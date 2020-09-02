JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — When action for the Prospect League returns next year, it will grow to 14 teams.
On Tuesday, the Prospect League annoucned the addition of a expansion franchise in Johnstown, Pa. for the 2021 season.
The Johnstown Franchise will be owned and operated by Johnstown Family Entertainment, with the principals being National Sports Services. NSS has more than 70 years of experience in the ownership and operation of minor league (A, AA, AAA) and summer collegiate league baseball teams as well as minor league hockey (AHL,EHL) teams.
Johnstown will join the Alton River Dragons in action next season after this season’s play was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
IHSA adds hate speech policy
BLOOMINGTON — The IHSA implemented a new Board of Directors policy aimed at addressing hate speech and harassment during a late August board meeting.
The IHSA Hate Speech and Harassment Policy reiterates that the Association does not tolerate hate speech or harassment, while seeking to provide a consistent framework to address and educate everyone involved should hate speech or harassment occur during a postseason contest or meet.
The Policy defines hate speech or harassment as verbal, non-verbal, or physical acts aimed at a person’s sex, gender identification, race, religion, creed, age, national origin, ancestry, pregnancy, marital or parental status, sexual orientation, or disability.
If hate speech is heard by or reported to game officials, the officials will stop play and alert the head coaches of both teams. The incident will be discussed with the coaches and players involved to gain clarity, as well as to see if the allegation can be verified. If the hate speech can be verified, the culpable player or coach is immediately ejected from the game and suspended for the next contest. If the incident cannot be verified, warnings will be issued, and any further incidents could result in ejections. Game administration will also be notified, and will be charged with ejecting any fans who engage in hate speech or harassment.
The IHSA Hate Speech and Harassment Policy is in affect for all postseason IHSA State Series contests and events, leaving regular-season incidents of this nature to be covered by that sports’ rulebook, or by a local conference or school policy. The IHSA encourages conferences to consider using the IHSA Hate Speech and Harassment Policy language to adopt a policy of their own.
Southmont 4, Seeger 1
Drew Holland got the lone win for the Patriots as they lost to Southmont.
Seeger will return to Wabash River Conference action today against South Vermillion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.