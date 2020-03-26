COVINGTON, Ind. — Covington junior Logan Pinkerton was named among the top players in the state on Thursday.
Pinkerton took honorable mention honors in the 2020 IBCA/Subway boys small school all-state team.
Pinkerton led the Trojans with 15.8 points per game and had 3.3 rebounds per game, 1.9 assists per game and 1.7 assists per game.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illini adds new assistant
CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois women's basketball team added Scott Merritt as an assistant coach.
Merritt is a former Marquette University starter and was an assistant for the Marquette women's team for the last six years.
"I'm thrilled to welcome Scott to our staff," said Illini head coach Nancy Fahey. "He is a proven winner and recruiter who has played and coached at the highest levels of our game. Scott has been an integral part of the success at Marquette. He excels at player development and I am excited for our players to grow under his guidance. His hard-working attitude and great character make Scott a perfect fit for our Illini family."
From 2016-17 through the 2019-20 seasons, Marquette notched four consecutive 20-win seasons, including a program-record 27 victories in 2018-19. The Golden Eagles reached three straight NCAA Tournaments and were poised for an at-large bid again in 2020 prior to the tournament's cancellation.
Merritt coached two consecutive Big East Players of the Year in Allazia Blockton (2018) and Natisha Hiedeman (2019), and as the primary coach for MU's post players helped Erika Davenport become just the fourth player in Marquette history to reach 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.
"I can't express how excited I am to join Coach Fahey's staff," said Merritt. "She has an amazing vision for where she wants this program to go, and I look forward to representing the Orange and Blue."
