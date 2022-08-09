MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Post 210 14U baseball team rolled to the semifinals of the Youth World Series on Sunday.
The game started off well for Post 210 as they tied the game with two runs in the third and took the lead with two runs in the fifth, but the Mid-Atlantic Hurricanes scored six runs in the sixth for an 8-4 win.
Josiah Watson had two hits and two RBIs for Post 210, while Jerrius Atkinson had an RBI and Ryan Edwards had two hits.
The Hurricanes would go on to win the World Series title with a 9-4 win over the KCD Freedom later on Sunday.
Post 210 got to the semifinals on the strength on a 5-4 win on Saturday over the Batting 1.000 Seminoles. Matthew Darling got the game-winning hits in the seventh as the team scored all of its runs in the seventh to overcome a 4-0 lead.
Zach Huchel had two hits and three RBIs, while Darling had two hits and a RBI and Edwards had one RBI.
Atkinson, Watson and Cole Miller was named to the All-Tournament team.
