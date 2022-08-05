MYRTYLE BEACH, S.C. — The Post 210 14-and-under baseball team went 3-0 in pool play during the Youth World Series.
Post 210 opened the tournament with a 17-1 triumph over the Lancaster Depew Baseball Titans on Thursday. Matthew Darling led the offensive attack with three RBIs and three runs scored while Easten Barney was the winning pitcher.
In the second game on Thursday, Post 210 defeated the Yard Goats of Michigan 16-0. Barnet and Jerrius Atkinson combined for five hits and five RBIs in the victtory.
The Speakers 14-and-under squad completed its undefeated run in pool play with an 11-1 win over the Virginia Venom. Atkinson and Josiah Watson combined to drive in six runs for Post 210 as Darling, Cruz Dubois, Jackson Pratt and Zach Huchel combined on the two-hitter.
