OAKWOOD — Nothing was going to stop the Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team from winning the Vermilion Valley Conference title on Thursday, especially Hoopeston Area.
While the Cornjerkers scored the first goal of the game, the Comets scored the rest in a 7-1 win to take the VVC title outright for the first tine in program history.
Cameron Zorns scored the first goal of the game for Hoopeston Area on a assist from Talan Gredy-Nelson 30 minutes into the first half, but Brody Taflinger and Reef Pacot scored to give the Comets a 2-1 halftime lead.
In the second half, Pacot, Jacob Pricer, Grant Powell, Saul Carrillo and Daniel Betzwiser each scored goals. Taflinger and Powell each had two assist, while Pacot and Ty Smoot each had one assist.
Joshua Ruch had two saves in goal for the Comets, who are 15-3-2 and 10-0 in the VVC. Owen Root had five saves while Dylan Judy had one for the Cornjerkers.
Geo-RF/Westville 3, BHRA 1
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville boys soccer team started early and was able to beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3-1 on Thursday.
Luke Barney had two goals for the Buffaloes, who scored all of their goals in the first half, while Simonas Ankstatis scored a goal and Nathan Blue, Easton Barney and Ryley Heck each had an assist.
Evan Cole scored the lone goal for the Blue Devils in the second half with Hayden Rice getting the assist.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Fountain Central 5, Greencastle 0
GREENCASTLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys tennis team prepared for the Wabash River Conference Tournament on Thursday with a 5-0 win over Greencastle.
Skyler Hoagland Gabe McCollum and Noah Armstrong won in singles for the Mustangs, while the teams of Lukas Miller and Koby Wolf and Wes Jackson and Brayden Prickett each won in doubles.
The Mustangs will now host the WRC Tournament, which starts today and will end on Monday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Danville 9, Urbana 0
URBANA — After shutting out Schlarman Academy on Wednesday, the Danville High girls tennis team got its second straight shut out on Thursday, 9-0, over Urbana.
Lexi Ellis, Anna Houpt, Josie Hotsinpiller, Cici Brown, Reese Rundle and Brooklynn Behrens each had singles wins, while the teams of Ellis and Houpt, Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne and Rundle and Brown each won doubles matches.
The Vikings will stay on the road today to play Normal West.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Salt Fork 2, Geo-RF 0
CATLIN — The Salt Fork volleyball team was able to beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-17, 25-23 in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Thursday.
Kendyl Hurt had 14 kills, Alexa Jamison had 18 assists and Kendall Cooley added 17 digs for the Storm, who will travel to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Monday.
Jasmine Ray had five kills and five assists for the Buffaloes, while J'Lynn Waltz had four kills, four aces and 16 digs. Addison Spesard had three kills and nine assists and Sierra Cunningham had four blocks. Geo-RF will host Watseka on Tuesday.
Watseka 2, Schlarman 0
WATSEKA — The Schlarman Academy volleyball team hit the road and would lose to Watseka 25-14, 25-20.
The Hilltoppers will play Hoopeston Area on Tuesday.
BHRA 2, Iroquois West 0
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils cruised to a 25-7, 25-11 win over the Raiders on Thursday.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will host Fountain Central on Monday.
Milford 2, Hoopeston Area 1
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team got the first set win against Milford, but the Bearcats would go on to win 16-25, 25-12, 25-16 on Thursday.
Kaitlynn Lange had seven kills and Charissa Johnson had two aces and four blocks for the Cornjerkers, who will face Rantoul on Monday.
Westville 2, Eisenhower 0
WESTIVLLE — The Westville volleyball team were able to beat Decatur Eisenhower 25-9, 25-17 on Thursday in non-conference action.
Ella Miller had 13 kills for the Tigers, while Lainey Wichtowski had 21 assists and Lilly Meeker had four kills and three aces.
The Tigers will host Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Monday.
JR. HIGH SOFTBALL
Reed-Custer 12, Westville 4
NORMAL — The Wildcats' run in the IESA Class 2A softball tournament ended early as they lost to Reed-Custer.
Peyton Sabalaskey, Gwen Bennett and Dannika Hamer each had two hits for Westville, while Hamer and Addison Briggs each had one RBI.
The Wildcats end the season at 14-2.
Base Ball
Voles cancel match
DANVILLE — The Vermilion Voles Vintage Base Ball Club announced that it has cancelled a match that was scheduled for today at Kennekuk County Park.
The Voles will next play on Oct. 2 in Huntingburg, Ind.
