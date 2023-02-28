NORMAL — The Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestling team finished up action at the IHSA Class 1A dual meet state meet on Saturday.
The Comets started the day losing 47-24 to Yorkville Christian in the semifinals. Reef Pacot (145 pounds) and Doug Myers (220) each won by pin, while Pedro Rangel (126) and Brayden Edwards (106) won by decision and Tyler Huchel (113) won by forfeit.
In the third place match, OSF lost 46-23 to Lena-Winslow. Rangel and Carter Chambliss (132) each won by pin, while Pacot and Huchel each won by majority decision and Edwards won by decision.
With the fourth-place finish, the Comets made the most of their first time going to state by taking a trophy to end the season.
PREP TRACK
Danville competes in first meet
KANKAKEE — The Danville High School boys track team started the season indoors at Olivet Nazarene University on Friday.
Matthew Thomas was first in the pole vault with a vault of 4.20 meters and set a school record in the 60 meter high hurdles with a time of 8.45 seconds to win that event.
Davari Boyd was first in the long jump with a jump of 6.63 meters and TJ Lee was third in the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.15, which was the second best performance in the 60 in Danville history.
The girls team competed at Olivet on Saturday. Nickiya Shields was second in the 60 hurdles (9.52) and third in the triple jump (10.53m), while Mariyah Brown was third in the shot put (11.03m) and ninth in the high jump (1.40) and Abby Decker was sixth in the long jump (4.73).
The teams will compete in the Centennial Invite on Saturday.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC 60, John Wood 58
QUINCY — The Jaguars battled back from a halftime deficit to get the win over the Trail Blazers on Saturday.
Kendall Taylor had 16 points to lead Danville Area Community College, while Stephen Atkinson had 14 points and six rebounds, Dameriz Merriweather had nine points and Martez Rhodes and Terrence Ringo each had six points.
The Jaguars will next play at Spoon River Community College on Wednesday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC 60, John Wood 50
QUINCY — The Lady Jaguars jumped out to a 41-29 halftime lead and held on to beat the Trail Blazers on Saturday.
Alexus Mobley had 20 points with three assists for Danville Area Community College, while Candela Nevares had 14 points with eight rebounds, Tannah Ceader had seven points and Brianna Hamilton added six points.
The Lady Jaguars will face Spoon River Community College on Wednesday.
Illinois 75, Rutgers 53
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — The Illini finished the regular season with a dominant win over the Scarlet Knights on Sunday.
Jada Peebles had 20 points to lead Illinois, while Adalia McKenzie had 14 points with eight rebounds and five assists, Genesis Bryant had 15 points with five assists, Kendall Bostic had 12 points, five rebounds and three blocks and Makira Cook had eight points and three steals.
The Illini are 21-8 overall and end the Big Ten season at 11-7 and has earned a first-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament and will face Rutgers or Northwestern on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
