ATTICA, Ind. — Covington golfer Nolan Potter will continue his season after winning the individual title at an IHSAA sectional at Harrison Hills Country Club.
Potter shot a 75 to take medalist honors for the Trojans, who was fourth as a team at 372. Southmont won the meet with a score of 345. Jaylin Payne had a 93 for Fountain Central, who was ninth with a 401, while Seeger was 10th at 407.
Potter will next play at Country Oaks Golf Club at Washington, Ind. on Thursday in regional action.
LEGION BASEBALL
Junior Gold wins two
TILTON — The Post 210 Junior Gold team started action at the Frank Atwood Tournament with a 13-1 win over the Rantoul Junior Legion and a 16-0 win over Fortville, Ind.
Against Rantoul, Chaz Dubois had three hits and five RBIs for the Junior Gold, while Cade Schaumburg had two hits and two RBIs and Zach Russell, Braxton Waller, Deegan Albert, Griffen Walters and Pedro Rangel each had one RBI.
Against Fortville, Dubois had two hits and three RBIs, Schaumburg had two hits and two RBIs, Rangel had two RBIs, Grant Morgan had two hits and a RBI and Russell, Waller, Albert, Cian Moore and Caden Keleminic each had one RBI.
The Gold team will play Tippecanoe County, Ind. today at 2 p.m.
Junior Blue 11, Eureka 8
TILTON — After blowing a 6-1 lead, the Post 210 Junior Blue Speakers scored five runs in the sixth inning to get past Eureka in the Frank Atwood Tournament.
Jerrius Atkinson had two hits with a grand slam and five RBIs for Junior Blue, while Josiah Watson had three hits and two RBIs, Easton Barney had three hits and one RBI, Matthew Darling had a RBI, Ty Rangel had three hits and Cruz Dubois had two hits.
Junior Blue was playing Champaign at presstime and the results of the game will be on www.commercial-news.com. Junior Blue will face Shelby County today at 8 p.m.
Post 210 seniors 16, Rantoul 4
TILTON — The Post 210 Senior baseball team started the season on the right foot with a 16-4 win over Rantoul on Wednesday.
Dalton Hobick had a grand slam for the Speakers, while Drew Wichtowski had two hits with a home run and three RBIs, Drew Pinkston had a home run and three RBIs, Landon Haurez had two RBIs, Andy Onnen and Isaiah Ruch each had solo home runs and Josh Young had a RBI.
Pitchers Blake Norton, Dawson Dodd and Hobick combined for 15 strikeouts for the Speakers, who was scheduled to play Lincoln today, but the game was postponed because players from that team are still playing in the IHSA playoffs.
