GEORGETOWN — With two goals in the second half, the Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team were able to beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 2-1 on Tuesday.
Brody Taflinger scored on a penalty kick to tie the game for the Comets, while Ethan Merritt had the game-winning goal on an assist by Macen Phillips.
Jakob Rupp had a save in goal for the Comets, who are 4-2 and 3-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference
Ean Jones scored the first goal of the game for the Buffaloes, while Matthew Darling had 10 saves in goal.
Hoopeston Area 6, Schlarman 0
DANVILLE — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team shut out Schlarman Academy 6-0 on Tuesday.
Owen Root had three goals all in the second half for the Cornjerkers, who were only up 1-0 after the first half. Dallas Sheppard had two goals, Gavin Monte had one goal, Talan Nelson-Gredy had two assists and Harrison Woods had one assist.
Root was also the winning goal keeper as he and Brayden Walder kept the shut out for the Cornjerkers, who are 3-1 and 2-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Seeger sweeps home meet
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger cross country teams were able to turn away Lafayette Central Catholic and Benton Central on Tuesday.
In the boys meet, Ethan Guminski won the individual title for the Patriots, who had a team score of 30 to beat out Lafayette Central Catholic's 33, with a time of 18 minutes, 9 seconds.
Nate Odle was third at 19:29, Jack Puterbaugh was sixth at 20:13 and Landon Dispennette was ninth at 21:05.
Hadessah Austin won the girls race with a time of 20:10 as Seeger had 18 points to beat Benton Central's 42. Caleigh Purcell was second at 2:45 and Hayden Frodge was third at 23:21 and Adara Austin was fifth at 23:35.
PREP BOYS GOLF
BHRA wins triangular
DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys golf team was able to get past Salt Fork and Westville at Harrison Park Golf Course on Tuesday.
Jordan Johnson and Tyson Smith each had a 44 for the Blue Devils, who had a score of 183, while Cooper Carpenter carded a 45 and Ayden Golden had a 50.
Kendal Shults won medalist honors with a 43 for the Storm, who had a 193, while Amelia Birge had a 46, Cooper Burton shot a 49 and Hayden Knight had a 55.
Austin Shannon had a 56 for the Tigers, who had a score of 236, while Noah Atwood had a 57, Ben Johnson had a 59 and Gavin Long had a 64.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm had two golfers there with Landon Heck getting a 50 and Ross Berry getting a 52. Oakwood also had two golfers in Alex Silna, who had a 70 and Tristan Wenzelman, who had a 76.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Westville third in meet
SHELDON — The Westville girls golf team was third in a quadrangular meet with Prairie Central, Watseka and Milford on Tuesday at Shewami Golf Course.
Katelyn Callahan had a 64 to lead the Tigers, who had a 267 as a team, with Faith Van Camp getting a 65, Piper Heiser had a 66 and Mackenzie Wright had a 72.
Prairie Central won the meet with a team score of 203 and Watseka's Jasmine Essington had a 39 for medalist honors.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Fountain Central 5, S. Vermillion 0
CLINTON, Ind. — Gabe McCollum, Skyler Hoagland and Ayden Batchelor won in singles as the Mustangs swept the Wildcats.
The doubles teams of Noah Armstrong and Koby Wolf and Wes Jackson and Brayden Prickett each won for Fountain Central. who is 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Wabash River Conference and will host Danville (Ind.) today.
N. Montgomery 3, Covington 2
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington boys tennis team did not have enough to beat North Montgomery in a 3-2 loss on Tuesday.
Urban Roarks and Carson Schaeffer each won in singles for the Trojans, who are 2-6 and will play at Parke Heritage on Thursday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Schlarman 5, St. Joe-Ogden 4
DANVILLE — The Hilltoppers did just enough to get past the Spartans at the Danville Tennis Center.
Maya Jenny, Evy Kelsey and Teresa La each won in singles for Schlarman Academy, while the teams of Jenny and Kelsey and La and Anna Lehmann won in doubles.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Geo-RF 2, Paris 0
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team slid past visiting Paris 27-25, 25-17 on Tuesday.
Milee Ellis had five kills, three blocks, four digs and two aces for the Buffaloes, while Sophia Loucks had five kills, Addison Spesard had four kills, four digs and two aces and Rubyrae Fraser Soule had 13 assists and a ace.
The Buffaloes are 4-6 overall and will face Milford on Thursday.
BHRA 2, Heritage 0
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team cruised to a 25-17, 25-11 win over Heritage on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils are 5-1 and will face Oakwood on Thursday.
Hoopeston Area 2, St. Anne 0
ST. ANNE — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team was able to beat St. Anne 25-14, 28-26 on Tuesday in non-conference action.
Kaitlynn Lange and Charissa Johnson each had seven kills for the Cornjerkers, who will host Westville on Thursday.
Covington 3, Parke Heritage 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team swept to a 25-14, 25-10, 25-18 win over Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
Maddix Minick had 11 kills and two blocks, Alex Sutherlin had 10 kills and eight digs, Brooke Rottman had three kills, three blocks and 10 digs and Peyton Brown had 11 digs, two aces and 26 assists.
The Trojans are 10-2 and 3-0 in the Wabash River Conference and will host South Vermillion on Thursday.
