RANTOUL — Offense was the name of the game for the Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers on Thursday night.
Post 210 racked up 16 hits — six for extra bases — on its way to a 15-2 triumph over the Rantoul Post 287 junior team.
Leading the way for the Junior Speakers was Drew Wichtowski, who went 4-for-4 with three doubles, a single and three RBIs. Also providing big contributions for Post 210 were Conlon Moore, who went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Zach Russell, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Joining Wichitowski for the team lead in RBIs with three on Thursday was Landon Haurez, while Hayden Prunkard had the team’s only home run to go along with two runs scored and two RBIs.
It was more than enough offense for the four pitchers that the Junior Speakers used against Rantoul.
Karson Stevenson struck out four in his 2.1 innings, while Caleb Ochs retired all three batters he faced in his one inning.
North Vermillion blood drive info
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion Falcons are looking to continue its win streak in in the Indianapolis Colts Leadership contest.
Once again, North Vermillion is hosting a blood drive at the school. The date for the blood drive is this Monday from 2-8:15 p.m. inside the school’s main entrance.
Individuals wishing to donate blood and help the Falcons possibly win a $1,000 in equipment money for the Indianapolis Colts are encouraged to make appointments online through the website https://donate.indiana.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/139653. Walk-ins will be accepted but appointments will come first.
Donors will receive and Indianapolis Colts baseball cap (while supplies last).
Illinois draws Cincinnati matchup
KANSAS CITY — Matchups have been finalized for the 2021 Hall of Fame Classic to be held Nov. 22-23 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The Nov. 22 semifinal round will pit Illinois against Cincinnati followed by Kansas State versus Arkansas. The consolation and championship games will then take place on Nov. 23.
All four Hall of Fame Classic games will be aired nationally on ESPN networks.
The four programs will bring an impressive collective history to Kansas City, having combined to win three NCAA championships and reach 21 Final Fours. Arkansas and Illinois were each top-10 finishers in last season’s Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll after reaching the NCAA Tournament, while Cincinnati has played in the NCAA Tournament in nine of the past 10 full seasons and K-State has reached the Big Dance nine times since 2008.
Kansas State has an 8-3 all-time record against Arkansas, and Illinois holds a 3-1 all-time advantage over Cincinnati.
Hall of Fame Classic tickets will go on sale in early September through the T-Mobile Center box office and t-mobilecenter.com. Credential applications will be available soon at halloffameweekend.com.
Bielema to appear at Wrigley Field
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema will be in Chicago on July 25 for a Chicago Cubs pregame party on the second floor of the Brickhouse Tavern. The event runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., prior to the Cubs first pitch at 1:20 p.m. against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Bielema will also make an appearance at Wrigley Field for the Cubs-Diamondbacks game, including singing the famous seventh-inning stretch.
