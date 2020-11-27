ATHENS, Ohio — The Notre Dame women's basketball team started the season on Friday with a new coach and a new outlook.
But the Irish's first game under new coach Niele Ivey did not have a happy ending as the No. 22 Irish lost 86-85.
Schlarman alum Anaya Peoples got back on the court for the first time since January and had 16 points with 11 rebounds. Dara Mabrey led Notre Dame with 34 points, Destinee Walker also had 16 points and Maddy Westbeld added 11 points.
Cierra Hooks had 32 points and Erica Johnson had 24 for Ohio.
Notre Dame will play Miami (Ohio) on Sunday.
Illinois 68, Indiana State 49
CHAMPAIGN — The Illini had a Was steady throughout their opener as they beat the Sycamores on Friday.
Jenae Terry led Illinois with 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals, Geovana Lopes had 12 points and six rebounds, J-Naya Ephraim had nine points and Jada Peebles had six points and five assists.
Caitlin Anderson had 19 points for Indiana State.
The Illini will face Valparaiso on Wednesday.
Kentucky 86, Murray St. 60
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Oakwood alum Katelyn Young had a strong start for the Racers in their loss to the Wildcats on Wednesday.
Young had 14 points and 14 assists for Murray State, while teammate Laci Hawthorne added nine and Manna Mensah and Lex Mayes each had eight.
Chasity Patterson had 30 points to lead Kentucky.
SIUE 66, Purdue-FW 50
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — With a 20-8 fourth quarter, the Cougars were able to get the win on the road.
Danville alum Mikala Hall had eight points for SIUE while Ajulu Thatha had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Schlarman alum Sierra Bell had six points, seven rebounds and three steals for Purdue-Fort Wayne.
Dayton 71, Morehead 57
MOREHEAD, Ky. — Schlarman's Capria Brown had some time on the court Wednesday as the Flyers won their opener.
Erin Whalen had 25 points and Araion Bradshaw had 15 for Dayton, who will play Central Michigan on Dec. 6.
Michigan 95, Oakland 62
OAKLAND, Mich. — Schlarman alum Sydney Gouard had a point and four rebounds, but the Grizzlies lost to the Wolverines.
Oakland is schedule to play Toledo on Sunday.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Seeger 46, Lafayette CC 44
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Logan McFatridge hit a eight-foot shot at the buzzer on Wednesday as the Patriots got past the Knights.
Owen Snedeker had 15 points, while McFatridge had 12 for Seeger.
Fountain Central games cancelled
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs' games for the next week or so will be cancelled.
Fountain Central's game with Cloverdale that was set for today was cancelled, as well as Friday's games with Clinton Central and Dec. 5's game with North Montgomery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.