When the final match was called at the IHSA Class 1A sectional at Carterville, Oakwood/Salt Fork still had a good amount from the team still going.
Reef Pacot (145 pounds) and Bryson Capansky (152) each won individual titles for the Storm, while Tyler Huchel (113) and Pedro Rangel (126) each took second and Carter Chambliss (132) ended up fourth
Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm was also in Carterville and had two make the cut as Craig Johnson went to 20-1 by winning at 182, while Houston Bryant was fourth at 152.
In the Class 2A sectional at Highland, Phil Shaw IV took second at 182 and will be the only Danville wrestler to go to state.
In a Class 1A regional at Clinton, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will also have one wrestler go on as Hunter Wilson ended up second at 285 to go to 47-2.
Hoopeston Area will also have one wrestler move on as Angel Zamora ended up third at 160.
All of the wrestlers that advance will start action on Thursday at the State Farm Center at Champaign.
BHRA 60, Bloomington 53
DANVILLE — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team started the WatchFire Classic on Saturday with a 60-53 win over Bloomington.
Ayden Ingram had 25 points to lead the Blue Devils, who had a 25-24 halftime lead, while Isaiah Tidwell had 16 and Brett Meidel had 12 points.
The Blue Devils return to action today, when they travel to Westville.
New Berlin 42, Salt Fork 35
RIVERTON — The Salt Fork boys basketball team took part in the Riverton Shootout on Saturday and lost to New Berlin 42-35.
Garrett Taylor had 14 points for the Storm, who had a 16-14 halftime lead, while Blake Hettmansberger had seven, Blake Norton had six and Jameson Remole added five.
The Storm will face Schlarman Academy today.
BHRA 55, Salt Fork 50
BISMARCK — In a rematch of the Vermilion County Tournament Championship on Friday, the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team once again found a way to beat Salt Fork.
The Blue Devils were only up 25-23 at halftime, but would hold off the Storm to win 55-50.
Ayden Ingram had 21 points to lead BHRA, while Micah Stanford had 14and Brett Meidel added 13.
Garrett Taylor had 23 points to lead the Storm, while Jameson Remole had 13 and Blake Norton added 11.
Fountain Cent. 62, Southmont 44
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — With some special guest in attendance, the Fountain Central boys basketball team took care of business on Saturday.
The 1973 Fountain Central sectional championship team were honored as the current team beat Southmont 62.44.
Will Harmon had 30 points for the Mustangs, while Issac Gayler had 11 points, Mason Larkin had nine and Koby Wolf added six.
The Mustangs will host North Vermillion on Friday.
Oakwood 66, Schlarman 55
FITHIAN — The Oakwood boys basketball team fought back from an early deficit to beat Schlarman Academy 66-55 on Friday.
Alec Harrison had 27 points to lead the Comets, who was down 17-10 after the first quarter, but battled to take a 28-26 halftime lead, while Tanner Pichon had 16 and Dalton Hobick had 12 points.
CL Dye had 29 points for the Hilltoppers, while Jerry Reed had 16 points and Peyton Kuemmerle added seven.
The Comets will face Notre Dame De LaSalette on Tuesday, while the Hilltoppers will face Salt Fork on Tuesday.
Hoopeston Area 75, Geo-RF 48
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 75-48 on Senior Night on Friday.
Preston VanDeVeer had 22 points to lead the Cornjerkers, while Anthony Zamora had 15, Owen Root had 11, Wyatt Eisenmann and Trenton Montez had nine and Kendrick Sigerill added four.
The Cornjerkers will end the season on Tuesday against Chrisman.
Seeger 72, Covington 39
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington boys basketball team lost 72-39 to Seeger on Friday in Wabash River Conference action.
Coye Ferguson had 13 points to lead the Trojans who were down 34-19 at halftime, while Duncan Keller had 11 points.
Covington also played Clinton Prairie on Saturday and lost 46-29. Austin Stein had 12 points to lead the team, while Urban Roarks had six and Ferguson and Dane Gerling each had four points.
A-P 61, Schlarman 5
ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team rolled to a 61-5 win over Schlarman in an IHSA Class 1A regional.
Brynn Spencer had 13 points to lead the Trojans, while Lily Jameson had 12, Kyla Bullington had 11 and Zoe Turner and Cami Saltsgaver each had nine points.
Emma Myers led the Hilltoppers with three points, while Madi Watson added two.
The Trojans faced Salt Fork in a regional semifinal on Monday.
Geo-RF 47, Chrisman 24
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team won their IHSA Class 1A regional matchup 47-24 over Chrisman on Saturday.
J’Lynn Waltz had 12 points to lead the Buffaloes, while Kendall Roberts had 10, Sierra Cunningham and Bryleigh Collom each had six and Addie Spesard had five points.
Adaelyn Miller had nine points to lead the Cardinals, while Taylor Jones added four points.
The Buffaloes faced Tuscola in Monday’s semifinals at Salt Fork High School.
DACC 76, ICC 66
DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College men’s basketball team made sure to keep the eyes on the present on Saturday.
With Wednesday’s game with Parkland coming up, the Jaguars handled business on Saturday with a 76-66 win over Illinois Central College.
Ramalle Arnold had 22 points to lead the Jaguars, while Kendall Taylor had 16 points, Stephen Atkinson had 13 points with 10 rebounds, and Dameriz Merriweather had 11 points.
The Jaguars can now focus Wednesday’s game with the Cobras that will start at 7:30 p.m. at Mary Miller Gym.
DACC 75, ICC 69
DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College women’s basketball team got past Illinois Central College 75-69 on Saturday.
Alexus Mobley had 20 points with six assists, five rebounds and four steals for the Lady Jaguars, while, Candela Nevares had 15 points and seven rebounds, Nevaeh Reaves had 10 points with four assists and Brianna Hamilton, Sahara Kubwalo and Rylee Dowers each had eight points.
The Lady Jaguars will host Parkland College on Wednesday.
No. 8 Maryland 82, Illinois 71
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Makira Cook had 29 points to go over the 1,000-point mark, but the Illini lost to the Terrapins on Sunday.
Jada Peebles had 17 points off the bench for Illinois, while Brynn Shoup-Hill had 11 points and eight rebounds, Adalia McKenzie had 10 points and Kendall Bostic had nine rebounds.
The Illini will play Penn State on Sunday at the State Farm Center.
