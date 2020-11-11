WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Six different players scored in the first half as the Seeger Patriots cruised to a 45-25 victory over the South Newton Rebels in a girls basketball contest on Tuesday night.
Seeger, which improves to 2-0 on the season, had all eight of its players that played in Tuesday’s game score at least one point in the victory.
Leading the way for the Patriots was Paige Laffoon with a game-high 15 — nine of those coming in the third quarter. Also scoring in double digits for Seeger was Avery Cole with 12.
Alexxys Standish was the only player for South Newton to reach double digits as she led the Rebels (0-2) with 12 points.
Seeger is scheduled to host Benton Central this Friday night. Tipoff for the junior-varsity game is set for 6 p.m. (Eastern) with the varsity game to follow.
Bethesda Christian 43, Covington 40
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Briley Peyton had 15 points, three steals and three assists, but the Trojans lost their home opener on Tuesday.
Holly Linville had nine points for Covington, while Shianne Haymaker, Karsyn Engle and Kenzie Richardson each had seven rebounds.
The Trojans will travel to South Newton on Friday.
Cancellations
The North Vermillion boys basketball opener set for Nov. 24 against West Vigo was postponed on Wednesday to a date that will be announced later.
With the postponement, the Falcons are now scheduled to start the season with the Banks of the Wabash Tournament on Dec. 4.
Also, North Vermillion’s varsity swim meet with West Vigo set for Nov. 23 was also postponed to a later date.
Fountain Central’s swim meet against Benton Central that was set for Dec. 1 has been cancelled. Benton Central is closed now and will reopen on Nov. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.