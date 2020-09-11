When the Big 12 Conference football season starts in the spring, it will be joined by another team.
The Conference’s 11 members schools welcomed Quincy Notre Dame as the 12th member of the conference for just the spring football season on Thursday, which means every school has a conference opponent during the seven-week regular season.
The first three weeks of the schedule will included traditional local rivals with the final three weeks will consist of a conference tournament. A regular season Big 12 Champion will be crowned on week 7 of the regular season.
The Irish were 9-4 last season and competed in the West Central Conference.
Covington comes up with new guidelines
COVINGTON, Ind. — Covington will have new fan guidelines for today’s game with Fountain Central.
All individuals must have a face mask to enter a athletic facility and will be pre-screened before entering.
All Covington students can attend, but social distancing is required and there will be four spectator tickets per athlete.
Schlarman wins triangular meet
DANVILLE — Gabe Huddleston shot a 37 for medalist honors as the Hilltoppers beat out Westville and Milford at the Danville Country Club.
Jack Giraourd had a 50 for Schlarman, who had a score of 195, while Duece Provost had a 53, Adam Duncan shot a 55 and Jason Craig added a 57.
Kenny Clarkston shot a 49 for Westville, who shot a 204, while Ty Williamson had a 50, Noah Crose had a 52 and Jack Duensing shot a 53.
CJ VanHoveln had a 48 to lead Milford, who had a score of 210.
Oakwood takes meet
DANVILLE — Travis Goodner had a 44 as the Comets beat out Judah Christian and Hoopeston Area at Harrison Park Golf Course.
Reed Sperry had a 46 for Oakwood, while Case Kopacz hda 49 and Kyle McFarlen added a 50.
Kayden Wallace, Nic Hofer and Brian Armstrong each had a 53 for Hoopeston Area, who had a score of 214, while Ben Brown shot a 55.
Caleb McCullough had a 38 for medalist honors for Judah Christian, who was second at 193.
Fountain Central fourth at meet
ATTICA, Ind. — The Mustangs took fourth in a meet with Seeger, Southmont and Parke Heritage at Harrison Hills Country Club.
Nola Walls had a 52 for Fountain Central, while Cassadi Parks and Aubrey Hicks each had a 60 and Emily Keeling added a 64.
Seeger was third with a score of 233.
Covington 3, Parke Heritage 2
COVINGTON, ind. — Evan Norton and Jackson Kindell each had singles wins as the Trojans beat the Wolves.
The doubles team of Nolan and Myles Potter also got a win for Covington, who is 8-3 overall.
Seeger 3, N. Vermillion 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Avery Cole had five kills and 17 digs as the Patriots beat the Falcons 25-10, 25-10, 25-15.
Sophia Ashby had 17 assists and six digs for Seeger, while Morgan Moller had four aces and 11 digs and Riley Shrader had four kills and two blocks.
The Patriots are now 4-5 overall and 2-2 in the Wabash River Conference.
Southmont 3, Fountain Central 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Larissa Bowers had three kills as the Mustangs lost 25-18, 25-18, 25-14 to Southmont.
Lillie Fishero had two kills, three assists and two aces for Fountain Central, while Marley Massey had 14 digs, Chloe Golia had three blocks and Trinity Lindquist had five assists.
