LAS VEGAS — Oakwood's Bobby Pierce made the most of his first trip to Las Vegas this past weekend.
Pierce would get one of the biggest wins of his Late Model career on Saturday by winning the Duel in the Desert at the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Pierce held off charges by Ricky Thornton Jr. and Josh Richards in the last 22 laps to win the race.
Pierce won $50,000 for the feature and doubled his payout as part of the Karl Chevrolet Double Down Triple Crown for drivers who compete in features a the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals and the Karl Chevrolet Texas Dirt Nationals.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arcola 37, Oakwood 30
ARCOLA — The Comets started the season with a close loss to Arcola.
Ashlynn Pinnick led Oakwood with 10 points, while Addie Wright had eight and Nikita Taylor added six.
The Comets will next play Martinsville on Saturday in the first day of the McDonald's Comet Classic.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Denver63, IUPUI 47
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Danville High grad Tevin Smith had six points and six rebounds as the Pioneers beat the Jaguars at the UTSA Invitational.
Denver was coming off a 72-71 loss to Ottawa (Ariz.) on Friday when Smith had 10 points, four rebounds and three blocks.
The Pioneers are 2-1 and will face host Texas-San Antonio today.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois 72, Miami (Ohio) 66
CHAMPAIGN — All 10 Illini players saw action as the Illini beat the Redhawks on Sunday.
Freshman Jayla Oden had 14 points with three assists to lead Illinois, while Sara Anastasieska and De'Myla Brown each had 12 points, while Kendall Bostic had 11 points.
The Illini are 2-0 and will host SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday.
Notre Dame 82, Syracuse 56
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples ahd two points with two rebounds as the Irish won their ACC opener on Sunday.
Notre Dame is now 3-0 and will face Fordham at home on Thursday.
Murray State 94, Cumberlands 56
MURRAY, Ky. — Oakwood High grad Katelyn Young had 23 points with eight points as the Racers easily won at home on Monday.
Murray State is 2-1 and will play Chattanooga on Friday.
Minnesota 48, Geo. Washington 32
MINNEAPOLIS — Schlarman grad Sierra Bell played four minutes as the Colonials lost to the Golden Gophers on Sunday.
George Washington will play Old Dominion on Thursday.
Memphis 89, SIUE 58
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Danville High grad Mikala Hall had four points, but the Cougars lost to the Tigers on Sunday.
SIU-Edwardsville is 0-3 and will face Illinois on Thursday.
Duke 70, Dayton 56
DAYTON, Ohio — Schlarman grad Capria Brown played three minutes as the Flyers lost to the Blue Devils on Friday.
Dayton is 1-1 and will face Toledo on Wednesday.
UAB 81, Chicago State 50
CHICAGO — Schlarman grad Janiah Newell had four points and two assists, but the Cougars lost to the Blazers on Saturday.
Chicago State is 0-2 and will play Western Illinois on Wednesday.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Davis qualifies for NCAA's
CHAMPAIGN — Oakwood native and University of Illinois graduate student Jon Davis qualified for the NCAA cross county championships on Saturday.
Davis is coming off a runner-up finish in Friday's NCAA regional with a time of 30 minutes, 21 seconds and was third in the Big Ten Championships.
The championships will take place on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla. at 9 a.m. and will be shown on ESPNU.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Walters receives extension
CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters got an extension through the 2024 season.
Illinois' defense has made a 13.3 points per game improvement from last season, the second-best improvement in the nation, while allowing 77.4 fewer yards per game. The Illini rank 35th nationally in opposing points per game, 44th in takeaways, and 42nd in third-down defense. Illinois' scoring defense, total defense, and third-down defense have all improved more than 40 spots in the national rankings.
SPHL HOCKEY
Bobcats 0-2 at Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. — The Vermilion County Bobcats took a trip to Roanoke and lost two to the Rail Yard Dawgs.
In Friday's game, the Bobcats lost 6-3 as Zach White had two goals and Dominick Horvath had a goal.
Joey Strada had two assists for the Bobcats, while White, Dakota Ulmer, Nicholas Gullo and Dante Juris each had an assist and Brian Wilson had 43 saves in goal.
In Saturday's game, Horvath scored the lone goal for Vermilion County as they lost 3-1. Strada had the assist and Wilson had 36 saves.
The Bobcats will face Knoxville on Friday before returning to the David S. Palmer Arena on Saturday to play Knoxville again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.