CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington No. 1 doubles team of Nolan and Myles Potter won an IHSAA sectional title on Thursday with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Benjamin Goshen and Caleb Swearingen.
With the win, the Potters are 22-0 this season and Nolan Potter set a school record in wins for a season with 26.
The team will next play a team from Fishers on Oct. 17 in a regional tournament semifinal.
IHSAA football tourney set to start
INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA announced the draw for the 48th annual Football State Tournament on Thursday with games set to start Oct. 23.
Seeger, who is undefeated in the Wabash River Conference going into Friday’s game with fellow WRC undefeated team South Vermillion, will face off again in the first round of Class 2A Sectional 37.
The rest of the local teams in the WRC will be in Class A Sectional 45. Covington will take on Cloverdale, while North Vermillion will host Attica and Fountain Central will host South Putnam.
While classes 1-4A will be going as usual, Class 6A will go straight to sectional semifinals on Oct. 30 and Class 5A will have only one sectional first round game.
Times for the games have not been announced yet along with the schedule for the state championship games on Nov. 27-28 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Covington 3, Crawfordsville 1
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team had a slow start, but was able to beat Crawfordsville on Thursday 14-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19.
Holly Linville had 14 kills, four blocks and four aces for the Trojans, while Nai’a Pettit had nine kills, Micah Stonecipher had six kills, Lauren Vale had five kills and Karsyn Engle had 23 digs and 44 assists.
The Trojans are 18-7 overall and will travel to Clinton Prairie on Saturday for a tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.