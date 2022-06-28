PEORIA — The Post 210 Junior Gold 16U team won the Peoria Tournament over the weekend.
The Junior Gold started the weekend with a 13-7 win over the Eureka Junior Legion 466 13-7. Griffen Walters had two hits and two RBIs, Jameson Remole had three hits and a RBI, Jeremiah Watson had two RBIs and Grant Morgan, Braxton Waller, Zach Russell and Pedro Rangel each had one RBI.
In the second game on Saturday, the Junior Gold beat Peoria (Miller) 17-5. Russell had three hits and four RBIs, Deegan Albert had three hits and two RBIs, Waller had two hits with a home run and three RBIs, Remole had two RBIs and Morgan, Chaz Dubois, Adam Watson and Caden Keleminic had one RBI. After starter Alec Harrison gave up five runs in the first, Pedro Rangel came in to pitch two innings with four strikeouts to get the win.
Sunday started with a 16-1 win over Junior Legion Post 2. Down 1-0 after the first inning, the Junior Gold scored 13 runs in the second.
Russell and Morgan each had four RBIs, while Remole had two RBIs, and Cade Schaumburg, Watson, Waller, Albert, Rangel and Watson each had one RBI. Schumburg had six strikeouts in three innings for the win.
In the final game for the Junior Gold, Keleminic pitched a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts in a 16-0 win over Milan. Schaumburg had a home run and three RBIs, while Morgan, Albert and Watson each had two RBIs, Remole had three hits and a RBI and Wallters, Dubois, Russell, Cian Moore and Jacob Onnen each had one RBI.
Post 210 14 and under wins Sweet 16
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Post 210 under 14 team rolled through the competition at the USSSA Sweet 16 Tournament.
The Junior team started with a 9-4 win over Centerville as Matthew Darling had two hits and three RBIs and Jerrius Atkinson, Ty Rangel and Jackson Pratt each had one RBI.
On Saturday, Post 210 started with a 3-2 win over the Indiana Spirit as Darling and Pratt each had one RBI and Atkinson had three hits. They ended the day with a 15-0 win over the DC Brewers with Cruz Dubois pitching a no-hitter with five strikeouts. Cole Miller and Zach Huchel each had two hits and three RBIs, while Rangel had three hits and two RBIs, Josiah Watson had two RBIs and Atkinson, Darling and Pratt each had one RBI.
On Sunday, Post 210 started the day with a 8-4 win over the Indy Orange. Rangel had two hits and three RBIs, Atkinson had two hits and two RBIs and Easton Barney had a RBI.
Post 210 beat the Indy Sox 10-2 as Watson had three hits and three RBIs, Barney had two hits and two RBIs, Pratt had two RBIs and Huchel and Cole Miller each had one RBI.
The Juniors ended the tournament with a5-2 win over the Indy Elite Red. Darling had five strikeouts in seven innings for the win, while Pratt had two RBIs, Miller and Darling each had two hits and a RBI and Barnet had a RBI.
TENNIS
McTagerrt Tournament finishes up
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — In the 15th annual McTagertt tournament, there were new winners for most of the boys and girls events.
Zach Reynolds won the B14 singles title, while Skyler Hoagland won the B 16 title, Evan Norton won the B18 singles title, the team of Noah Armstrong and Gabe McCollum won the B16 doubles title and Brayden Prickett and Koby Wolf won the B18 doubles title.
In the girls events, Elise Webb won her first title in G14 singles and Marylee Muniz won her first title in the G18 singles. Haley Webb defended her title in the G16 singles and the team of Lillie Fishero and Haley Webb defended their G18 doubles title.
In the men's open singles, Fountain Central tennis coach Chris Webb won his 10th title, while the team of Evan Norton and Myles Potter defended the men's open doubles title. Mike Heinold won his third straight Men's 35 singles title and Steve Hibler and Luis Loera teamed up to win the Men's 35 doubles title.
In mixed doubles, Chris and Haley Webb won their first title, while Mike and Eddie Heinold won the second straight Family A doubles title and Jeff and Levi McTagerrt won the Family B doubles title.
