CHAMPAIGN — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team had to wait a day, but it was still able to pull off a major upset on Wednesday.
After Tuesday's game was called off because of darkness after two overtimes, the penalty kicks round took place on Wednesday against No. 1 seed St. Thomas More in an IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal.
Joe Lashuay, Macen Phillips, Brody Taflinger and Saul Carrillo scored in the penalty kicks round to give the Comets a 4-2 win in the round and a 1-0 win over the Sabers.
Joshua Ruch had 11 saves for OSF, who are 18-7 and will face Monticello for the title on Friday. Monticello beat St. Joseph-Ogden 7-0.
In another regional at Normal, Normal University High ended Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin's season with a 5-0 win. Normal University will take on Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy on Saturday.
Hoopeston Area 7, St. Anne 4
GILMAN — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team jumped out early and stayed in front to beat St. Anne 7-4 in an IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal on Tuesday.
Gavin Montez had three goals for the Cornjerkers, including the first two of the game. Ben Brown scored in the first half as Hoopeston Area had a 3-0 halftime lead and would have three goals of his own, breaking the school's record for career goals. Owen Root had a goal while Nick Hofer had a school record five assists and Isaias Diaz and Talen Gredy-Nelson each had one assist.
Derek Drayer had five save in goals for Hoopeston Area, who will play Bloomington Central Catholic on Saturday.
Normal West 6, Danville 1
DANVILLE — The Danville boys soccer team had a halftime lead, but could not hold on as it lost to Normal West 6-1 on Tuesday.
Moise York had the lone goal for the Vikings, who was up 1-0 at halftime, while Tyler Finley had 13 saves.
The Vikings will host Rantoul on Wednesday.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
A-P 2, Hoopeston Area 0
HOOPESTON — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team beat Hoopeston Area 25-10, 25-13 on Tuesday.
Kyla Bullington had eight kills for the Trojans, while Lilly Jameson had 18 assists, Gracie Gordon had three kills and three blocks and Cami Howie had three aces.
The Trojans are 16-9 and 7-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will host Chrisman today. The Cornjerkers are 11-11 and 3-6 in the VVC and will host Watseka today.
Westville 2, Chrisman 0
CHRISMAN — The Westville volleyball team had no problems as they beat Chrisman 25-14, 25-20 on Tuesday.
Jasmyn Meeker had 19 kills for Westville, while Hadley Cox had 14 assists, Ella Miller had eight kills and 10 digs and Lydia Gondzur had 10 assists.
The Tigers will host Schlarman Academy today.
