OAKWOOD — The Oakwood baseball team busted the game open with eight runs in the fifth inning as the Comets beat Schlarman Academy 10-3 on Monday.
Grant Powell and Matthew Miller each had two hits and two RBIs for the Comets, while Bryson Myers and Chase Harrison each had one RBI. Winning pitcher Travis Tiernan had two hits at the plate and four strikeouts on the mound.
Ricky Soderstrom had two RBIs for the Hilltoppers and had five strikeouts on the mound in a losing effort while Jerrius Atkinson had two hits.
The Comets host North Vermillion today while the Hilltoppers will travel to Hoopeston Area on Friday.
BHRA 4, Iroquois West 0
GILMAN — Caden Keleminic gave up one hit and had 11 strikeouts as the Blue Devils beat Iroquois West.
Enrique Rangel, Chaz Dubois, Cruz Dubois and Amani Stanford each had one RBI for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, who will host Prairie Central today.
Hoopeston Area 9, Watseka 0
HOOPESTON — Mason Rush had four strikeouts in six innings as the Cornjerekers were able to shutout the Warriors.
Zach Huchel, Grant Morgan and Cole Miller each had two RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Keygan Field had a RBI.
Salt Fork 11, Cissna Park 0
CISSNA PARK — The Storm scored five runs in the first inning and did not look back as they won in six innings.
Derrek Richards had two hits with three RBIs, while Brayden Maskel had two hits and two RBIs, Jameson Remole and Pedro Rangel each had two hits and Blake Norton had nine strikeouts on the mound.
The Storm is 11-6 and 5-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Westville 3, Milford 2
MILFORD — The Tigers scored in the top of the ninth to get past the Bearcats.
Landon Haurez had two hits with all three RBIs for Westville and had nine strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings on the mound, while Ethan McMasters and winning pitcher Kamden Maddox each had two hits. Maddox had six strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.
Adin Portwood had the lone RBI for Milford.
ALAH 9, Geo-RF 7
ARTHUR — The Buffaloes took a road loss to Atwood-Hammond/Arthur-Lovington on Saturday.
Jackson Pratt had two RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm while Cameron Steinbaugh had three hits, Jase Latoz had two hits and a RBI and Brayden Nale had a RBI.
Benton Central 15, Fountain Central 10
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs were up 10-9, but Benton Central scored six runs in the seventh to get the win.
Luke Foxworthy had three hits and two RBIs for Fountain Central, while Kyle Slinker had three hits and one RBI, Lukas Miller had two RBIs, Nolan Acton had two hits and a RBI and Cole Garbison and Owen Acton each had one RBI.
The Mustangs were coming off a tough doubleheader against Peru on Saturday. Fountain Central lost the first game 16-5 as Owen Acton had three RBIs and Slinker had two hits. The Mustangs lost the second game 14-3 as Brayden Prickett had a RBI.
North Central 5, N. Vermillion 3
FARMERSBURG, Ind. — The Falcons took a 2-0 lead in the third inning, but could not hold on to that lead as they lost on the road.
Brody Rice had two hits and a solo home run for North Vermillion, while Aidan Hinchee had a double.
PREP SOFTBALL
Danville 15, Richwoods 8
PEORIA — The Lady Vikings had 15 hits in a 15-8 win over Peoria Richwoods on Saturday.
KaLeah Bellik had three hits with a home run and three RBIs for Danville, while winning pitcher Kendall Rannebarger had two hits and four RBIs, Cheyenne Walls had two hits and a RBI, Payton Beith had two hits and a RBI and Maya Gagnon had two hits.
The Vikings followed that up on Monday with a 4-1 loss to Champaign Centennial. Bellik had three hits with an double.
Salt Fork 19, Chrisman 0
CHRISMAN — The Storm had 11 hits as they beat the Cardinals in four innings.
Hadley Pierce had four RBIs for Salt Fork, while Macie Russell and Kendyl Hurt each had two hits and two RBIs, winning pitcher Karlie Cain and Braelyn Henthorn each had two RBIs and Alexa Jamison, Karli McGee, Ava Ringstrom, Kenzie Childs and Sailor Pacot each had one RBI.
The Storm was coming off a split with Marshall on Saturday. Salt Fork lost the first game 16-4 as Jamison had two hits and a RBI and Ringstrom had two hits.
In the second game, the Storm won 5-2 as Jamison had a home run and three RBIs, while winning pitcher Hurt had two hits and two RBIs and Ringstrom had two hits.
Westville 2, Milford 0
MILFORD — Abby Sabalaskey had 14 strikeouts and gave up only two hits as the Tigers beat the Bearcats.
Jazmyn Bennett and Laney Cook each had a RBI for Westville, while Ariel Clarkston and Lilly Kiesel each had two hits.
The Tigers are 16-2 and will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin today.
BHRA 19, Iroquois West 3
GILMAN — The Blue Devils had 14 hits as they were able to beat Iroquois West in six innings.
