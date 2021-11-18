LAS VEGAS — Oakwood’s Bobby Pierce made the most of his first trip to Las Vegas this past weekend.
Pierce would get one of the biggest wins of his Late Model career on Saturday by winning the Duel in the Desert at the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Pierce held off charges by Ricky Thornton Jr. and Josh Richards in the last 22 laps to win the race.
Pierce won $50,000 for the feature and doubled his payout as part of the Karl Chevrolet Double Down Triple Crown for drivers who compete in features a the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals and the Karl Chevrolet Texas Dirt Nationals.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Danville 61, Charleston 20
PARIS — The Lady Vikings finished up pool play with a big win over Charleston on Tuesday.
Nau'Tika Conaway and Soriah Gouard each had 23 points for Danville, who will continue play in the tournament on Saturday.
Arcola 37, Oakwood 30
ARCOLA — The Comets started the season with a close loss to Arcola on Monday.
Ashlynn Pinnick led Oakwood with 10 points, while Addie Wright had eight and Nikita Taylor added six.
The Comets will next play Martinsville on Saturday in the first day of the McDonald’s Comet Classic.
Salt Fork 44, St. Thomas More 39
CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team started the season on Tuesday with a battle with St. Thomas More.
The Storm and the Sabers went to overtime before Salt Fork would come out with a 44-39 win.
Freshman Alexa Jamison had 18 points to lead Salt Fork, while sophomore Macie Russell had 14 points, Karlie Cain had six points and Brylie Smith added four points.
The Storm will travel to Donovan today.
A-P 48, BHRA 33
WATSEKA — Both the Armstrong-Potomac and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball teams started the season against each other at the Cissna Park Tip-Off Tournament on Tuesday.
The Trojans would lead the way all game to get a 48-33 win over the Blue Devils.
Mattie Kennel led Armstrong-Potomac with 10 points, while Carlyn Crozier, Gigi Mulvaney, Kyla Bullington and Faith Cline each had six points while Brynn Spencer added four points.
Ella Myers had 13 points to lead BHRA, while Sophia Rome had 10 and Mikayla Cox added five points.
The Blue Devils also lost 54-51 to Cissna Park in the tournament on Wednesday.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC 55, Vincennes 45
VINCENNES, Ind. — The Jaguars took a 30-21 halftime lead and held on to beat Vincennes.
Kendall Taylor had 14 points for Danville Area Community College, while Drew Reifsteck and Ahmoni Weston each had 10 points and Day’len Davis-Williams and Stephen Atkinson each added eight.
The Jaguars will travel to South Suburban College on Saturday.
Denver 0-3 in Invitational
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Danville High grad Tevin Smith and the Pioneers went 1-2 at the UTSA Invitational.
Smith had six points and six rebounds as the Pioneers beat IUPUI 63-47 on Monday. He had six points, three rebounds and two steals in a 78-64 loss to host Texas-San Antonio on Tuesday and had 15 points in a 69-67 loss to A&M-Corpus Christi.
The Pioneers are 2-3 and will face Houston Baptist on Sunday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois 72, Miami (Ohio) 66
CHAMPAIGN — All 10 Illini players saw action as the Illini beat the Redhawks on Sunday.
Freshman Jayla Oden had 14 points with three assists to lead Illinois, while Sara Anastasieska and De’Myla Brown each had 12 points, while Kendall Bostic had 11 points.
The Illini are 2-0 and will host SIU-Edwardsville today.
Notre Dame 82, Syracuse 56
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples had two points with two rebounds as the Irish won their ACC opener on Sunday.
Notre Dame is now 3-0 and will face Fordham at home today.
Murray State 94, Cumberlands 56
MURRAY, Ky. — Oakwood High grad Katelyn Young had 23 points with eight points as the Racers easily won at home on Monday.
Murray State is 2-1 and will play Chattanooga on Friday.
Minnesota 48, Geo. Washington 32
MINNEAPOLIS — Schlarman grad Sierra Bell played four minutes as the Colonials lost to the Golden Gophers on Sunday.
George Washington will play Old Dominion today.
Memphis 89, SIUE 58
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Danville High grad Mikala Hall had four points, but the Cougars lost to the Tigers on Sunday.
SIU-Edwardsville is 0-3 and will face Illinois today
Dayton 69, Toledo 67
DAYTON, Ohio — Schlarman grad Capria Brown had a rebound as the Flyers got past the Rockets.
Dayton is 2-1 and will face Purdue on Sunday.
Western Illinois 77, Chicago State 50
CHICAGO — Schlarman grad Janiah Newell had five points, but the Cougars lost to the Leathernecks.
Chicago State is 0-3 and will play Loyola (Chicago) on Saturday.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Davis qualifies for NCAA’s
CHAMPAIGN — Oakwood native and University of Illinois graduate student Jon Davis qualified for the NCAA cross county championships on Saturday.
Davis is coming off a runner-up finish in Friday’s NCAA regional with a time of 30 minutes, 21 seconds and was third in the Big Ten Championships.
The championships will take place on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla. at 9 a.m. and will be shown on ESPNU.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Walters receives extension
CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters got an extension through the 2024 season.
Illinois’ defense has made a 13.3 points per game improvement from last season, the second-best improvement in the nation, while allowing 77.4 fewer yards per game. The Illini rank 35th nationally in opposing points per game, 44th in takeaways, and 42nd in third-down defense. Illinois’ scoring defense, total defense, and third-down defense have all improved more than 40 spots in the national rankings.
SPHL HOCKEY
Bobcats 0-2 at Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. — The Vermilion County Bobcats took a trip to Roanoke and lost two to the Rail Yard Dawgs.
In Friday’s game, the Bobcats lost 6-3 as Zach White had two goals and Dominick Horvath had a goal.
Joey Strada had two assists for the Bobcats, while White, Dakota Ulmer, Nicholas Gullo and Dante Juris each had an assist and Brian Wilson had 43 saves in goal.
In Saturday’s game, Horvath scored the lone goal for Vermilion County as they lost 3-1. Strada had the assist and Wilson had 36 saves.
The Bobcats will face Knoxville on Friday before returning to the David S. Palmer Arena on Saturday to play Knoxville again.
