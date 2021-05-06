MUNCIE — Westville's Abby Sabalaskey has 18 strikeouts and pitched a perfect game as the Tigers beat Oakwood 12-0 on Wednesday.
Desi Darnell had a home run and three RBIs for Westville, while Rylee Jones had three RBIs and Lydia Gondzur, Kierra Cox and Ariel Clarkston each had one RBI.
Karsen Rupp had four strikeouts in the loss for the Comets, who had 10 errors.
The Tigers will travel to Blue Ridge on Friday, while the Comets will play Armstrong-Potomac on Friday.
Bloomington 1, Danville 0
BLOOMINGTON — The Vikings lost a close pitcher's duel to the Purple Raiders.
Saige Keller took the loss for Danville, even though she had eight strikeouts and allowed only one hit. Karli Johnson had the lone hit.
Bloomington's Avery Wapp had 18 strikeouts to get the win and she also didn't give up a hit.
The Vikings will play St. Joseph-Ogden on Friday.
BHRA 7, Milford 2
MILFORD — Laynee Dickison had 11 strikeouts as the Blue Devils beat the BEarcats.
Anniston Myers, Reaghan Dickison and Natalie Clapp each had two hits for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Gada Bryant had a double.
The Blue Devils are 3-2 and will host Salt Fork on Friday.
Mahomet-Seymour 7, Salt Fork 0
CATLIN — Macie Russell had the lone hit for the Storm as they were shutout by the Bulldogs.
Kendyl Hurt took the loss for Salt Fork with six strikeouts in five and 1/3 innings, while Mackenzie Russell had three strikeouts in relief.
North Vermillion 8, Riverton Parke 0
CAYUGA, Ind. — Emily Fitzwater had 10 strikeouts and allowed only one hit as the Falcons beat the Panthers.
Fitzwater also had two RBIs at the plate for North Vermillion, while Callie Naylor and Jenna Bailey each had two hits and a RBI and Cami Pearman and McKenzie Crowder each had one RBI.
The Falcons will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Saturday.
Fountain Central 4, Attica 2
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to get the win over the Red Ramblers.
Maddie Medley and Kendal Rahm each had two hits and a RBI for Fountain Central, while Marley Massey and Audree Brown each had one RBI.
Seeger 10, Covington 1
COVINGTON, Ind. — Shiann Haymaker had an RBI double but the Covington softball team lost to Seeger 10-1 on Tuesday.
Briley Peyton went 2-for-3 for the Trojans, who is 7-8 and will face Riverton Parke in a doubleheader on Saturday.
PREP BASEBALL
BHRA 13, Milford 13
MILFORD — The game between the Blue Devils and the Bearcats battled on and on before it got called with both teams tied up.
Rance Bryant had a home run with four RBIs, while Eric Watson had three RBIs, Tuff Elson had three hits and two RBIs and Anthony Jordan and Asa Ray each had one RBI.
Sawyer Laffoon and Chase Clutteur each had three hits and three RBIs for Milford, while Aaron Banning had four hits and two RBIs and Owen Halpin, Max Cook and Caleb Henning each had one RBI.
The Blue Devils will host Salt Fork on Friday.
Oakwood 3, Westville 0
OAKWOOD — With good pitching, the Comets were able to shut out the Tigers.
Isaiah Ruch pitched six innings with four strikeouts and gave up two hits for Oakwood, while Travis Tiernan pitched the last inning for the save.
Grant Powell had two hits and a RBI for Oakwood, while Dalton Hobick had two hits and Dylan Bensyl had a RBI.
The Comets will play Armstrong-Potomac on Friday.
Seeger 7, Covington 5
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team rallied with five runs in the fourth inning and would hold on to a 7-5 win on Tuesday over Covington.
Nate Hennessey and Nathan Smith each had three hits and a RBI for Seeger, while Caleb Edwards had two RBIs and Khal Stephen had one RBI.
Dane Gerling, Jordan Inman and Aidan Holmes each had one RBI for Covington.
Fountain Central 11, Attica 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team made the most of six hits and five errors from Attica to get a 11-0 win on Tuesday.
