathan Kirby set a meet record in the 110 hurdles (14.68 seconds) and won the 200 dash (23.5) and the 300 hurdles (42.74), Dylan Diaz set a record for the triple jump (12.01m), the 400 relay team of Brysen Vasquez, Ben Jessup, Ethan McLain and Kirby won in 44.52 to set a record and the 1,600 team of Diaz, Smooth, Vasquez and McLain won in 3:40.12.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was third with Emerson Thorlton setting a 3,200 record at 10:32.07 and Murphy McCool won the 400 dash (53.93). Westville was seventh with Andre Johnson setting a record in the long jump (6.25m) and also won the high jump (1.78m).
In the girls meet, Salt Fork was second with Brynlee Keeran setting a record in the triple jump (10.52m) and also won the long jump (4.79m), Macie Russell won the 1,600 (5:40.90), Shelby McGee won the 100 hurdles (16.61) and Olivia Birge won the shot put (11.63m) and the discus (35.36m).
BHRA was fifth with Ella McFarland taking second in the triple jump (9.55m) and Westville was sixth with Savannah Tyler taking second in the 100 13.64) and 200 (28.36).
PREP BASEBALL
Oakwood 8, Iroquois West 7
GILMAN — The Comets scored five runs in the sixth to get past the Raiders.
Matthew Miller had three hits and five RBIs for Oakwood, while Dalton Hobick had two hits and one RBI and Josh Young had two hits.
Hoopeston Area 10, Geo-RF 5
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers scored five runs in the top of fourth to get the lead and the win over the Buffaloes.
Ryker Small and Derek Drayer each had two hits and scored two runs for Hoopeston Area, while Ethan Steiner got the win on the mound.
Kadne Mingee had two RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Jackson Pratt had a solo home run and Cale Steinbaugh had two hits.
The Cornjerkers were coming off a 12-8 loss to Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Thursday. Grant Morgan and Keygan Field each had three RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Nick Hofer had three hits and two stolen bases.
BHRA 7, Seeger 6
BISMARCK — After being down 6-0 in the fourth inning, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team rallied to beat Seeger 7-6 on Thursday.
Drake Nelson drove in the game-winning RBI in the sixth inning, while Dawson Dodd tied the game earlier in the inning. Owen Miller had two RBIs, while Garrett Huls and Chaz Dubois each had one RBI.
Caleb Edwards had two hits with four RBIs for Seeger, while Christian Holland had one RBI.
Salt Fork 11, Villa Grove 7
JAMAICA — Hayden Prunkard had two hits with five RBIs as Salt Fork beat Villa Grove 11-7 on Thursday.
Jameson Remole, Blake Hettmansberger and Deegan Albert each had two hits and a RBI for the Storm, while Brayden Maskel and Blake Norton each had one RBI and Pedro Rangel had two hits.
PREP SOFTBALL
Salt Fork 11, Milford 1
CATLIN — The Storm scored all of its runs in the first three innings as they beat the Bearcats in five innings.
Kendyl Hurt had seven strikeouts and gave up one hit for Salt Fork, while Karlie Cain had three RBIs, Kailey Frischkorn had two RBIs, Brynlee Keeran had one RBI and Brenna Boyd had two hits.
Geo-RF 6, Hoopeston Area 2
GEORGETOWN — Trinity Collins had three hits with a home run and three RBIs as the Buffaloes beat the Cornjerkers.
Lilli Hutson had two hits and a RBI for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Claire Renaker and Gentry Howard each had one RBI.
Macy Warner and Brylie Cox each had two hits and a RBI for Hoopeston Area and Tori Birge had three hits.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Clark commits to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois picked up a big commitment on Thursday when Top 25 recruit Skyy Clark announced he was heading to Champaign.
Clark chose the Fighting Illini over a final six that also included Louisville, Tennessee, USC, Maryland and Washington. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood played a key role in landing Clark.
“Super fiery coach,” Clark told ESPN. “He makes you uncomfortable in practice so you will be comfortable on the road in Big Ten games. He lets his guards play and he is a proven winner who I believe will help get me prepared for the next level.”
Two other staff members were also factors in Clark’s opting for Champaign.
“Adam Fletcher, the strength and conditioning coach. He was a big reason why I chose Illinois,” he said. “I believe he will help me get my body right and help me become the best version of myself athletically. He not only gives you a plan, he goes through the process with you. Also, assistant coach Tim Anderson. He is like an uncle to me. He recruited me in the eighth grade when I committed to DePaul.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.