CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team was able to shake off an early challenge from Oakwood to get a 46-32 win on Thursday.
Alexa Jamison had 30 points to lead the Storm, who was only up 11-10 after the first quarter, while Shelby McGee had eight and Macie Russell and Kendyl Hurt each had four points.
Jaydah Arrowsmith had 10 points to lead the Comets, while Addie Wright had seven, Kalie Tison had five points and Cherokee Hanner added four.
The Storm will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Monday, while the Comets will face Schlarman Academy on Monday.
Geo-RF 46, BHRA 41
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team got past Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 46-41 on Thursday.
Kendall Roberts had 17 points for the Buffaloes with seven points in the first quarter, while Addi Spesard had 15 points, J'Lynn Waltz had six and Sydney Spesard added four points.
Beth McMahon had 16 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Natalie Clapp and Draycee Nelson each had nine points and Aubrey Peters added five points.
The Buffaloes will face Hoopeston Area on Monday, while the Blue Devils will play Salt Fork on Monday.
Hoopeston Area 37, Watseka 30
WATSEKA — The Hoopeston Area girls basketball team held onto beat Watseka 37-30 on the road on Thursday.
Claire Dixon had 16 points for the Cornjerkers, while Klaire Pilcher had 10 and Lacie Breymeyer added seven points.
Hoopeston Area will return to action on Saturday against Heritage.
A-P 38, Chrisman 20
CHRISMAN — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team cruised to a 38-20 win over Chrisman on Thursday.
Kyla Bullington had 22 points to lead the Trojans, while Makenna Ackerman and Cami Saltsgaver each had six points.
Olivia Radke had nine points for the Cardinals, while Jaidyn Alexander had five steals and Makenzie Mitchell had three blocks.
The Trojans will host Westville on Monday.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Fountain Central 37, Covington 32
COVINGTON, Ind. — Austin Stein had 22 points, but the Trojans lost to the Mustangs on Thursday.
The Trojans will play Seeger on Feb. 10, while the Mustangs will play South Newton today.
BHRA 65, Cornerstone 54
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team was able to beat Cornerstone 65-54 on Wednesday.
Ayden Ingram had 23 points to lead the Blue Devils, while Brett Meidel had 16 and Isaiah Tidwell added 13.
After playing Milford on Friday, the Blue Devils will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Tuesday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
No. 18 Michigan 74, Illinois 57
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Illini battled hard, but could not beat the Wolverines on the road on Thursday.
Kendall Bostic and Genesis Bryant each had 18 points for Illinois, while Brynn Shoup-Hill had seven points with five rebounds and Adalia McKenzie had six points with seven rebounds and three assists.
The Illini are 17-6 and 7-5 in the Big Ten and will host Minnesota on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the State Farm Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.