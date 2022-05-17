OAKWOOD — The first round of a Class 2A regional at Oakwood City Park saw a back and forth offensive battle.
The Oakwood baseball team were down 14-8 going into the final inning and scored four runs but could not finish the comeback and lost 14-12 to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Monday.
Travis Tiernan had two hits and three RBIs for the Comets while Josh Young had two doubles and two RBIs, Bryson Myers and Brody Taflinger each had tow RBIs, Josh Ruch had a RBI, Grant Powell had three hits and a RBI and Dalton Hobick had three hits.
GRFC 18, Judah Christian 0
GEORGETOWN — Cale Steinbaugh had a home run and had four RBIs as the Buffaloes cruised to a win in a Class 1A regional.
Kaden Mingee had seven strikeouts on the mound for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and had three hits and three RBIs, Cameron Steinbaugh had two triples and two RBIs, Brayden Nale had three hits and a RBI and Noah Keller, Carson Collom and Trenton Ryan each had one RBI.
Blue Ridge 7, Schlarman 6
DANVILLE — The Hilltoppers tied things up in the fifth inning, but the Knights scored in the top of the ninth to move on in a Class 1A regional.
Dillon Hemker and Noah Berryman each had two RBIs for Schlarman Academy, while Adam Watson had two hits and a RBI, Wrigley O'Brien had a RBI and Jason Craig had two hits.
Clifton Central 12, Hoopeston Area 5
CLIFTON — The Cornjerkers found themselves down 8-0 in the first inning and could not recover in an IHSA Class 2A regional.
Ryker Small had a home run and two RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Wyatt Eisenmann had three hits and a RBI, Derek Drayer had a RBI and Grant Morgan had two hits.
Fountain Central 22, Attica 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs had 13 hits as they beat the Red Ramblers in four innings.
Luke Foxworthy had a grand slam and four RBIs for Fountain Central, while Owen Acton had five RBIs, Kyle Slinker and Cole Garbison each had three hits and three RBIs and Lukas Miller, Michael Geller, Taden Dahl, Noah Armstrong and Zach Guerin each had one RBI.
Seeger 12, Faith Christian 1
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Down 1-0, the Patriots scored 10 runs in the fourth to get the five-inning win.
Drew Holland and Peyton Reynolds each had two hits and three RBIs and Caleb Edwards and Nick Turner each had two hits and two RBIs for Seeger.
PREP SOFTBALL
Mahomet-Seymour 6, Danville 0
MAHOMET — The Vikings could only get three hits as they lost to the Bulldogs.
Maya Gagnon had two hits with a double for Danville while Kaleah Bellik had a hit.
Salt Fork 13, Heritage 3
CATLIN — The Storm had 11 hits as they beat the Hawks in a IHSA Class 1A regional.
Kendyl Hurt had 14 strikeouts on the mound for Salt Fork, while Kailey Frischkorn had two hits and four RBIs, Macie Russell and Karlie Cain each had two hits and two RBIs and Kenzie Childs, Hadley Pierce, Rachel Feinstein and Ava Benjamin each had one RBI.
Geo-RF 26, Chrisman 2
GEORGETOWN — The Buffaloes had 19 hits as they beat the Cardinals in an IHSA regional.
Lilli Hutson had three hits and four RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Claire Renaker had three hits with a home run and three RBIs, Bailee Whittaker, Aubrey Roberson and Chloe Winslow each had two hits and three RBIs, J'Lynn Waltz had two hits and two RBIs, Ashlyn Spesard had two RBIs and Makaelyn Lagacy and Trinity Collins each had one RBI.
Hoopeston Area 10, Iroquois West 0
HOOPESTON — Logan Watson had two hits and two RBIs as the Cornjerkers shut out the Raiders.
Peyton Armstrong, Alexa Bailey and Brylie Cox each had two hits and one RBI for Hoopeston Area, while winning pitcher Maddie Barnes, Riley Miller and Macy Warner each had one RBI.
Pana 9, BHRA 3
PANA — The Blue Devils had six hits, but saw their season end in an IHSA Class 2A regional.
Draycee Nelson had two hits and two RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Ella Myers had two hits.
Marshall 17, Oakwood 2
MARSHALL — The Comets saw themselves down 8-1 in the first inning and could not recover in a four-inning loss in a IHSA Class 1A regional.
Alaina Rothwell had an RBI for Oakwood, while Karsen Rupp had a double.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Fountain Central wins WRC title
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs beat out the rest for the team title at the Wabash River Conference Tennis Tournament.
Lillie Fishero won the singles title for Fountain Central, beating teammate Angela Gonzalez 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals and teammate Haley Webb 6-1, 6-3 in the final.
In doubles, Covington's Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor won their second WRC title in a row with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Fountain Central's Emily Jimenez and Alydia Mellady in the final.
