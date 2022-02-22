FITHIAN — The Oakwood boys basketball team took a great start and went on to a 47-28 win over Westville in an IHSA Class 2A regional opener on Saturday.
Dalton Hobick had 15 points to lead the Comets, who had a 13-4 first quarter lead and was up 17-10 at halftime, while Gaven Clouse had 13 and Josh Young added 12.
Bryce Burnett had 13 points to lead the Tigers, while Kamden Maddox had seven and Quentin Bina added five.
The Comets will travel to Tolono on Wednesday to play St. Joseph-Ogden.
Salt Fork 85, Urbana University 72
JAMAICA — The first round of the IHSA Class 1A playoffs was a good time for Garrett Taylor to have a career-high in points.
Taylor had 40 points as Salt Fork would get a 85-72 win over Urbana University High on Saturday.
Blake Norton had 21 points for the Storm, who had a 43-30 halftime lead, while Colden Earles had 10 and Jameson Remole added nine points.
The Storm will now travel to Champaign on Wednesday to play Decatur Lutheran, who beat Armstrong-Potomac 81-53 on Saturday.
Geo-RF 71, Judah Christian 60
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm boys basketball team made the most of hosting a first round IHSA Class 1A regional game on Saturday with a 71-60 win over Judah Christian.
Cale Steinbaugh had 30 points to lead the Buffaloes, who had a 38-24 halftime lead, while Jace Bina and Kaden Mingee each had 17 points and Cameron Steinbaugh added seven.
The Buffaloes will move on to semifinal action on Wednesday in Champaign against St. Thomas More.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
First Baptist wins IACS title
EAST MOLINE — The Danville First Baptist junior high boys basketball team completed its season by winning the IACS state tournament on Saturday.
The Knights beat the East Moline Christian 48-20 in the final after beating Rockford Cathedral Baptist 51-27.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNLV 71, Colorado St. 51
LAS VEGAS — Danville native Kendle Moore had four points with five rebounds but the Rams lost to the Runnin Rebels on Saturday.
Colorado State is 21-4 and 11-4 in the Mountain West and will face Wyoming on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in a game that will be shown on CBS Sports Network.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Mercer 71, Furman 64
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Danville native Erin Houpt had 22 points to lead the Bears to a road win on Saturday.
Mercer is 19-6 and 12-1 in the Southern Conference and will face Samford on Saturday.
Murray State 69, UT-Martin 56
MARTIN, Tenn. — Oakwood native Katelyn Young had 22 points with 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks as the Racers won on the road on Saturday.
Murray State is 20-4 and 12-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference and will face Belmont on Thursday.
Belmont 88, SIUE 50
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Danville native Mikala Hall had seven points with five rebounds and three steals, but the Cougars lost to Belmont on Saturday.
SIUE is 10-17 and 6-10 in the OVC and will face Austin Peay on Thursday.
Dayton 48, Fordham 47
BRONX, N.Y. — Schlarman Academy grad Capria Brown had three points and two rebounds as the Flyers held off the Rams to get the win on Saturday.
Dayton is 21-4 and 12-1 in the Atlantic 10 and will face St. Joseph's on Wednesday.
Oakland 58, Purdue-Ft. Wayne 54
ROCHESTER, Mich. — Schlarman grad Sydney Gouard had one point with eight rebounds as the Golden Grizzlies won at home on Saturday.
Oakland is 12-13 overall and 10-8 in the Horizon League and will face Northern Kentucky on Thursday.
Tarleton St. 65, Chicago St. 51
STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Schlarman Academy grad Janiah Newell had three points with three assists but the Cougars lost on the road on Saturday.
Chicago State is 4-19 overall and 3-11 in the WAC and will face Grand Canyon University on Thursday.
St. Joseph's 57, Geo. Washington 34
PHILADELPHIA — Schlarman Academy grad Sierra Bell had seven points with five rebounds, but the Colonials lost to the Hawks on Sunday.
George Washington is 11-15 overall and 4-9 in the Atlantic 10 and will take on Davidson on Wednesday.
Green Bay 71, IUPUI 56
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Fountain Central grad Macee Williams had 18 points with eight rebounds and two steals, but the Jaguars lost on the road on Saturday.
IUPUI drops to 19-6 and 16-4 in the Horizon League and will face Youngstown State on Thursday.
SPHL HOCKEY
Bobcats lose two to Rivermen
DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats lost a 3-2 overtime game to the Peoria Rivermen at home on Friday and then lost to the Rivermen again, 4-1, on Saturday.
The Bobcats scored the first goal of the game on Friday and tied the game late in regulation.
Aaron Ryback and Connor Graham each had a goal and a assist for Vermilion County, while Wyatt Noskey had an assist and Chase Perry had 33 saves in goal.
On Saturday, Ryback had the lone goal for the Bobcats, while Graham and Ray Pigozzi each had a assist and Perry had 37 saves in goal.
The Bobcats will be in action today, when they will face the Evansville Thunderbolts in a special 10 a.m. game.
