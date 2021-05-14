WESTVILLE — Westville pitcher Abby Sabalaskey pitched her third perfect game in a week on Friday as the Tigers beat Heritage 16-0.
Sabalaskey had nine strikeouts on the mound and had two hits and a RBI at the plate for the Tigers. Aubrie Jenkins had two hits and four RBIs, Ariel Clarkston and Halle Douglas each had two RBIs and Lydia Gondzur, Desi Darnell and Haylie George each had one RBI.
The Tigers were coming off a 6-1 loss to Tuscola on Thursday. Darnell had a solo home run for the Tigers, while Sabalaskey and Clarkston each had one hit.
Danville 12, Peoria Richwoods 4
PEORIA — The Vikings rebounded from a close loss on Thursday to beat Peoria Richwoods.
Karli Johnson had two hits with a home run and two RBIs for Danville, while Eve Jessup had two hits and three RBIs, Emmalee Trover had two RBIs and Savanna Rudy, and Ciera Beith each had one RBI. Saige Keller had nine strikeouts on the mound for the win.
The Vikings rebounded from a 3-2 loss to Urbana on Thursday. Trover had two hits and a RBI, while Johnson had one RBI, Rudy had two hits and Keller had seven strikeouts on the mound.
Casey-Westfield 16, Geo-RF 5
CASEY — The Buffaloes saw themselves down 10-0 before scoring a run as they lost in six innings.
Trinity Collins had two RBIs, while Ashlyn Spesard added one RBI for Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Teutopolis 7, Salt Fork 3
TEUTOPOLIS — The Storm took an 2-0 lead in the first, but the Wooden Shoes scored four in the bottom of the inning and would go on to win.
Brynlee Keenran had two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Kendyl Hart had a RBI.
BHRA 17, Iroquois West 2
ALVIN — The Blue Devils cruised toa four inning win over Iroquois West.
Raeghan Dickison had six striekouts on the mound and only gave up two hits to get the win for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Alyvia Jackson, Aniston Myers, and Hannah Howe each had three RBIs
The Blue Devils were coming off a 15-4 win over Heritage on Thursday.
Ella Myers had four hits with three home runs, a triple and six RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Raeghan Dickison got the win with three strikeouts in 4 and 1/3 innings.
Covington 20, Oakwood 0
MUNCIE — The Covington softball team had 19 hits as they beat Oakwood 20-0 in five innings on Thursday.
Tyra Hammer went 4-for-4 with two home runs and six RBIs for the Trojans, while Emily Holycross went 4-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs, Elli Williamson had three hits and Holly Linville, Shiann Haymaker and winning pitcher Briley Peyton each had two hits and a RBI.
Fountain Central sweeps N. Montgomery
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Mustangs won the first gam 18-0 and the second game 15-6 against North Montgomery.
Kacey Kirkpatrick had 12 strikeouts on the mound in the first game and had five hits with six RBIs, while Thaylynn Babb, Chloe Golia, Shelby Marshall and Kendal Rahm each had two RBIs.
In the second game, Kirkpatrick had five RBIs, while Maddie Medley had four RBIs and Marshall had three hits and three RBIs.
PREP BASEBALL
Unity 10, Westville 0
TOLONO — The Tigers only had three hits as they lost to the Rockets.
Bryce Burnett, Kamden Maddox and Luke Johnson each had one hit for Westville.
Milford 17, Hoopeston Area 4
MILFORD — The Bearcats had 10 hits as they beat the Cornjerkers in five innings.
Sawyer Laffoon had three hits with five RBIs for Milford, while Adin Portwood had two hits and two RBIs, Nicholas Warren had two RBIs and Nick McKinley, Luke McCabe and Carson Shields each had one RBI.
Nick Hofer, Derek Drayer and Gavin Montez each had one RBI for Milford.
Oakwood 9, Mahomet-Seymour 6
OAKWOOD — With the game tied at four, the Oakwood baseball team would pull away with two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to beat Mahomet-Seymour 9-6 on Thursday.
Matthew Miller had two hits and two RBIs for Oakwood, while Travis Tiernan had two RBIs, Josh Young had two hits and a RBI and winning pitcher Dalton Hobick, Isaiah Ruch, Koby Fletcher and Griffin Trees each had one RBI.
Seeger 15, Faith Christian 2
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team had eight hits and took advantage of six Faith Christian errors as the Patriots won 15-2 on Thursday.
Cade Walker had two hits and three RBIs for the Patriots, while Christian Holland had two hits and a RBI and Nathan Smith, Nick Turner, Khal Stephen, Nate Hennessey and Jameson Sprague each had one RBI.
Clinton Prairie 13, Fountain Central 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team only had three hits as they lost to Clinton Prairie in five innings.
Losing Carson Eberly had two of the Mustangs' hits while Nicholas Swenson had one hit.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Normal West 6, Danville 1
NORMAL — The Danville girls soccer team went on the road on Thursday and lost 6-1 to Normal West in Big 12 Conference action.
Lilly Kelly scored the lone goal for the Vikings, while Ava Towne had the assist.
Aniya Parker had 10 saves for Danville, who is 2-6 and 1-4 in the Big 12 and will face Arthur Christian on Monday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Covington 3, LCC 2
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team went to 12-1 for the season on Wednesday with a 3-2 win over Lafayette Central Catholic.
Grace Wright and Na'ia Pettit won in singles for the Trojans, while the doubles team of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor went to 15-0 in the season with an 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-0 win.
PREP BOYS TRACK
Danville eighth in meet
BLOOMINGTON — The Danville boys track team took eighth in the Bloomington Purple Raider Invitational on Thursday.
Davari Boyd won the long jump at 5.88 meters for Danville, while Eric Turner took second in the 110 hurdles (15.21) and 300 hurdles (41.08).
PREP WRESTLING
BHRAAP sweeps at Rantoul
RANTOUL — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team beat host Rantoul 45-18 and Champaign Central on a tie-breaker after wrestling to a 30-30 tie.
Braxton Wilson saw action in both matches at 220 pounds and would win on decision at Rantoul and by pin against Champaign Central. Issac Tabels (132) and Jacob Darby (285)each had a win on the mat and a forfeit win, while Brendan Whitney and Taylor Pattison won both matches by forfeit and Donnell McClure (152) and Christian Walton (170) each won one match by forfeit.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
DACC splits with ICC
EAST PEORIA — After a 14-6 loss in the first game, the Jaguars rallied for a 10-0 win in the second game against the Cougars.
CJ Backer pitched a no-hitter with eight strikeouts for Danville Area Community College in the second game, while Jonathan Latham had two hits with a home run and three RBIs, Dawson Johns and Andy Bunton each had two RBIS and Jake Andriole, Luke Barnes and Kyle Bartman each had one RBI.
In the first game, Johnson ahd two home runs with three RBIs, while Latham had a two-run home run and Kyle Bartman had a RBI.