Luke Foxworthy had two hits and two RBIs for the Mustangs, while AJ Hall had two RBIs, Colton Robinson and Owen Action each had one RBI.
Lukas Miller got the win on the mound with nine strikeouts.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Peoria Notre Dame 8, Danville 0
DANVILLE — The Irish jumped out to a 7-0 halftime to shut out the Vikings in Big 12 Conference play.
Xitlally Bonilla had 10 saves in goal for Danville, who will face Champaign Central today.
PREP WRESTLING
Westville/GRF 54, BHRAAP 21
BISMARCK — The Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm wrestling team was able to defeat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 54-21 on Tuesday.
Defending state champion Hayden Copass (285), Rylee Edwards (220), Logan Koontz (170) and Hunter Mahaffey (160) were among the Tigers that had pinfall wins.
For the Blue Devils Donnell McClure (152) got a pin, while Isaac Tabels (132) won by decision and Gada Bryant (106) and Taylor Pattison (113) each won by forfeit.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Covington 4, South Vermillion 1
CLINTON, Ind. — The Trojans clinched the Wabash River Conference title by defeating the Wildcats and ending up with an 5-0 conference record.
The doubles teams of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor and Cora Reynolds and Daisy Goeppner won for Covington, while Grace Wright and Nai'a Pettit each had singles wins.
PREP TRACK
BHRA wins Invite
URBANA — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin track teams only won six events out of 32 on Tuesday at the Urbana University High Invitational, but the overall depth of the Blue Devil teams carried them to the combined team title against Uni High and Salt Fork.
On the boys side, Bis-Henn/Ross-Al placed in all 16 events and the Blue Devils had multiple scoring participants in eight of 12 individual events as they won the boys title by 50 points (171-121) over the Salt Fork Storm. Urbana University High (107) was third, Champaign Judah Christian (98) was fourth and Champaign Academy (74) was fifth.
Earning individual titles for the Blue Devils in the boys events included Murphy McCool (400), Eli Mojonnier (1,600) and Nick Garmon (300 hurdles).
In the girls competition, Urbana University High won the title by 31 points over BHRA (158-127), while Salt Fork (122) was third, Judah Christian (57) was fourth and Champaign Academy (28) came in fifth.
Ellyanna Hedgecock was the only individual winner for the Blue Devils in the 3,200 meters, while the other first-place finishes came in the 800 and 1,600 relays.
Salt Fork had three multiple-event winners. On the boys side, Garrett Taylor claimed the shot put (13.41 meters) and the discus (32.82) titles. While in the girls competition, senior Gracie Jesup took home three first-place finishes in the 200 (26.97 seconds), 100 hurdles (15.84) and the long jump (5.03) and Olivia Birge won the shot put (9.45) and the discus (28.63).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
DACC splits in Region 24 DH
DANVILLE — The No. 4 ranked Lady Jaguars lost the first game 9-6, but would rally to a 14-5 win in the second game against Heartland in a Region 24 Tournament series.
In the second game, Taylor Stal and Baylee Parker each had two hits and three RBIs for Danville Area Community College, while Natalie Shuey and Hailey Hunter each had two RBIs and Payten Redman, Kylie Neuman and Danielle Shuey each had one RBI.
Redman, Stal and Ashlynn McTagertt each had one RBI in the first game and Hailee Gifford had two hits.
The series is a best of three series and the final game will be today at 2 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
Pinter misses nationals
SPRINGFIELD — Rylan Wolfe and Nick Pinter entered the final round of the NJCAA Central Division Championship with an opportunity to advance to the NJCAA National Tournament at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Ind.
Unfortunately for the Jaguars, neither player was able to score well enough on Tuesday at the Panther Creek Country Club.
Pinter, a former standout at Westville, shot a final round 3-over 75 to finish with a three-round score of 9-over 225, missing the playoff for the national tournament by 1 shot.
Wolfe, a former standout at Danville High, was 7th after the first two rounds but he shot a 12-over 84 on Tuesday to finish with a three-round score of 15-over 231.
The Jaguars (917) finished fourth in the Central Division, 51 shots behind the Parkland Cobras, who won the team title with a three-round score of 2-over 866.