Ava Acton had three hits and three RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Draycee Nelson had two hits and two RBIs, Natalie Clapp had three hits and one RBI and Raeghan Dickison, Addyson Wallace, Ella Acton, Mikayla Cox and Mayzee Myers each had one RBI.
Eva Ronto had seven strikeouts on the mound for the Blue Devils.
Watseka 13, Hoopeston Area 6
HOOPESTON — The Cornjerkers were edged out by the Warriors at home on Monday.
Alexa Bailey had a home run and two RBIs for Hoopeston Area, while Macy Warner and Maddie Barnes each had two hits and Aubreyana Inman and Melina Vogel each had a RBI.
Southmont 12, Covington 2
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Trojans had two hits as they lost on the road to the Mounties.
Karma Kingery had a RBI for Covington, while Tyra Hammer and Alex Sutherlin each had a hit.
The Trojans were coming off a 12-2 win over North Montgomery on Friday. Haley Holycross had three RBIs, while Emma Holycross had three hits and two RBIs, Sutherlin, Hammer and Elli Williamson each had two hits and a RBI and Kourtney Hooks and Lauryn Kempen each had one RBI.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Fountain Central 8th at invite
CRAWFORIDSVILLE, Ind. — The Mustangs took eighth out of nine teams at the Southmont Invite on Saturday.
Jaylin Payne shot a 91 for Fountain Central, while Wes Jackson had a 92, Kam Krug had a 98 and Lincoln Hoffa shot a 132.
The Mustangs then played Southmont and lost 164-209. Payne shot a 46 while Jackson had a 48, Krug scored a 54 and Hoffa had a 64.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Fountain Central 5, Attica 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Haley Webb, Alydia Mellady and Josie Harshbarger each had wins in singles as the Mustangs beat the Red Ramblers.
The doubles teams of Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett and Kendall Eberly and Laney Hoagland each won for Fountain Central.
Covington 4, Parke Heritage 1
COVINGTON, Ind. — Halle Grady and Kendall Shumaker won in singles as the Trojans beat the Wolves.
The doubles teams of Addison Streuer and Lily Hacquet and Trinity Cope and Isabella Lynch also won for Covington, who is 4-2 and 3-1 in the Wabash River Conference.
PREP TRACK
BHRA girls win invite
GIBSON CITY — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin won the team title at the Lady Falcon Invite on Friday.
Natalie Thomason won the high jump for the Blue Devils (1.50m) over teammate Ella McFarland (1.45), while Amber-Christine Reed won the long jump (4.91m), Claire Dixon won the triple jump (10.06), Reis McFarland was second in the discus (27.03) and fourth in shot put (9.39) and Aubrey Peters was second in the 300 hurdles (52.07) and third in the 100 hurdles (18.37).
In relays, the 800 team of Peters, Thomason, Nevaeh Scott and Reed won in 1:52.22, and the SMR 1,600 team of Emily Dice, Scott, Thomason and Potter won in 4:42.23 and the 400 team of Peters, Ella McFarland, Scott and Reed was second in 52.73.
Hoopeston Area was sixth with Bre Crose winning the 100 (12.66) and 200 (26.53) dashes.
BHRA boys third at Unity
TOLONO — The Blue Devils took third on Saturday at the Unity Boys Invitational.
Ayden Ingram won in the high jump for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (1.88m) while the 1,600 relay team of Ingram, Murphy McCool, Isaiah Tidwell and Damien Allison won in 3:31.18. Michael Hackman was second in the 200 (22.85) while McCool was third in the 400 (52.29) and fourth in the 100 (11.33).
Hoopeston Area was 15th with Hunter Cannon taking fourth in the shot put (13.04m) and Oakwood was 16th with Bryson McDainel taking fourth in the triple jump (12.03m)
Salt Fork boys third at Tuscola
TUSCOLA — The Salt Fork boys team was third while the girls team took 11th at Friday's Tuscola Open.
Garrett Taylor won the shot put in a personal best of 17.60m for the Storm, while the 400 relay team of Jackson Darnell, Ian Church, Grant Wilson and Kamdyn Keller won in 44.11, the 800 relay team won in 1:31.81, the 1,600 team of Wilson, Cortez Phelps, Keller and Church was second at 3:36 and the 3,200 team of Phelps, Bryson Capansky, Kade Smith and Brayden Edwards was fourth at 9:18.
Shelby McGee was third for the Salt Fork girls in the triple jump (9.52m), while Amelia Birge was fourth in the 3,200 (15:26).
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
DACC takes third at invite
VINCENNES, Ind. — Grady Lancaster took medalist honors as the Jaguars took third at the Vincennes Invitational.
Lancaster shot a 145 at the two-day event, while Caleb Lavender was tied at 13th (159), Cameron Bergman was tied at 18th (162), Luke Mettemeyer was tied at 21st (165) and Rocco Page was tied at 34th (177).
